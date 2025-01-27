Complements of Tony C. with compliments to: Tony C. for this.

I’ve been in local meetings where the Free Charlie Mansons signal to the crowd.

What can we do about this fine person’s 16 subs listed under this video?

Do you know: I went looking for a picture of Albert Pike sitting on his throne with his hand in his coat that I was sure was in the front of his book Morals and Dogma --

ALL IMAGES OFFERED WERE OF BOTH HANDS VISIBLE.

Did the A.I. wicked-peed-on-us re-write history?

So I went to the Internet Archive for a quick screen shot of his frontice piece.

Goddamned thing was a TRANSCRIPTION OF HIS BOOK WITH NO SCAN!

So, I went to MY ARCHIVE and found the OLD Internet Archive full book scan.

No Pictures.

What The Fuck? {I don’t text}.

So I went to MY OTHER Archive to search Pike. Sardonically, the only things that came up were SPIKE protein files. Ironic given the nature of the video above.

Am I in a level of Little Nightmares? Did they populate it with Nelson Mandella Effect as The Boss?

So I ran multiple file scans for Manly Hall & Oates book where I thought I had at least an engraving with Pike playing with his navel. Finally discovered that the title was Occult Anatomy of Man.

I’ll be damned!

Either my memory has been turned to split pea soup or the Little Blue Men from Twilight Zone rearranged my data archives. No picture of Pike in the book.

This came up on a random internet search:

Granted, most of these are paintings but it is the only thing that the A.I. didn’t fight me on. No Pike but Marx looks pretty damned Cousiny.

The reason she’s called Connection Machine is because she will dump things in your inbox at the very moment that you are making a substack about Hidden Handers.

WHEREAS, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. contributions have significantly benefited the citizens of the United States of America;



THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that I, 27th Most Worshipful Grand Master, Victor C. Major, on behalf of the members of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina, hereby confer membership upon President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of his outstanding service to the United States of America.



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution of Membership be recorded in the archives of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina.



GIVEN THIS 19th DAY OF January A.D. 2025 https://www.conferenceofgrandmasterspha.org/news-events-scholarships

My sense of amusement is that: As if the motherfucking sigh on nist sonofabitch wasn’t ALREADY a member of the cult…

… this was just an induction into the Southern Carolina Coven…

HUNDRED HIDDEN HANDERS

https://mythologyworldwide.com/the-hundred-hands-of-power-symbols-and-meanings-of-the-hecatoncheires/ The Hecatoncheires were born from Chaos, the primordial void from which all existence emerged. According to Hesiod, they were the offspring of Uranus (the sky) and Gaia (the earth). Their birth from Chaos signifies the emergence of order from disorder, a recurring theme in Greek mythology.

Nude Whirled Whoreder

FROM CHAOS — ORDER.

Protocol 12:12. All our newspapers will be of all possible complexions -- aristocratic, republican, revolutionary, even anarchical - for so long, of course, as the constitution exists .... Like the Indian idol "Vishnu" they will have a hundred hands, and every one of them will have a finger on any one of the public opinions as required. When a pulse quickens these hands will lead opinion in the direction of our aims, for an excited patient loses all power of judgment and easily yields to suggestion. Those fools who will think they are repeating the opinion of a newspaper of their own camp will be repeating our opinion or any opinion that seems desirable for us. In the vain belief that they are following the organ of their party they will, in fact, follow the flag which we hang out for them.

Protocol 17:7. Our kingdom will be an apologia of the divinity Vishnu, in whom is found its personification - in our hundred hands will be, one in each, the springs of the machinery of social life. We shall see everything without the aid of official police which, in that scope of its rights which we elaborated for the use of the GOYIM, hinders governments from seeing. In our programs ONE-THIRD OF OUR SUBJECTS WILL KEEP THE REST UNDER OBSERVATION from a sense of duty, on the principle of volunteer service to the State. It will then be no disgrace to be a spy and informer, but a merit: unfounded denunciations, however, will be cruelly punished that there may be no development of abuses of this right.

Say, buddy, can you lend a HAND?

