It didn’t take much thought on what Section to put this followup to my ferment fail Stack: Bullshit sniffing.

More like mouseshit sniffing.

{not recommended]

So, there is a God and She has a lethal sense of humor.

I had spent all night yesterday into today dumping the cabbage ferments that had the complex bouquet of rotten sardines, peanuts, and pure raw human sewage.

Witch… I didn’t highlight in my diatribe earlier but it really begs the question in a GMO world if they didn’t splice in some meat-genes into the ‘ORGANIC’ hybrid cabbage to make it smell that bad like rotting flesh.

What does a head of cabbage have with meat? I don’t know - ask your neighbor?

The reason it is being brought up now (like my meager lunch) is that I was preparing some meals —

For those of you who have my books I have a section were I show how I sort my raw ingredient foods: seeds, legumes, nuts, grains to get rid of broken, dirty, moldy, and weird pieces (and bean-sized stones). It takes an ENORMOUS amount of time but when you consider that it takes only MICROGRAMS of mycotoxins to make you sick that is why I have better health and performance than even the health nut gutus. I’ve seen the hippy types just toss the stuff straight from the bulk bins without warshing the commodity into a pot then boil them up.

How are humans still standing?



The USDA (ancient Sarai Witch Cult) expects that EVERYONE knows that certain agriculture products are ‘raw’ SO THEY REQUIRE PROCESSING BY THE BUYER.

Fuck.

So, I was bending over some black turtle beans (they have a very smokey flavor and they make a nice contrast with white quinoa, or tan sesame tahini or BLACK sesame tahini) sorting out the bad bits, but I kept smelling DEAD FLESH. Owing to the fact that I cleaned out those bad ferments all night long I figured that it was just caught in the mucus membranes of my Sine Asses and that I was getting a whiff now and then from what was stuck up my nose (other than my finger — is anyone else fascinated that you can get a finger up inside your nostril?).

But the smell would dog me in different parts of the house.

The smell of deth.

Rotten Flesh.

It wasn’t the bad sardine smell, it was more like ded mammal (I’ve been on the farm - I would know) but still a little bit close to the Shit smell that those bad ferments had. I was so corn fused. I got done with the sort, warshed the beans, put in some vitamin C, and let them soak.

WHAT IS THAT DAMNED SMELL !!!! ????

During the heaviest infestation in the past years, I ran 9 traps in just the house. This time around due to mice chewing the traps to try to get away (I put the traps in old PUFFS tissue boxes so they can’t drag the traps to inaccessible parts and fester) and traps that mechanically failed and ones too polluted to take back into the house, I’ve only been running 5. If you don’t check inside the boxes with a flashlight you can’t see that a mouse had been marinating in its own juices (another GOOD reason to put the traps in a BOX) for at least a day. A day that crossed over from the Fish & Shit stank of the ferments, to a similar smell that made me wonder if I was just a walking festering pusbag of stank for having cleaned out the jars.

But Alas, and A Lad !

No. There is a god and that god has a fucking wicked sense of humor because RIGHT WHERE I WAS WORKING WERE TWO BOXES WITH TRAPS BUT I NEVER NOTICED THAT ONE OF THEM HAD A PRIZE.

I had JUST gotten through one tedious and revolting cleanup in a universe that is failing at the molecular level: TO BE MOCKED IMMEDIATELY AFTERWARDS with the Truman Show God going: “OK, cue the dead mouse right next to him.”

I’ve worked with a lot of people with health problems. Often just for commiseration (misery loves company) I bring up Gilda Radner of Saturday Night Live fame who was diagnosed (after being ignored) with endometrial cancer. She then spent the rest of her existence in and out of the medikill wards and noted in her book that which we have all experienced in chronic medisin: You get over one major crisis and another major crisis shows up.

Her book was titled: It’s Always Something…