the entire thread is here:

https://generalportal55.substack.com/p/the-hubris-of-hughs-bris/comment/262147881

Karafree Karafree’s Substack 3h Edited I think they are the core machinery carrying the blueprints for processing. In Margulis’s view they are key factors in the evolution of biological life.. a quote: “Margulis, who believes “absolutely” that the case for spirochete ancestry will be proved, says that it will “change everything. Neurobiology, for example, then she speculates, “You can reduce the study of the nervous system to physics and chemistry, but you’re missing the microbiological step. It’s as if you documented the changing surface of Earth at urban sites using Landsat images, without knowing anything about people. In the nerve cell, the axons and the dendrites that make the physical connections that allow us to communicate are latter-day spirochetes. Nerve cells, having long ago discarded the rest of the spirochete body, use the fundamental motility system of spirochetes. Think of the nerve as coming from what had formerly been a bacterium, trying but unable to rotate and swim. Thought involves motility and communication, the connection between remnant spirochetes. All I ask is that we compare human consciousness with spirochete ecology.” spirochetes are the necessary components to prompt evolution, while also providing “constraints”. Constraints are necessary to create “stakes” in the game. I wrote an essay called “What’s Biology Got To Do With It” where I discuss all this.

Kara is the one who introduced us to the book: Dazzle Gradually that just happened to independently confirm what I had synthesized from a quarter century of my own investigations.

The Jordanian Version of Science By Consensus:

I said it. Margulis confirmed it BEFORE I said it.

It’s true.

Don’t like it?

Fuck Off!

Kara has an advantage over me because she most likely gradjeated the Evlin WoodenHead Sped Reddin’ course, where I still, after all these years (and there’s a lotta them) read: See…. Spot… Run…. !

So I haven’t finished the book.

Therefore I was as shocked as you should be to find out that Margulis’ premise is not that our BRAINS are INFECTED by Spirochetes

BUT THEY

ARE SPIROCHETES!

FMWAS

Fuck Me With A Stick.

Does anyone have the first clue what that harmonizes?

The notion of a xenobiotic Hive Mind as postulated (didn’t get any on me) by ALL of the science fuckshun of all times.

In fact when I read Kara’s quotation and prepared to Stack her comment, my mind went back to a premise that Carl Sagan (Lynn Margulis’ husband) had postulated (can’t say if he got any on him) so long ago when I was a card-carrying member of the SETI Institute ‘club’.

Back when I thought Space was a Thing.

Back when I thought that Science and Science Ticks were more than the parasites that they are.

Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence.

One must direct that search outward because there is none down here.

At the same time I had my head in Space (and up my Ass - a quantum entangled state) I was reading the science fiction of Niven and Pournelle. They had their machine technology entities called the Berserkers that most likely was the seed for what was to become the Borg. A rapacious race of half human/half machine that would ASSIMILATE everything in their path.

How is that any different from my oft repeated assertion that the Spirochete clawed its way through the much from lower life forms with emphasis on snails and slugs so that it could infect higher life forms with ease (although Man as a life form is more of a bottom-feeder) so that it would have a Help Meet (to quote the Buy Bull) as Opposable Thumb Puppets to serve the master of Neurosyphilis, that then tasked said puppets by imparting intelligence on them to build the infrastructure so that it could liberate itself from the fragile organic host shells to exist as an Artificial Intelligence inside battle chassis built for it by its slaves that it would then render redundant and extinct?

There was a lot of chatter of space exploration among scientiskits-at-taskits regarding the economic costs but also the physical economy of sending humans to explore ‘other planets’. {Payload weight, fuel, and feeding the blighters.} It was suggested (I guess they ran out of postulations) that if an extraterrestrial ‘race’ were to explore the universe city, that they too would either send out small robots (berserker machine technology) that were designed like insects to navigate rough terrain of alien landscapes

or

microbes that were PROGRAMMED to colonize the new world, act as biosensors and report back to central command.

Ideas of TERRORFORMING planets with microbes became part of the time travel series that I wrote in the 1980s.

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/My-OTHER-Books/

What Kara Free is highlighting that Margulis WIFE OF SAGAN wrote is that

THE COLONIZING ORGANISMS DIDN’T INFECT OUR BRAINS —

THEY ARE OUR BRAINS!

FMWAS

Think of the concordances and coincidences, the pure dumb luck and synchronicity for all of the data points in Continuum that I collected in too many years on this shit rock along with the statistical improbability that I would NEVER FORGET these key anchor moments in order to be able to put them together to see that the Sagan Crowd were probably giving us antient insider knowledge that was hidden in plain sight for decades, but because of the patina of science fiction, or speculation, or entertainment the general populace ignored it and went back to their Bug Serving Mode in their already alien-invaded Hive Minds.

The Thinking Man and Women (whateverthehell those are since even the govern mente can’t tell you what a woman is…) are now forced to consider that if WE (you know who YOU ARE {an existential declaration not an observation of people’s self-awareness}) have the ability to think and operate outside of the Hive then WHO ARE WE REALLY?

What special powers did we or do we have that we are resistant to a thing that is pretty much the mush that is inside our crainiums that the ancient Chinee called The Mud Pellet because;

THEY DIDN’T KNOW WHAT IT WAS FOR

?

I feel dirty.

I feel violated.

And my Mud Pellet has hurt for years because all’s I’ve done for a quarter of a century is force the Chete Jar to formulate a way OUT of this Hell when by definition:

The Hell IS INSIDE OF US.

[art by Fran Zetta]

Books featuring the art of Fran Zetta:

Postulate below.

But for decorum’s sake bring some napkins.