This is to give an insight into the Gamma Ray vision of Jordanization that is a step above and X-ray to penetrate deep into the matrix (geological phrase) to show the Under LYING structure.
I’m using that analogy because in the comments of a previous Stack it was revealed:
Oct 30
Corollary: what does Valencia have that they want? It's a beautiful beach front town. I wanted to move there when I visited. Beach front land grab?
Patrick Jordan
Oct 30
Butt... how do you grab the land when there's no more beach?
Oct 30
It's right on the Mediterranean Sea, I think the beach will be able to be recreated? It was a very wide beach...lots of clean up for sure but afterwards paradise restored....but maybe it was just a demolition as you said...
Oct 30
Looks like Spain pissed off Israel by not renewing weapons contracts...and that it happened to Italy and France when they did the same...
Oct 30
More minerals for the electric bugaloo future. Seems we’ve got lots of low flying planes hook with MRI equipment searching every inch of land for minerals. Take a look at USGS website
Patrick Jordan
20 hrs ago
I think that these new drone survelliance shows are a cover for something else.
With remote sensing satellites half a century ago, they have been able to image MILES down into the surface with really low powered RF. The HAARP can probably see to the core. So, why this show? If you already know that there is a resource in a contained area then even if the new scans were more precise they will still stripmine the area anyway. There has to be something else going on.
19 hrs ago
Just found out they use gamma ray to survey the rocks and oceans. They’re doing it every day.
Patrick Jordan
19 hrs ago
You are our Go-To girl for the Paul Harvey REST OF THE STORY.
DAMMIT!
Gamma rays are the most harsh form of IONIZING RADIATION that causes tissue damage and cancer.
THAT'S *WHY* they are doing it.
I'm no fan of radio waves but gamma?
They should just re-open Auswitz and have Spa Day at the camp.
Fuckers are using stealth-kyll.
19 hrs ago
Yep! Pertabating our cells to the atomic level.
Here’s my Gamma Ray to burn this shit out of our heads.
Re-write Jordan-Style:
I grew up via incomplete metamorphosis from a tiny bug-like creature with no differentiation to merely a larger bug-like creature with no maturity of primitive mind.
I ate what I found on my plate because when I was young I had no control, then as an adult the MK was fully embedded.
The DOOF did not match my blood-type so it created microclots that damaged my heart and kidneys but my doctor says that no one knows WHY my heart and kidneys were damaged but it could have something to do with smoking, the bug-genes in my family, and diet. I told him it couldn’t be my diet because I ate everything that was in front of me on my plate like a good MK Bug slave. My doctor agreed.
The topic of the Yahoodim dictating what Factory Food was available to their Slaves never came up.
I wore what my parents could afford because they did the best that they were programmed to do in that arena as well.
The topic of the Yahoodim controlling all economies and impoverishing their slaves to keep them submissive and under control never came up. This is because my parents had already been conditioned with the same values which included: This is how Life is and When in Rome - do as the Romans do. None of us had ever heard of Patrick Jordan or his rewrite of those phrases:
You call THIS: Living?
and
When in Rome - KYLL THE ROMANS!
Had we been aware of Patrick Jordan and his Gamma Ray Vision we would have turned him into authorities for a peanut butter sandwich made of aflatoxin and white bread to speed along our colon cancer.
All of these beaten-down, submissive slave, learned-behaviors is how I was taught by a malicious system to be grateful to my abusers for small ‘favors’ like those being held prisoner in Stockholm would have been grateful to their captors for being starved then given cheese sandwiches despite being lactose and gluten intolerant.
My appreciation for living a frugal, nay: impoverished life is from the contrast of what a life UNMANIPULATED by thousands of years of Yahoody oppression COULD have been vs. the skills at starving, and adapting to artificial austerity that we have been FORCED to endure without the brain power to see it, resist it, or destroy it.
I’m writing this meme so that others who have experienced the same trauma can identify and commisserate, because Misery Loves Company. A beaten-enslaved mind knows no insurrection against its master, so we will revel and celebrate our enslavement because there are so many of us that it is a normalized collective experience.
Thus endeth the Gamma Ray scan for the day.
P.S. Should you experience any skin irritation, tissue damage, cancer or any other side-effects of Gamma Ray scans, see your doctor and —
STAY THE HELL OUT FROM UNDER THE BEAM!
The irony of your post does not evade me. I posted this video yesterday on how to exit our slavery under the 14th Amendment. The semantics of the document are the key to our enslavement. The devil is in the details. But look what I chose for my opening screenshot. Do great minds think alike?
https://rumble.com/v5kzj2t-slavery-under-the-14th-amendment-how-to-free-yourself.html
I’m not even close to being knowledgeable about science or military agendas but the gamma ray comment came straight from the mouth of a geologist who works with the tech. Perhaps, he doesn’t know the truth about why he’s hired and is given disinfo but I doubt it. The dose is what counts, you know it’s safe and effective in small doses. Just like the mri, X-ray, sonogram and CT scans. Oh, and don’t forget chemo is super safe too. Cops use LiDAR, the drones above our heads use LiDAR, my job uses LiDAR in patients rooms. They always say “it’s safe and effective”. I’m questioning why they need to survey the ground cuz, like you said, it’s already been done, but, new tech can find what the want. Maybe the gamma is needed to shake up the materials they need in order to be located. Quarts, cobalt, lithium are extra piezoelectric.