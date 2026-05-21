VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Karafree's avatar
Karafree
8hEdited

I'm a very slow and methodical reader... but when something gets my attention I stick with it ...anyway, as part of another response in the thread, I ended the comment with 'IT from bit" John Archibald Wheeler... which I find very pertinent to this conversation. The system has been being built from bits to the GREAT *IT*! whatever that goal is. the procaryotes were the first bits on the scene...

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Lotus Eater's avatar
Lotus Eater
2h

Add another FMWAS Grandmaster Pat, this information HAD to come from Sagan's wife.

As for that resistance to the hive, maybe it's the influence of Sophia feeling guilty for what Yaldabaoth did.

Still, whatever the case with the chetes and as you already said, if we don't answer the following questions, there is no moving forward ;) GrandmasterPat.

Where the hell am I?

How the hell did I get here?

What in hell am I doing here?

Why the hell am I here?

Who the hell am I?

When will this hell end?

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