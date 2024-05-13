Below is a lousy clip but it highlights the Power of the Name in Black Magicks.

It’s all SPELLwork.

If you call a creature a “DOCTOR” then all of what you were told that word means, all you were allowed to infer what that means, all that you were FORCED TO BELIEVE that means is attached to it.

If, on the other hand, you adopt the Jordan Meme:

”If you say it like it is - then there is no debate.”

then…

They are White-Coated Assassins.

More specifically State-Sponsored White-Coated Assassins.

But then: what is the State?

The Hive Mind.

Govern Mente.

Mind Control.

So we deconstruct the Black Magicks Spell further:

Hive Mind-Control White-Coated Assassins.

What is it that they use as their stock-in-trade?

Drugs.

Drugs that were born of Alkymy and Sorcery = Pharmacy.

King James Bible; Exodus 22:18 Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.

King Haime had a hard-on for Witches (competition since he and his cousin-wife Anne were both Witches) so he put that in there. The original word was Sorceress, which used to be translated to POISONER. The Village Witches used to be the Midwives and ‘healers’/doctors of the commune so they had access to everyone from birth to death including death dealt into the village WELL.

Digitoxin used as a heart medication was isolated from a Witch’s Potion that included foxglove.

Snake venoms are the basis for ACE inhibitor blood pressure medications.

Chemo-therapy is a truncation of CHEMOTOXIC therapy = cell killing poison falsely promoted to ‘cure’ cancer.

See King Jimmy Stewart - again….

We expand the NAMING to:

Hive Mind-Control White-Coated Alkymyst Sorcerer Assassins.

To Occult means to Cover Up or Darken.

I un-Occult things.

So, if a parent were to say: I NEED to take my child to a doctor.

Then the NAMING of the entity, the breakdown of the SPELL reads this way:



I need to take my child to a Hive Mind-Control White-Coated Alkymyst Sorcerer Assassin.

Fucking makes you think twice - doughnut?

