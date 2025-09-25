I was looking for something else when the subterranean cavern of the Rabbit Hole gave way and I found myself here:

https://venaziel.de/en/phlebology/vein-adhesives-the-history-of-cyanoacrylate-adhesives-from-their-discovery-to-venaseal/ Vein glue - also known colloquially as “vein superglue” - is a modern treatment method for varicose veins in which diseased veins are closed using medical glue. The method is considered minimally invasive and gentle, as no surgical intervention or thermal sclerotherapy is required. But how did this particular adhesive come about? This article looks at the historical development of cyanoacrylate adhesives in medicine, starting with their discovery in the 1940s, their use as wound adhesives in the Vietnam War and their current use as VenaSeal® vein adhesives.

My first reveal on this annoying substance was through the fact that you can’t put a suture in a liver. Sow when Our Boys were being blown to shreds fighting Yahoody Proxy Whores in Viet Nam they would stick the squiggly bits together with Crazy Glue.

Emphasis on the crazy. Because it gets crazier.

The success story of vein glue began with the discovery of the underlying substance: cyanoacrylate. This fast-curing adhesive – known as “superglue” – was first discovered during the Second World War by the American chemist Dr. Harry Coover at Eastman Kodak.

Funny that… because Acetaminophen (Tylenol) started its career as a photodeveloping chemical.

Its high adhesive strength was initially perceived as disruptive, but its enormous potential was soon recognized. As early as 1958, Eastman Kodak launched the first cyanoacrylate adhesive on the market, Eastman 910. In the years that followed, it became apparent that cyanoacrylates could be useful not only in everyday life but also in medicine. In 1964, the Eastman company submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of cyanoacrylate adhesives for use on human tissue and for wound care. The reason for the medical interest was the unique polymerization reaction of this adhesive: on contact with small amounts of water (as present in tissue or blood), cyanoacrylate hardens within seconds and firmly bonds the surfaces together.

Methacrylate polymers are used as the plastic fillings in teeth.

The “superglue” was used in a military context even before it was officially approved for civilian use. In the Vietnam War, from the mid-1960s, field doctors used spray bottles containing cyanoacrylate adhesive to quickly stop life-threatening bleeding in wounded soldiers. The low-viscosity adhesive spray was sprayed directly onto gunshot or splinter wounds, quickly forming a polymer film that temporarily stopped the bleeding.

The first time I encountered the scifi concept of self-healing materials was in Blakes 7 where the ship could repair itself not only in the form of gross materials like hull damage, but if complex circuits were taken out those would be rebuilt too just like a human body replacing tissue. The spray is more like hull-repair but you can see the trend that this kind of auto-repair of battle chassis would be a top priority for an A.I. Slaw Turd Bot.

The early use of cyanoacrylate adhesives was not approved for the civilian population because the early adhesive formulations could cause skin irritation and other side effects.

Yeah….

…. BULLSHIT.

The FDA was reluctant to approve a tissue adhesive that releases potentially toxic degradation products (e.g. formaldehyde) and generates heat during curing – both characteristics of the first generation of instant adhesives. Breakthrough in 1998 with improved wound adhesive: It took until 1998 for a cyanoacrylate adhesive specially developed for medical purposes to receive FDA approval.

more bullshit. I should have put this in my Bullshit Sniffing section of the Stack.

The octyl cyanoacrylate hardens somewhat more slowly and generates less heat, which significantly reduced skin irritation. This breakthrough made a military-inspired wound adhesive available to the general public for the first time. It could replace sutures in many cases and enabled faster healing without the need for needles.

Millie Tarry Inspired.

All you ever needed to know.

As early as the 1970s, surgeons and radiologists used variants such as N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate (e.g. histoacryl) as a tissue adhesive, for example to close small blood vessels in neurosurgery or in interventional radiology (embolization of aneurysms and haemorrhages). Certain cyanoacrylate adhesives have been approved for internal use in some countries since the 1960s. Almost all surgical disciplines experimented with these adhesives: from dermatology to ophthalmology and vascular surgery to oral surgery.

The reason that I did Timelines in my books is to avoid this kind of shitzophrenic reporting.

1940s developed

1960s OTHER countries were Project Paperclipping it onto their people

1970s The US was playing: WHAT ELSE can we do with this shit?

2000-2013 they started ablating blood vessels with it.

WHY did the stuff have free-reign after it was developed but for the venous ablation it took THIRTEEN YEARS to develop and get approval?

I smell bullshit.

Butt, (a good place to smell bullshit from) the entree to this madness came through a phrase that happened during my search for something I’m not even going to talk about:

Gastric variceal obliteration

a medical procedure used to treat bleeding gastric varices, which are dilated veins in the stomach often caused by portal hypertension. This technique can involve injecting a substance like cyanoacrylate glue to close off the varices and prevent further bleeding.

Witch… takes us full Wash Cycle in Continuum BACK to the MILLIE TARRY use of things like Wax Scenes that damaged the guts in the first place that needed the photographic chemical to seal off the damage that lived in the host that Jack Built.

Butt, that’s how things work here in Hell. The Dante’s Circles go round and round. Never end.

Never forgetting that VASCULITIS is the hallmark of serum sickness from wax jobs.

