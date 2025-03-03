For me, after all these years of Pattern Recognition, development of Continuum Theory, and just not being a mouth-breathing moron clinging aimlessly to ties to the Hu-Man race, this is as simple as Shoo-Ting (famous chinee) fish in a barrel with a nookear balm floating on the surface.

Videos like this are structured with what I call snowdrift tire spinning. They work you up and down, back and forth, never getting to the point until you’re ready to turn it off but then, if you are patient and wait for the clickbait then you find what I claimed in my work for years to be ABSOLUTE TRUTH!

Without ANY inside information, based on patterns alone I claimed that ANYONE in the public eye is Family. This, by direct implication would mean that Bruce Lee was Family. I brought in my references later to support that contention that when the Emperor of China ALLOWED the Yahoodim to enter China it was on the condition that they would maintain FAMILY names such as Pearl, Silver, Gold, etc. and LI.

It doesn’t matter how you spell (Spell) it as long as it sounds the same. Bruce Lee. Jet Li. Fam Lee. Fam Li.

17:36 Ip Man did cut him off for reasons that seem so feeble however it wasn't just Bruce's behavior that caused the rift it was who Bruce was to begin with at the heart of the matter was his mixed Heritage something that might not seem significant in today's world but was a deeply contentious issue in the traditional martial arts community of 1950s Hong Kong Bruce's mother Grace Ho was of Eurasian descent with ancestry tracing back to Dutch Jewish Heritage while this aspect of Bruce's lineage was never hidden it wasn't widely discussed until it became a point of contention.

Bruce LEE was indeed skilled. But then so is someone like Itzhak PEARLman who did nothing but play violin all day. Whereas you can look at the curly-haired ISSAC Yahood with a fiddle and say: He’s definitely Family; practically no one under the Family Spell of Invisibility who can’t fathom: Place Doesn’t Not Mean Race would ever imagine that the Num Chuck King was playing Second Fiddle to his cousins.

So there you go: I made the call before I had proof. Now I offer the proof.

Bruce taught his Art of Interception which is borrowed from Tai Chi where you anticipate your opponent’s move before they even make it, and I practiced Interception, not at a physical but an intellectual level to come up with an unassailable answer well before the telegraphed punch ever landed.

How Ape Pro Pre-Ate that this video also came across my scroll because Lerdsila is a master of Interception as well. I didn’t examine if he was family so I will leave it to you to review the patterns to come to your own conclusions.

A superior mind would at this point realize that if we practiced Interception at the mental and physical levels then our shared Enemy would have no chance against us. We could predict what they were going to do next and shut it down before it happened. But alas, the world is a collection of well-kept, mouth-breathing apes, who think exercise and physical and mental prowess is not stepping on the kids’ toys on the floor after getting up from in front of the TV to take a piss and get another beer out of the refrigerator. So, this Stack is just an I Told You So! before the end of the world as everyone had known it.

