I only came here for the stunning microscopy; and I thought they were going to have a talk with Lynn Margulis.

Turns out they featured her and her ‘controversial’ ‘views’ then in a perfect example of her criticism claiming that the Old Boy Net of ‘science’ ignores what is obvious —

they ignored the obvious.

First off: I find it refreshing that she explored the notion that flagella are actually an endosymbiont inclusion of a spirochete that crawled up the ass of another bug.

Farm Boy’ed it for ya’ll since we all tire of them high faluttin’ words.

I will have to spend a bit of time cogitating on that (a cross between cud-chewin’ and staring off into cobwebbian corners) to see if it feels right in my mind given that bacterial flagella have some neat self-assembling nano machine rotor parts to them.

But the big Hubris is from whoever made this video that says that Margulis said that AIDS was from an undetectable spirochete, but… well… let them hang themselves with their own words:

7:49 “I don’t consider my ideas controversial. I consider them right.” It’s a statement that may seem admirable when quoted against the history of endosymbiotic theory. But in that same interview, Margulis insisted that AIDS is not caused by HIV, it’s caused by a syphilis-causing spirochete that has somehow been rendered undetectable to all scientific and medical scrutiny because of...symbiosis? We’re not gonna litigate her statement here because there’s no point in that: at the time she gave the interview, there had been decades of research connecting AIDS to HIV, as well as decades of real-life suffering and death caused by the virus.

What an officious prick to say that they won’t LITIGATE (bring her into the court of what? The Court of Flaccid Penises?) and reject her observation out-of-hand by saying that there has been ‘RESEARCH’ to show that the VIRUS (that now has a Cult of Denial built around it to sow further discord) is the one-and-only and real Official answer to a Congressionally contracted (so as to imply that they commissioned it, although they may have been infected by it as well) Buy Ho Wharf Air agent. And then put the boiler plate on the ‘debate’ by bringing in the heart and dick-string-pulling nonsense of invoking REAL suffering and death caused by the scapegoat.

A small aside to Neural Linguistic Programming Vomit Words:

In a Real Sense…

Decades of REAL-LIFE suffering and death

As if there is a Fantasy Sense, or

Suffering and Death that are not Real or Life.

Because that part of the narration was prefaced and suffixed with bullshit like this:

1:17 Through the second half of the 20th century, Margulis’ dedication to understanding symbiosis transformed our understanding not only of microbes, but of ourselves.

Which one is it? She’s either a genius or a ditzy broad. Start off with the praise before you ShadenFreudenFruden trash her 6 minutes later… as see in the quote above at 7:49.

But like working one’s way deeper into the snowdrift with a nice bed of tire-spinning created ice underneath, the narrator did the equivocation-thing earlier

6:21 And so Margulis continued to experiment with her microbes and investigate the limits of her theory. But so did many others. In 1978, Robert M. Schwartz and Margaret O. Dayhoff published “Origins of Prokaryotes, Eukaryotes, Mitochondria, and Chloroplasts,” which was able to experimentally conclude the prokaryotic origins of chloroplasts and everyone’s favorite powerhouse, the mitochondria. This work was among several that would confirm that Margulis was right about those two organelles in particular. But as important in science as what you get right is what you get wrong.

So what the fuck does that mean? Because she was a trail-blazer and a woman her theories were suspect until some dude (oh and I guess a woman too) ‘experimentally’ (as if Lynn wasn’t doing lab work) CONFIRMED the outside origin of intracellular inclusions but THAT’S OK… because it was a dude and he did ‘science’?

Since I don’t text: What The Fuck?

And with that left-hand nod down the Left Hand Path that confirmed she was right, then it is equivocated once more that JUST BECAUSE SHE WAS RIGHT ABOUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN THAT BACTERIA HAVE SPIROCHETE TAILS UP THEIR ASSES!

and then the AIDS thing and Ea-Dah, Ea-Dah, Eaaaaa! Daleks!

See: the problem with human beings that are nothing but throughput stations for the Bugs WHICH ARE SPIROCHETES that don’t want to be seen by the likes of Lynn, Me, or You; is that even at the University level the officious asshats have been inculcated like retarded children to think ONLY in terms of Either/Or.

Never: AND.

Never-Never AND.

Four Ewe Sea the See Eye Aye brain-infected cult that says VIRUSES DON’T EXIST rigidly and religiously and irrevocably insist on conclusions that they have NEVER experimented on to prove or disprove themselves, which pools them into the cult of consensus which is NEVER SCIENCE, the whole while Lida Mattman said that there were:

EIGHT EVASIVE CELL WALL DEFICIENT FORMS OF SPIROCHETES

thus confirming

“…a syphilis-causing spirochete that has somehow been rendered undetectable to all scientific and medical scrutiny because of...symbiosis?“

Goddamn, Man!

or

Goddamn: Man.

That just explained the entire claim of Lynn by Lida but I have no idea if they even knew of each other.

Lida said that of those 8 forms of Cell Wall Deficient spirochetes were VIRUS-LIKE PARTICALS FROM WHICH THE ENTIRE PATHOGENIC CELL-WALL COMPETENT FORM COULD BE RECONSTITUTED LIKE A SELF-ASSEMBLING NANOMACHINE DONE BY CGI IN ANY SCI-FI HORROR MOVIE YOU’VE EVER SEEN (OK, she din’t bring Hollyweird into it but she said the rest).

AND

Not: Viruses Exist - No They Don’t. Not: Lynn is Wrong - except when she’s right.

AND

FUCKING AND!

Of course I covered all of this in my Stack that will have been written three years ago in a few weeks.

Witches why except for these steampressure releases of the Angst Axe in the skulls of Academic dumbfucks, I’m done with this shit because the Bug is too powerful. It’s infected goddamned EVERYTHING ON THE PLANET (imagine a corkscrew coming out out YOUR ASS !?) so that all that I’ve ever done for the past DECADE is repeat myself (ACTUALLY READ Continuum for godssakes!). Whoops, my bad. I should have made it as a video with A.I. content and Romper Room Level sentences.

So, next time you feel itchy, just watch one of my favorite videos:

http://spirochetesunwound.blogspot.com/2009/01/watch-videos-of-lyme-disease-spirochete.html?m=1

I’m sure it will keep you up at night.

If you are scratching and staring at the walls at 3am then by all means:

Give me a call.

I’ll be up too.