Too Stupid to Live
Canada was/is/will be an experiment.
The Russia/China vs. The West experiment was 1984 vs. Brave New World experiment.
Totalitarianism vs. drugged-out motherfuckers.
Then they just reverse the conditions for each cunt tree after a while.
Mother England seeded their Colonies from Canukia (now Chinada/ChiIndia) to the Yew Knighted States to Austerealia and like the sea-going berserkers that they were: ALL PARTS INBETWEEN.
Pacification followed.
But none seem more dramatically moronic than the Great White North.
When I worked as a technician we had placards on the wall:
IF IT AIN’T BROKE - DON’T FIX IT!
The Duper’s Grinning bastard that got the Apple-Dumpling-Looking moron to get rid of a machine that WORKED PERFECTLY FOR 69 YEARS was part of the agenda like the US used/vintage car buy-back where they would pay cash for cars, take them out to the desert then
POUR ACID INTO THE BLOCK SO THAT THEY COULD NEVER BE USED AGAIN.
The only reason why that would be done (other than Crazy Yahoods escaped from the open-air insane assylum) is to insure that NO ONE could ever keep a machine running that was NOT
Surveillable (no GPS)
Controllable (no onboard computers)
Extortable (not eligible for emission standards)
Planned Obsolenscenceable (built to break down on command)
In a world of Planned Breakdownability the ‘students’ at the canadian college can ‘study’ how to make a machine last for a hundred years but they will
NEVER BE ALLOWED TO DO IT.
Just like even a classic car can get 100 mpg, but they don’t, because it was NOT PART OF THE TERRAFORMING AGENDA TO MODIFY THE ATMOSPHERE…
There will be no breakthroughs in furnace technology for the betterment of anything except to make the suffering and loss here in Hell more efficient.
@seanthompson2259
1 day ago
Save him $100’s per year on utility bills
Costs him $1000 per year of service visits
It’s smiling morons that drag us all down to the bottom of the crab-bucket as we try to crest the rim.
Pretty sure they still make talking heads like they used to. The tawking-hawkers, like the poor & the Plutos, will always be with ye.
There was a 50+ year old furnace in a place I stopped for awhile. German. The service tech related it’s provenance was linked to the V1 Rocket boys. Very German.
It still needed maintenance, service, repairs time to time. And finding people who knew how, & finding parts, was the problem.
The good, they die young, because the Prussians designed a machine that gets ‘em young — & kills them more efficiently than ever before. Very German.
The reason the Plutos disrespect the rest is the rest disrespects themselves.
The rest that lets itself be lied to, abused, robbed, murdered, over & over again, granting sovereign immunity to bullies in their pulpits, is the posterchild image of the lack of self-respect … & that invites aggression.
Cash for clunkers was cash bribes to clunkers.
There are builders. Magnificently talented & honed engineer-craftsmen building, rebuilding, oldies into the best jalopies ever & sans all the you-will-own-nothing accoutrements if the customer says so.
But speed (& quality) costs, kid. How fast do you want to go?
Speedkore’s carbon fiber bodied Chargers (among other builds):
https://speedkore.com/
Dodge Power Wagons:
https://www.desertpowerwagons.com/
Very cool.
But.
The roads are all still Roman. (And falling apart, if you haven’t noticed.)
And the garage that houses even the sweetest ride is not ownable by the ridden hard & put up wet riders.
Those chunks of posterity sovereignty were clunkered for cash bribes by the incestuous ancestors same as the iniquitous relatives commonly do to themselves & their posterity today.
People drive it like they stole it because they constantly sell it for beads & whisky which they tell themselves is the mine-all-mine Brooklyn Bridge.
That kind of obsolescence isn’t planned … it’s bio-innate.
I'm waiting for the old Lennox furnace to go on Market Place. Let the bidding begin!