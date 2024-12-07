I have particular experience with elderly and those who have terminal disease. Access to acute-care and what any reasonable person would consider NECESSITIES are amplified in that situation.

This goes beyond Theft and the imprisonment of those involved.

This is a Capital Crime. Look up the word: Capitus to understand WHY they called it that.

There are no OFFICERS.

An officer is either elected or appointed and has an oath of OFFICE - that’s why they’re fucking called Officers!

These are armed street thugs no different than an organized crime syndicate.

If an OFFICER won’t provide a badge number or name then there is no way to confirm if they are dough mess tick tear your wrists so…

THEY SHOULD BE TREATED IN-KIND.

Why wasn’t there a 24-hour response team there to protect that much equipment?

Dante’s Inferno was the most important book I ever read, because it taughe me:

As Above - So Below, thus easing my mind into the notion that we were already in Hell.