VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Dee's avatar
Dee
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Yep, perpetual war...for our entire lifetime.

As I think of the Goons as CHaracters, CH for the costume CHange, I am seeing Trump playing the role of CHAOS. As THey look to the stars at all time, I decided he must be playing the role of

Uranus. First CHAOS, then DESTRUCTION followed by a NEW BEGINNING. Not a new beginning for us, a new beginning for THem.

As I am also focused on Christine Le Garde's Magical Number 7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_BTX-KNZJ4

I wondered could 7 be the number of CHAOS. Apparently, no is the answer, BUT the number 8 revealed itself in the process. Time not wasted, "that's a good thing" as Martha Stewart says.

I found OCTARINE magic. I broke the word and started playing. OCTA=8 RINE, means to TOUCH,CONCERN OR AFFECT. But my eye saw the anagram and homophone. RINE=REIN=REIGN.

This makes me think of the symbol of the Hindu 8 Fold PA-TH, only the symbol that is shown in the link below has arrows at the top of each PA-TH.

http://www.chaosmatrix.org/library/chaos/texts/octarine.html

This info piggy backed on looking at Ovid's META=sideways "8" MORPHOSES, with MORPH meaning to CHANGE and oses meaning "full of" and "possessing the qualities of". Someone

mentioned PYGMALION which is based on Ovid's Metamorphoses. The PYG/PIG caught my eye and as the discussion was what was happening politically in the UK, I commented that perhaps the PIG-eon was involved and the PIG-eon says COO, KOO, COU="COUP".

This then piggybacked onto a fellow breaking down the word DISNEY and the Pan Piper instrument of the FLUTE where my mind went directly to Tesla's energy, frequency and vibration. Disneyland was built with the radiant circle in the middle and FOUR=Dalet=Door spokes to the other lands creating a visual similar to the 8 fold path. Then the word ACOUSTICS was found when I clicked on UNSW SYDNEY with someone else stating that DISNEY can be seen as phonetically as an anagram SYDNEY. Interestingly, in the word ACOUSTICS we again see the COU=COO=KOO=COUP. Also in the word is CAUSTIC meaning something that can be burnt by a CHemical action. That makes me think of BURNING MAN which begins on AUG="8"-30-26 for another 8. This years theme is AXUS MUNDI, the CENTER of the WORLD. Check out this image:

https://kosmosmacerasi.com/v1/2015/06/axis-mundi/

I just shake my head...everything keeps connecting. I just cannot seem to get a clear picture. Note to self, I had better figure out how to adjust my antennae.

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