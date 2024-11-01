This is to give an insight into the Gamma Ray vision of Jordanization that is a step above and X-ray to penetrate deep into the matrix (geological phrase) to show the Under LYING structure.

I’m using that analogy because in the comments of a previous Stack it was revealed:

Heather B

Bliss And Blisters

Oct 30

Corollary: what does Valencia have that they want? It's a beautiful beach front town. I wanted to move there when I visited. Beach front land grab?

Patrick Jordan

Oct 30

Author

Butt... how do you grab the land when there's no more beach?

Heather B

Bliss And Blisters

Oct 30

It's right on the Mediterranean Sea, I think the beach will be able to be recreated? It was a very wide beach...lots of clean up for sure but afterwards paradise restored....but maybe it was just a demolition as you said...

Heather B

Bliss And Blisters

Oct 30

Looks like Spain pissed off Israel by not renewing weapons contracts...and that it happened to Italy and France when they did the same...

Christine the Strawberry Girl

Christine the Strawberry Girl

Oct 30

More minerals for the electric bugaloo future. Seems we’ve got lots of low flying planes hook with MRI equipment searching every inch of land for minerals. Take a look at USGS website

Patrick Jordan

20 hrs ago

I think that these new drone survelliance shows are a cover for something else.

With remote sensing satellites half a century ago, they have been able to image MILES down into the surface with really low powered RF. The HAARP can probably see to the core. So, why this show? If you already know that there is a resource in a contained area then even if the new scans were more precise they will still stripmine the area anyway. There has to be something else going on.

Christine the Strawberry Girl

Christine the Strawberry Girl

19 hrs ago

Just found out they use gamma ray to survey the rocks and oceans. They’re doing it every day.

Patrick Jordan

19 hrs ago

Author

You are our Go-To girl for the Paul Harvey REST OF THE STORY.

DAMMIT!

Gamma rays are the most harsh form of IONIZING RADIATION that causes tissue damage and cancer.

THAT'S *WHY* they are doing it.

I'm no fan of radio waves but gamma?

They should just re-open Auswitz and have Spa Day at the camp.

Fuckers are using stealth-kyll.

Christine the Strawberry Girl

Christine the Strawberry Girl

19 hrs ago

Yep! Pertabating our cells to the atomic level.