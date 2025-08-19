The hardest thing is not diamond or adamantium, or even getting rejected by that cute girl who thinks you are a Troll (capital “T” not like an internet knob).

The hardest thing is finding that perfect clip of what YOU think is funny in a movie or show because when you type in the keywords a bunch of lameass stuff that makes you ask the universe how much Jimson Weed (poisonous plant of the Solanaceae family) the poster was smoking, pops up in the search returns.

So, I can’t get a clip of the Three Stooges where they get some money (could even be a doll ear) and The Boys say: We’re Rich! Now Little Johnny can get that operation he needs!

Which is what I would have opened this Stack with as a way of saying THANK YOU, to all of the folks that bought my books after I did a marathon posting of them.

Now Little Paddy can get that food that he wanted !

No… seriously. You keep me in food and I’ll keep slaying demons just for the hell of it. Or even for the Hell of it.

Sew: here’s another meager coupon that lasts a little longer.

I haven’t raised my prices yet after Lulu took their pound of flesh so you still get them at their abnormal price while Lulu gouges… hey! wait ! no wonder I’ve lost a lot of weight lately !

Cheers

Just so y’all know. None of these are my titles. My stuff is worse than this.

All thanks to Sandwich Lady for prescreening the madness and sharing it with us.