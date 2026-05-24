Section: Flowers in the Underworld?

Yeah… those flowers are baked to a crackly crunch.

https://tubitv.com/movies/100046874/i-dream-of-wires

I’ve always been fascinated by Analog Subtractive music synthesis. I used to own a couple of Sequential Circuit keyboards (the one brand NOT featured in this documentary - I wonder why?) You could feel the power that comes out of the wall being shaped into something that your ears and fingers had ‘control’ over.

My synths weren’t the Rats’ Nest patchcord modules but still analog circuits that would go out of tune before the electronics warmed up and go out of tune after the electronics warmed up, yet had the hybrid of a digital memory for any adjustments made to the controls (patches) to get the sound that YOU wanted.

IF you watch this video (you have to be a vintage music gear afficianado or just a music geek to suffer through the entire thing) then we can play the game: Find someone in the video that ISN’T FAMILY !

It’s the music BUSINESS.



IT’S ONLY FAMILY.

Even all the way back to Albert Fucking Einstein and that Mad Hatter Project that just happened to have the secret building space occupied by the Planetary Military Occupiers replaced by the first music synthesizer made by RCA after The Project had moved to their desert home.

If nothing else view 8:13 minutes to 9:30.

Who (in Continuum) would have even thought there was ONE-DEGREE of separation between the Man Hardon Project and what can be argued as the sonic and technological revolution in ‘modern’ music?

What do they have in common?

Electricity.

or, as the Amish would have it: The Devil.

Because without electricity you couldn’t piss with atoms to start neutron cascades to supposedly (Nooks don’t work) release a whole nother can of whoopass (at least in the other electric realm of motion picture industrial light and MAGICKS to sell the idea that there could be an A Moon Atom Ray balm. Duck & Cover. Be very afraid of a boogie man!)

If we just stomp the A.I. all over this situation like trying to pack grains of dirt back into a hole and factor in that electronic music is called:

SYNTHESIS

Then the provenance and pedigree of the SIM is complete in that the A.I. Neurosyph that tells Family what to do and how to do it goes seamlessly from the Atum balm project where you only have to look at the photos and read the names of all of the participants of the Manhattan PROJECTION to find they were probably all from Shem Clan, Inc. to the lineup of the musical outcropping pioneers that shared the same hovel at the beginning of music synthesizer tech are for all the world (and genetics) very close cousins.

Who wudda thought?

Not even me and I practice making leaps of connections within Continuum on a regular (I use metamucil) basis.

I miss the synths that I sold because I was the epi-tome of the Starving Musician, but I still will tink mom’s old pans, or glass measuring cups, silverware (stainless steel - not silver - starving musician: remember), and even Craftsman wrenches from the garage to listen to the music that is inherent in the Simulation around us.

Yet one more childhood illusion blown that Music (the great escape for many) that held out promise of some level of purity (like cat-gut strings for vegan bowed instrument players) might remain untainted if we raise the skirt of the Bearded Fat Lady at the Circus while the calliope was being cranked by a monkey with a bellhop’s hat on..

Oh well… All’s well that ends in Hell.