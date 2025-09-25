VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's avatar
Dee
2h

God damn....I have filed this in my mind under things you don't want to know but you MUST know when you are living in Hell. We must be the most resilient animals on the planet as THey are coming at us in every direction.

I recently found an article that they are working on vaccines in dental floss.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/floss-based-vaccine-shows-early-promise

I'm still working on the DOUBLE CROSS....which I can see is hidden in simply in the "X". See the 4 V's? 5+5+5+5=20 DOUBLE CROSS. An "X" is a symbol for CROSS OUT, to delete, to erase. DEC or DECE means TEN....DECIMATE is the word that comes to mind. They tell us the XX is female and the XY is male, so both are being DECIMATED by the X= the symbol of the THird G-ender, the TRANS. X is used for the word Xportation. The Greek letter CHI=X is a shorthand reference for the Greek word for Christ, Christos. So now we have X=CHI. In Japan Chi means earth, ground or land. In Chinese it refers to life force energy.

The TEN is a 1 and a 0 which tells us this is the base TEN system and also tells us this is the BINARY system of computer coding representing a on or off electrical state. THese phucking assholes have told us that THey are TransHumanists and that we can store our consciousness in the cloud to become ETERNAL which is the symbol 8 sideways aka the META which means DEATH. To link the META there is METATRON's CUBE which is supposedly SACRED GEOMETRY derived from the FLOWER OF LIFE which is ALL PSYCHO BABBLE. It is named after Archangel Metatron a character in Jewish Mysticism. This symbol supposedly contains every shape but you know what I see? A series of RECTangles and I do see RECTAL contained in that word. THey can shove this shit up my arse as I smell the opposite of STAR, I smell THem RATS,

Within the symbol of the double cross on the UK flag you can literally see the X and the Y. The 'y'is the X with one leg removed. There are 3 crosses, the mutable, the cardinal and the fixed cross and then there is the letter T=Tau. When you overlay the mutable and the fixed crosses you get the ASTERisk which takes us to ASTER=STAR. Ain't it funny that the word RISK is the suffix of ASTERISK? The prefix ASTE means DEGREE, ORDER, STEP. So when broken into syllables ASTERISK means the DEGREE of RISK. What this should tell all is that the TEchnology i.e. ELECTRONICS are very dangerous and that when one STEPS up to the newest version that you are X-posing yourself to a HIGHER RISK of ENTRAPMENT and that is exactly what THey tell us is THeir inTENtion, to TRAP THE MIND.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Exit stage left's avatar
Exit stage left
28m

My first thought was guano...that's bat shit!

...then cyan- Prussian blue

....then cyanide fixing to iron... asphyxiation

....then PLASTIC SURGERY

To SBS ( Stiff Body Syndrome) ....Selene Dion...... selenium pffft!

The use of cyanoacrylate glue for skin grafts stabilisation: A retrospective multicenter study

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9797912/

"There are multiple methods for skin graft stabilisation, which include sutures, staples, and glues. 3 In recent years, the use of cyanoacrylate (CA) glue has become widespread. 4 CAs are liquids that polymerise in the presence of moisture to form adhesives 5 They can be utilised in multiple ways ranging from hardware fixation in orthopaedics 6 to repairing incisions and lacerations and stabilising skin grafts in PLASTIC SURGERY. 5 CA demonstrates less toxic effect and tissue inflammation in comparison to the other CAs. 7 Previous clinical trials showed that CA glue is safe, wound closure took significantly less time than suture repair, and exhibited antimicrobial properties; hence glued wounds were less likely to develop infections. 7 , 8 Furthermore, CA glue allows for direct visualisation of skin grafts, permitting early detection of possible complications instead of pressure dressing and bolstering. 9"

......Furthermore, CA glue allows for direct visualisation of skin grafts, permitting early SELFIES FOR INSTAGRAM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture