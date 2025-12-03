Today, I freaketh the Hell Out!

Book of Jordan, New Chapter 11, verse 11.

OK, James Cameron is an insider. So of course he’s going to have his uber hottie Summer Glau portraying a Terminator named… Cameron… speak the words with a sexy lisp that has become my philosophy in hunting the organism that spoke itself into existence as the A.I.

Every component must be destroyed beyond repair or recovery even a single unaccounted for piece of the endoskeleton could alter the course of technological evolution and hasten the arrival of Judgment Day.

But HOW do you DO that?

A grandmaster had himself blindfolded then attacked by several of his students. He said that he could not defend himself. The reason was because he couldn’t SEE what was coming. His top-student told me that the reason that the monks can grab and arrow aimed at their heart is that they can see it coming. The reason why the chinese monks lost the Boxer rebellion is that you couldnt see a BULLET coming.

Back to the glasses.

Does everyone know what sunglasses are?

There’s three kinds. The cheapass shit that was burning people’s eyes out in the 1950s forward because they were only TINTED not POLARIZED or UV blocking. The tint would make your pupils open up more letting more of the non-polarized light and UV radiation in. Science knew that back then, but it was the unscrupulous goy-blinders that wanted to profit from cheep shit. They didn’t care if slaves lost their eyesight.

A chiral molecule and its enantiomer have the same chemical and physical properties (boiling point, melting point,polarity, density etc…). It turns out that many of our biological molecules such as our DNA, amino acids and sugars, are chiral molecules.

Despite the PHYSICAL properties being similar…

Chiral polarity refers to the property of chiral molecules that exist as non-superimposable mirror images, known as enantiomers, which can rotate the plane of polarized light in opposite directions. This characteristic is important in understanding how chiral substances interact with light and their biological effects.

Basically saying that when a left-handed molecule receptor meets up with a right-handed foreigner it’s all: “Yew ain’t frum around here, are ya, stranger?”

If by some freak event the righty gets in where the lefty should go then shit goes wrong.

We have a commenter on this Stack who has brought us in the world of Mirror Life.

Mirror Life is shit that doesn’t belong here, was engineered, and from what I can deduce there have been decades or more of secret plans to feed and multiply this doppleganger parasite so that it can subsist in the environment and us. Should a Mirror Life organism take hold and persist, due to the novelty of its physical and biological properties then it could be damned-near impossible to eradicate it.

I had been struggling with the concept of Evasion Forms of Cell Wall Deficient organisms with an emphasis on Lyme but had never been brought face-to-face with the reality that since Lyme was evolved into a nearly indestructible weapon by the military starting in the 1940s (that’s 80-years of being fucked with no gear grease) that part of Lyme’s resistance to extinction could be that it was fostered by its parents into the world of chiral Mirror Life.

That single concept changed how I think and approach this problem.

Since all I do is think about this problem like turning every permutation of a Rubics Cube I got up today running the turns of the toy, and then realized

WHAT A FUCKING COSMIC JOKE WE WERE GIVEN IN THE MOVIE: THEY LIVE! where everyone knows the concept of the sunglasses. You can’t SEE the monsters that are right in front of you UNLESS YOU PUT ON THE SUNGLASSES THAT FILTERS THE POLARIZED LIGHT THAT SHOWS YOU WHAT WAS ALWAYS THERE ALL ALONG!

The film that TOLD US that we could NOT SEE MIRROR LIFE without polarizing filters, came out in 1988. We were given to think of it as a fun dystopian future romp about alien invasion, when all the while, just like Roddy Piper lost his life over declaring: It’s a DOCUMENTARY ! But not in the sense of space aliens from Andromeda, but wherever the fuck spirochetes arose; whether terrestrial or extra terrestrial or special sauce terrestrial. Doesn’t really fucking matter because in the final evaluation it STILL IS:

A not-funny dystopian future stomp about alien invasion.

“Say it like it is - then there is no debate.” Patrick Jordan 2008.

Eternal gratitude (or what passes for it) to our friend that brought this radical new (old) concept to us.