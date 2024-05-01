Spend some quality time looking into “Tofu Dregs”.

You will find chilling videos of buildings literally falling apart and falling onto people in the streets below. Entire highrises laying on their sides. Roadways collapsed. Etc.

It’s a great depopulation scheme: Build something that becomes both exterminator and tomb.

Enter: Tofu Tunnel.

The CCP commenters were out vomiting praise for the homeland below the video as if Hamerica has finally become Sziono Sino Revision 2.

Chinese precision in manufacturing is seen in how accurately they can make cheep shit to fail immediately after the warranty has expired.

Glen Kealey already outlined how under OCEAN high speed transport runs in the Moho Discontinuity all around the world with connections between North America to Antarctica. So this is nothing NEW. Nor is it an accomplishment.

PLUS if China holds up to the height of their low-standards the whole thing will flood and fail within a year because they specialize in Tofu Dregs above ground and this is a helluva lot more critical.

Glen said that the ones at the top will reward the middle management that helped to get the world in this shit-shape by giving them a ride in the high speed rail under the ocean to a diverted side track where they will turn off the lights and leave them in the traincars. I got a sardonic smile over that because tigers eat their young and crocs will eat each other when the swamp gets low.

What’s another name for Hell?

The UNDER WORLD.

