This Vale of Tears is nothing but stories like this.

So I do my best to to refrain from sending the endless stream of stories the A.I. sends me purposely to upset me, because they are ENDLESS. So I guess I’m cherry picking the supposed worst of the worst to make your day.

The Eff Bee Eye will tell you that either murr durrs are statistically up or they are down across the continent, but they don’t figure in the assassinations that are performed by creatures that are definitely Demons who’s sole soul job is to inflict suffering on the Damned.

Because we all are, after all, In Hell.

The theme through ALL of these attrocities is that an ANONYMOUS tip was used as the premise for a premeditated assassination. In the fake Jure Ass Prune Dance you are supposed to be able to Face Your Accuser. Not possible when… yer dead…

Things have ALWAYS been this bad, but what you have to figure in is that the FIRST story that I ever saw on Covid BEFORE the binary we upon was released was on COVID PSYCHOSIS. ANYONE who got shat will have their brains addled. So if Rabid Uniformed Demons were headfucked to begin with, they are Uber-Cranially-Intercoursed now.

Tread Carefully.

Unless your asleep.

Then it won’t fucking matter.

