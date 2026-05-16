The Menekian … weight! let me spellcheck factcheck that…

Ooopsss!

https://en.wikipedia.org Manichaeism Manichaeism was a major world religion founded in the third century AD by the Parthian Iranian prophet Mani (216–274) in the Sasanian Empire.

OK, I’ve been spelling it wrong for years!

Butt, that’s not a bad thing… because of the FOUR returns from Startpage this one from one of our stellar vaccine-alarm-raisers in Japan had reposted one of my Stacks where I wrote that the premise of MAN EYE KEY ISM is:

PERPETUAL WAR.

The post surprized me because I didn’t know that Mit was translating my material like that.

Love the little squiggles that I can’t make heads-or-tails of because even writing english makes my eyes glaze over and I start to get light-headed and swoon.

https://note.com mitnak1203 記録上最古の連続文明-Oldest recorded continuous civilization - note Apr 15, 2026 ... 民族の名称。 “Persian” was typically used as a demonym ... Menekian religion is Perpetual War. We’re there. Where is Here? Hell ...

So the Religion of Perpetual War creating our Ladies of Perpetual Sorrow hasn’t changed in all this time. Whore Whar IS good for the economy - if you define economy as a rapacious locust-like consumption of everything around you to its ultimate destruction.

One thing in gardening that I never understood is that the pretty black and red Squash Vine Borer moths that lay the eggs that make the grubs that burrow into the stems of squash plants will

KYLL THE PLANT.

That’s worse than shitting in your own soup bowl.

Doesn’t make sense.

Butt then nothing on Hell Planet does; so in keeping with Zen I do NOT try to impose logic on an illogical situation because Therein Lies Madness.

Funny how Continuum takes the Or Your Bore Us of a religion from Iran that advocates perpetual whar to apply it to an Orange Man Profit who is now hammering that same country for the purpose of… well… whatever the purpose of swarming locusts are… those SAME LOCUSTS turned Canaan into a grey parkinglot so some socialite Yahoodesses in Canada could sell beachfront property that they didn’t own to Their Own. Right of Conquest is just a statement of defacto. It is still an act of whar and ALL WHAR IS A CRIME.

So there!

So Continuum brings us from: total whar of Iran; to total whar of United States of Shumeria that wants to Ran the world; to the price of gasoline that we haven’t seen since the Iraq whars (seeing a pattern here?); to a seemingly unrelated topic that should have been a positive note regarding my planning ahead for making shipping cases for the harps that I am building.

The industry standard as codified on the UPS website is to have TWO INCHES of insulating packing material around all surfaces of what you are shipping to prevent damage in transit. Hell, I knew that in the 1980s.

Amazon, however, will have a robot dump a delicate electronic part in an oversized thin-walled box with an undersized air pillow so that the box comes dented, torn, or destroyed, the pillow is deflated, and the part is now suspect of ever working, premature failure, or is itself damaged INSIDE THE BOX (unless, of course, it exited the box like a passenger in a crash without a seat belt, the unconcerned ‘driver’ pops it back in the box with or without tape and then delivers it to your door in the rain.

Whoops! there’s a couple thou…

Jeepers! that’s a grand…

Shit! they’re hardshell cases that’s what they’re made for…

People who play music are sissies - not like real-men baggage handlers…

So, I expect this kind of behavior.

since the 1980s…

I called the furniture store to axe about foam pricing to make my own Anti-Asshole Armoured Case (AAAC) to find that a full sheet of 2” foam clocks in at just under $100.

Butt! says the salesman, they JUST got a notice from their supplier that the price of foam is going up

(hence the title: Things are Looking Up)

by twenty percent.

Twern’t expecting that !

Ms. MaGoo said to me: “That little?”

She knew without me telling her, and I knew without the salesman telling me, that the REASON that the price of foam is going up is because it is a petroleum product. In fact, one of their services that visits only ONCE A MONTH has risen their prices nearly $200 as a fuel surcharge.

(hence the subtitle: Whar is good for the economy)

Not OUR economy but those who practice Whar as a perpetual way of being.

A Ron Popeil “If you order more foam than you need before Midnight Tonite, then we WON’T steal more money from you because biocidal maniacs want to prevent anyone from doing anything creative, any kids from having enjoyment during a State of Whar, and since y’all are all slaves you shuddn’t ort to be havin’ no money neither.” salespitch on The Harp Channel is in order here.

The NEWS will decry the Price of Gas and how it will affect those who might go on ‘holiday’. I on the other hand share the madness of a trickle-down (trickle of liquid shit) economy as a way of exposing disaster economics but ever-mindful that these illegal acts of aggression (the premise for the Iran incursion was to PREMPT based on ‘intelligence’ that THEY were going to DO SOMETHING FIRST) are destroying the lives and land of innocent people.

Like they couldn’t have pulled that, or any other inexcusable excuse, out of their hairy, dingleberry-encrusted asses WITHOUT any input from an A.I. that can deep fake top Yew Knighted States of Shumerian officials making statements that supposedly they didn’t make.

No. The price of gasoline is just the chaff in front of the asteroid before it enters the atmosphere, burns it off, then goes all dinosaur extinction for a major Reset.

We can only hope….