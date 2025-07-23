Some folks don’t value art work.

In an age where you just have to donate your voice print and thought processes to the A.I. it can make art for you, just like a slave might be given a sparse meal just because it is a kept animal.

Working with Fran Zetta for 4 years on these projects showed me that she is the coolest artist on the planet, a deep thinker, and someone who works to use her talents for the betterment of Hell.

Kindof Urban Renewal for Sheol (that’s the Gate where the Yahoods would burn their feces).

This book costs a bit more because:

It’s printed in full color on the inside and clocks in at 140 pages.

It’s got a TON of Franny’s art that doesn’t appear in other books.

Despite the use of the word: Continuum in the title, it is not related to, nor does it reprise any of the work in that book. Eddy Jenner featured as the Grim Reaper on the cover is quoted and referred to from Crookshank’s work to hammer some scary points home that NO ONE on the alterNUT side let alone the allopathetic side would ever cover. In that respect: some things do bear repeating.

Whereas

is just an ‘art book’ with the images coupled with the poetry therefore no expository text. Vaccine Fraud Continuum features the the entire series of Preyer Cards with the text that used to appear on Fran’s website before that went the way of the Dead Internet Theory. So, inside this book there are new and old Images by Fran, and Words by Me, to make sure that when you see what we saw: you GET IT, and when you read something: the after-image is so burnt into your eyes that it overlays the ‘reality’ trying to bleed through behind it.

Fran was enthusiastic about re-rendering my infantile comics that I had developed for Rebecca Carley in 2008 (if you have copies of those comics printed by Cafe Press, they are collector’s items) based on Rebecca’s vision of the inanity of what passes for modern medicine. Rebecca called MDs with vaccines: “Mosquitos”; and asked the musical question of: If they are just going to shoot ‘purified’ filth into you for health, then why not just get bitten by a mosquito with any number of diseases? that, of course, morphed into: Why not just ‘sterlize’ some toilet water? then escalated to: Why not carry around a I.V. bag full of filth 24-7?

Hence: Dr. Probocis was born.

I’ll let you decide which versions have merit. To make it more difficult I won’t label which ones I did and which ones Franny reworked:

Rebecca introduced me to the work of David Dees so I’m sure that she would have loved Franny and her work as well.

Ironically, Fran and I composed a tribute to David, but it never got past the preliminary stages.

The book closes with a poem by our Little Red Hen: Sandwich Lady for which Franny composed an image.

When you factor in the damning stuff that I extracted from Cookshanks’ work to show that vaccines have been an insane fraud and Buy Ho’ We Upons operation from the beginning you have to wonder, as I did in 2009 when I transcribed Crookshank:

Why didn’t this end in 1889?