Put on your vestments, grab your wholly water, brush up on your latin, brush your teeth, comb your hair (if you’ve got any) and we’re going to Cry Slur Hed Kwarters to get rid of the Red-Headed Demon Engineers.

I don’t want anyone emulating me, goodness knows no one should be copying me either, because I’m not licensed or a professional.

In anything.

Well… OK I AM a Professional Asshole. Give yuh that one.

But STILL not Licensed.

So I did what any Farm Boy would do. When confronted by an over-engineered to fail POS with computer control and electrical problems, I just started pulling fuses until there were no more problems.

Whutinthehell is that?

Pulled fuse.

Yuppiefuckingbullshit!

Pulled fuse.

Goddamned lazy Soccermom nonsense!

Pulled fuse.

Holyshitjustgivemeaselfdrivingcarthatstallsonatraintrackandletsgetthisover.

Pulled fuse.

Fucking car started BETTER than it EVER HAS.

No delay for stored memory to upload to Billy Goat Gates to see how many times I farted on the heated seats but the methane did NOT ignite.

I won’t tell you how many fuses that a Cry Slur Peace of Shit can lose and STILL be FULLY FUNCTIONAL (OK, it was 15 but I had to put one back because the NON-MANUAL SEAT ADJUSTMENT wouldn’t work) because I don’t want to encourage someone to try what they have no knowledge/experience with and get themselves up shit creek in a barbed wire canoe.

NOTICE:

I did THOROUGH testing of ALL safety features: lights, wipers, defrost, refrost, jackfrost, horney, etc. SEVERAL TIMES to make sure that it was roadworthy and legal.

Witches to say that there are 14 extra anus devices that allow for that many, plus a matrices of FAILURES to occur if one or more things fuck up.

I can LOCK my own fucking doors by hand. Been fucking doing it since 1973.

There were times during this extravaganza when the need for casting out the Evil Spirits of Harmerican Automotive were evident.

If you consult online diagrams with legends of fuse boxes for your vehickle it will say sometihing like PWR LFTGATE.

If you are a label-reader (cereal boxes, beer cans, toxic waste barrels) like the legend UNDER THE LID OF THE ACTUAL FUCKING FUSE BOX, THEN YOU GET A DIFFERENT STORY.

The same powerliftgate that you can’t do without because THERE IS NO FUCKING KEY SO YOU CAN’T LOCK IT AFTER IT IS LATCHED! is also listed to service the T-CASE.

I don’t have a fore-wheal drive so it doesn’t APPEAR to be relevant but if INFORMATION ACROSS PLATFORMS IS NOT CONSISTENT THEN WHAT ELSE ARE THE RED-HEADED DEMONS HIDING FROM CUSTOMERS WHO SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO REPAIR INCLUDING FULL DISCLOSURE OF WHAT THE MANIACAL FUCKERS HID WITHIN SUPPOSEDLY LONE CIRCUITS.

No wonder shit goes bad!

It’s like having a short in your cigarette lighter and your car won’t start when you need to go to the hospital.

Which is my way of alleging fraud, malfeasance, negligence, and just govern-mente-sponsored failure-fuckery just because they can and you’re not amish so you don’t know how to shoe a horse.

I already stacked on what I call a Parasitic Draw of the ENGINEERED-IN

IOD

Ignition OFF Draw.

There needn’t be a goddamned thing that requires power when the fucking key is out of the car.

There are things that are phantom powered that I caution against anyone pissing with.

The fuse to the big bad balloons is protected from removal by the need for a special tool. Wouldn’t make any difference anyway. They have a capacitor in the circuit so that if ANYTHING happened from loss of power, to accidents messing up the signal pathway, the damned things filled with TOXIC POWDER THAT WILL DAMAGE YOUR LUNGS UNDER THE GUISE OF SAVING YOUR LIFE will go off anyway. And, if you haven’t had the recall fix yet, the LOGO on the steering-fucking-wheel complete with nuts to hold the bolted decoration in place become INDEPENDENT PROJECTILES TO EMBED ANYWHERE THE 300 MPH balloon might propel it.

It is easy to see why they promote these as SAFETY features but no regulator on the planet ever said to the Red-Headed Demon Engineer: Hey! ButtFuck! What are you doing putting potentially Lee Thall projectiles in front of a cunt cushion device?

Yeah… recall… you can have the logo removed…

But NOONE stopped the fuckers from getting away with it.

It’s easy to see how starting a mind-virus like Vaccines Prevent Disease when they are the CAUSE OF ALL MODERN disease is just a cookie cutter, pick up and turn around to become Ballistic Balloons Save Lives.

Except for the children and adults who have been taken out of the SIM by function or malfunction of something that goes boo em in your cabin.

Just like cellphones and computers your autonomous choices have been whittled away.

Since I actually RESOLVED my problem by Cut & Turn-into-Paste method of removing USELESS circuits (who needs a vanity mirror light? God! I scare myself just looking into a mirror WITHOUT a light!) I wanted to find out if the cold temperature fail of the system had anything to do with the alternator.

I’m a dinosaur. So I had NO IDEA there were THIS MANY ALTERNATOR TESTS that needed to be performed to insure the proper working of the devices. I say devices because they engineered into the housing where you can’t replace it: the CHEEP diode bridge = rectifier to EXTORT up to a half a grand out of you for something that you GIVE THE A CORE BACK TO THE CRIMINAL FOR TO ‘REMANUFACTURE’ AND THEY GET DOUBLE THEIR MONEY TWICE!

EXORCISM?

Hell, send them directly to the Lake of Fire for fat-rendering.

I RARELY find techincal papers in mechanics or medicine (did I just repeat myself) of this level of quality.

https://mechbasic.com/how-to-test-an-alternator-everything-you-need-to-know/

Top flight information, layout and writing.

I did ALL of the checks listed and it took about 45 minutes. Since I used spring-hinged wood clamps to keep the probes on the contact points with the VOM pointed towards the windsheild, I was able to do ALL of the tests myself, but someone to rev the engina and put on all of the axe sessories would have helped.

The alternator tested fine. Which was good because I didn’t want to dump a half a grand on something that should never fail any whey.

So, tonight is the Cold-Weather Test to see if the QUIRKS that are engineered into a Cry Slur manifest like Beezle Bub and Billy Joe Bob AFTER all of my machinations with the mechanization to de-pussify my wheels.

So with my checklist done well before the sun (or what passes for it) went down, I was going to check the transmission fluid.

BELAY THE EXORCISTS, DEAF KON ONE! NOOK THE FUCKERS!

You know, folks, I really am tired.

I’ve been working hard labor ever since that fateful 1973 and I have never shunned working or sweating.

I just can’t stand lazy motherfuckers cocking up everything in your path so that you can’t even get your own functions done!

https://clip.cafe/clockwise-1986/its-not-the-despair-laura/

One of John Cleese’s most poignant lines:

'It's not the despair, Laura. I can take the despair. It's the hope I can't stand.'

Sew, their I was, standing in front of the engina, looking for the TRANSMISSION FILL TUBE AND DIPSTICK.

Ever wonder why they are called Dip Sticks?

Doesn’t matter.

THERE ISN’T FUCKING ONE.

There’s a tube with a cap on it. No pull ring. No dipstick.

I’ve never owned an old car this new before, so I pulled out the owner’s manual.

Under the index listing for transmission fluid it said: for the larger enginas:

DEALER SERVICE ONLY.

Dealers are like organic food. Three times the price for a third of the amount.

So I went to the Haynes Manual (articulated toilet paper dispenser) the most FUCK USELESS publications ever made for car repair (I don’t think I have a Chilton’s for this model) and it said that you need a SPECIAL DIPSTICK (gave a part number) AND MUST HAVE A SCANNER THAT CAN READ TRANSMISSION FLUID TEMPERATURES TO DO A CONVERSION FOR WHAT THE PHYSICAL READING ON THE STICK IS VS. WHAT THE EXPANDED FLUID VOLUME IS FOR THE TEMPERATURE.

Stickman.

Farmboy.

Fuck them.

You can get an Amazon dipstick for cheep that reportedly BREAKS OFF IN THE TUBE ON THE FIRST USE, or you can get a more reputable brand from a US seller, or you can go to NAPA where the OEM version STARTS ~$40 for a goddamned dipstick!

Scanners with respectable functionality begin at $250 and the professional ones start at $3000 for yearly software updates.

EXORCISM BY COMETARY BOMBARDMENT.

If there was Hell and it was run by rapacious Yahoodies - this is what it would look like.

‘It’s not the despair, Laura. I can take the despair. It’s the hope I can’t stand.’

Ever wonder why I quote the Door To Hell all the time from Dante’s INFERNO:

Abandon all Hope, Ye who Enter Here.

Do you see the pattern though?

Fractal in nature.

You solve one major problem that Life (you call THIS: living?) throws at you only to be given yet another problem surmountable ONLY by the shedding of blood, $weat, and tyrannosaurs.

So what happens when I defeat the beast with a dipstick and a transmission anal temperature probe?

Either find no problem; or a NEW PROBLEM that then will have to be ‘fixed’.

NEVER PUT IN THE WRONG TRANSMISSION FLUID IN A DAMN LEER CRY SLUR VEHICKLE OR IT WILL START TO MELT THE PARTS INSIDE!

I don’t think I told you that automatic transmissions USED to be run by pressure differences that then selected the gearing. The GERMAN Red-Headed Demon Engineers decided that 5-speed (totally fucking useless) transmissions should be all run by ELECTRONICS! MORE PARTS TO FAIL!

So if I fix the transmission problem — after having learned the industrial chemistry of elixirs beyond Dexron 1 or 2 — then what?

ON TO THE NEXT ENGINEERED PROBLEM.

But that is what Stephen King said about this greco-roman tore sure -

Hell, is in the Repetition.