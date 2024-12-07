Tree-son, Tear Your Ism, and Pre-meditated Murr Durr
I have particular experience with elderly and those who have terminal disease. Access to acute-care and what any reasonable person would consider NECESSITIES are amplified in that situation.
This goes beyond Theft and the imprisonment of those involved.
This is a Capital Crime. Look up the word: Capitus to understand WHY they called it that.
There are no OFFICERS.
An officer is either elected or appointed and has an oath of OFFICE - that’s why they’re fucking called Officers!
These are armed street thugs no different than an organized crime syndicate.
If an OFFICER won’t provide a badge number or name then there is no way to confirm if they are dough mess tick tear your wrists so…
THEY SHOULD BE TREATED IN-KIND.
Why wasn’t there a 24-hour response team there to protect that much equipment?
Dante’s Inferno was the most important book I ever read, because it taughe me:
As Above - So Below, thus easing my mind into the notion that we were already in Hell.
Now these criminals in "office" are pardoning their criminal coharts .. er Son, for future crimes not yet come to light. Biden time for Hunters crimes. It's ALL of them.
It's beyond my comprehension that THIS type of lowlife thuggery is happening to people that have less than nothing. Despicable! Folks need to buy ROPE!
The thieves should be locked up for minimum of ten years. They're stealing vital equipment to keep elderly people alive. No mercy for those monsters.