Canada was/is/will be an experiment.

The Russia/China vs. The West experiment was 1984 vs. Brave New World experiment.

Totalitarianism vs. drugged-out motherfuckers.

Then they just reverse the conditions for each cunt tree after a while.

Mother England seeded their Colonies from Canukia (now Chinada/ChiIndia) to the Yew Knighted States to Austerealia and like the sea-going berserkers that they were: ALL PARTS INBETWEEN.

Pacification followed.

But none seem more dramatically moronic than the Great White North.

When I worked as a technician we had placards on the wall:

IF IT AIN’T BROKE - DON’T FIX IT!

The Duper’s Grinning bastard that got the Apple-Dumpling-Looking moron to get rid of a machine that WORKED PERFECTLY FOR 69 YEARS was part of the agenda like the US used/vintage car buy-back where they would pay cash for cars, take them out to the desert then

POUR ACID INTO THE BLOCK SO THAT THEY COULD NEVER BE USED AGAIN.

The only reason why that would be done (other than Crazy Yahoods escaped from the open-air insane assylum) is to insure that NO ONE could ever keep a machine running that was NOT

Surveillable (no GPS) Controllable (no onboard computers) Extortable (not eligible for emission standards) Planned Obsolenscenceable (built to break down on command)

In a world of Planned Breakdownability the ‘students’ at the canadian college can ‘study’ how to make a machine last for a hundred years but they will

NEVER BE ALLOWED TO DO IT.

Just like even a classic car can get 100 mpg, but they don’t, because it was NOT PART OF THE TERRAFORMING AGENDA TO MODIFY THE ATMOSPHERE…

There will be no breakthroughs in furnace technology for the betterment of anything except to make the suffering and loss here in Hell more efficient.

Save him $100's per year on utility bills Costs him $1000 per year of service visits

It’s smiling morons that drag us all down to the bottom of the crab-bucket as we try to crest the rim.