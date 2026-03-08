VACCINEFRAUD 1

andy
andy
10h

Pretty sure they still make talking heads like they used to. The tawking-hawkers, like the poor & the Plutos, will always be with ye.

There was a 50+ year old furnace in a place I stopped for awhile. German. The service tech related it’s provenance was linked to the V1 Rocket boys. Very German.

It still needed maintenance, service, repairs time to time. And finding people who knew how, & finding parts, was the problem.

The good, they die young, because the Prussians designed a machine that gets ‘em young — & kills them more efficiently than ever before. Very German.

The reason the Plutos disrespect the rest is the rest disrespects themselves.

The rest that lets itself be lied to, abused, robbed, murdered, over & over again, granting sovereign immunity to bullies in their pulpits, is the posterchild image of the lack of self-respect … & that invites aggression.

Cash for clunkers was cash bribes to clunkers.

There are builders. Magnificently talented & honed engineer-craftsmen building, rebuilding, oldies into the best jalopies ever & sans all the you-will-own-nothing accoutrements if the customer says so.

But speed (& quality) costs, kid. How fast do you want to go?

Speedkore’s carbon fiber bodied Chargers (among other builds):

https://speedkore.com/

Dodge Power Wagons:

https://www.desertpowerwagons.com/

Very cool.

But.

The roads are all still Roman. (And falling apart, if you haven’t noticed.)

And the garage that houses even the sweetest ride is not ownable by the ridden hard & put up wet riders.

Those chunks of posterity sovereignty were clunkered for cash bribes by the incestuous ancestors same as the iniquitous relatives commonly do to themselves & their posterity today.

People drive it like they stole it because they constantly sell it for beads & whisky which they tell themselves is the mine-all-mine Brooklyn Bridge.

That kind of obsolescence isn’t planned … it’s bio-innate.

Gwyneth
14h

I'm waiting for the old Lennox furnace to go on Market Place. Let the bidding begin!

