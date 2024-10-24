I have the greatest admiration for the author of this website that had been disappeared a LONG time ago. That is why even back then, when I could - I was on DIALUP FOR GOSSLING’S SAKE! - I would save everything OFF LINE.

So I offer this to you with all credit going to the owner/creator of the page for your Pay Rue Sell and your anger A Row Sell that something like this could be occulted for so long when - after you know - it is painfully obvious.

https://web.archive.org/web/20090311135206/http://www.theamericannightmare.org:80/170-x_THE_GREAT_ABYSS.html

THE GREAT ABYSS

AN ENTIRE CONTINENT BURNING

( THE LITERAL CREATION OF HELL )

What we are about to explain is not at all hard to understand.

It involves every one of the oil and natural gas wells that have ever been drilled within each and every state in Continental America (hereafter referred to as "inland" wells).

It also involves every oil and natural gas well that has ever been drilled in the Gulf Of Mexico (hereafter referred to as "offshore" wells).

It also involves what's known as the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve, which at varying depths, lies beneath, but totally encompasses, the entire North American Continent; Running all the way from the northern tip of Canada, to the southern most tip of Old Mexico, and from ten miles west into our Pacific Ocean, all the way to about ten miles or so, east, into our Atlantic Ocean. Hereafter referred to as the H-P Reserve.

Which means the H-P Reserve, as well, fully encompasses the Gulf Of Mexico.

That is to say that the entire North American Continent, is perched directly above the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve.

To best describe the H-P Reserve: Imagine that an horrendously large, but for the most part very shallow, ocean of natural gas and oil, exists at various depths directly beneath the ground we walk on, and that the floor of this "ocean" is extremely mountainous, so that in places, the tops of some of its mountains are less than 50 feet below the ground we walk on. Now, within this "ocean area", place layers of very porous shale type rock on top of each other, until much of the ocean (which is actually the H-P Reserve) is full to the top with very porous slabs of rock, so as to absorb most of the gas and oil in most of the areas within the reserve.

Now, several hundred to several thousand feet beneath this "ocean" of oil and gas laden, very porous shale rock, place yet another ocean, this one full of fresh water, which science refers to as America's various water aquifers.

Therefore, what we have, is the layer of ground we walk on: Beneath which, is the H-P Gas Reserve, which for the most part is nothing but deep, thick, layers of very porous, shale type rock: Beneath which, is another section of very dense layers of shale type rock: Beneath which are America's water aquifers: Beneath which is somewhat of a solid massive ball (the earth).

Now, for simplicity's sake, let's say the water aquifer ends at America's shoreline at the Gulf Coast. This will allow for the following very simplistic explanation of what has taken place some one hundred or so miles out from our South Coast; into the Gulf of Mexico; where, for lack of any other way to explain it, a "basin" of pure oil has formed in the area that would normally house nature's water aquifer.

In very rough terms, except for the one thing i saved for last: We just described the H-P Reserve and its surroundings.

Pertaining to our "inland" wells: This matter involves the process that America's energy companies have been using ever since the year 1910, to force oil and natural gas up out of the ground, into pipelines: Which, as we will document, has adversely effected the oil and gas deposits in the Gulf of Mexico: Which in turn, has drastically effected "what has resulted" from the manner in which America's energy companies have been extracting oil and natural gas from our inland wells.

And, as we will clearly document: Each of the above problems are feeding the other.

As for the PROCESS that is, and has been used to force oil and natural gas up and out of the earth from our inland wells: Since about the year 1910, America has been extracting its oil and natural gas from the H-P Reserve by pumping high pressure water into it, which it gets from various lakes and rivers throughout America. This is referred to as the "Water Replacement" process, because in effect, they are replacing the oil and gas they remove from the reserve, with pumped in water.

In order to extract natural gas from what is basically an enormously large, "dry", and very much interconnected set of chambers called the Hugoton Natural Gas Reserve, which sits directly ABOVE America's water aquifers, which is separated from same by a thick layer of shale type soil: America's energy companies have been using twin locomotive size diesel engines at places such as Sanford, Texas (just north of Pantex) to turn incredibly huge water pumps. In this case these pumps remove water from man-made Lake Meredith (created by a large dam which was constructed on the Canadian River just to it's north) to pump huge amounts of water into the H-P Reserve, so as to force the oil and natural gas that's in the reserve, up out of the earth, into pipelines, then onward to processing plants.

The oil companies already own the drilling rights to more than eighty million acres of land in "inland" America, which provably contain an abundance of oil and natural gas. So why are they fighting so hard to obtain additional off-shore drilling rights, which are much more difficult, and some three thousand times more expensive to pursue?

This article is about to explain why !!



In the midst of America's Gulf Coast Oil Spill Disaster:

We are about to compare the DANGERS of drilling oil and/or gas wells off-shore, verses the dangers of drilling the same type of well in-land.

The life-threatening problem we're about to describe, explains why the oil companies do not DARE to drill on most of the eighty million acres of oil and gas rich land they already control, which are located "inland" (on firm soil).

It will also describe exactly what happened, and WHY it happened, that caused the well in the Gulf to break, thereby causing what will surely turn out to be our nation's most destructive singular event.

Moreover: Financially, it would make sense for the government to cancel all the leases on this land, as they are a major expense to government, and to the energy companies who are making lease payments. However, government wants major oil companies to maintain control over this oil rich land, in order to keep it out of the hands of any small drilling company, who, not understanding the situation, might actually want to drill on it.

So, in order to keep companies like Exxon, Shell, and so on from canceling their leases, the government has been providing enormous tax breaks and incentives which more than off-set the annual lease payments that these large energy companies are paying.



Until now, you've rarely heard about the process used by oil companies to GET oil:



If you had, you would probably not be able to sleep at night!



As we are about to demonstrate:

The process that America's energy companies have been using for decades to force oil and natural gas up out of the ground, has now come home to roost !

Wherefore, we as Americans, Canadians, and Mexicans, are all now living directly on top of the largest, most volatile BALM ever to be imagined by mankind. This report will explain the process by which this unimaginably powerful balm has literally been created just beneath the ground we all walk on. ...And no one dares to mention it !

I have laid a trap for thee, and thou art also taken, O Babylon, and thou wast not aware: thou art found, and also caught, because thou hast striven against the LORD. (Jeremiah 50:24)



Just consider the discernment of Chapters 17 -- 19 of the Book of Revelation:

http://www.america-in-prophecy.org/REVELATION/SEVENTEEN--NINETEEN.html.

In preparation for what we are about to...PROVE...to you with common logic:.

To the fourth empire on earth to be founded on the principles of materialism: The Most High God said: When you cry..., Let your companies save you;

but the wind shall carry all your companies away; (to foreign soil)

vanity shall take them... (Isaiah 57:13)

Does anyone claim this is not precisely what happened to America's industries?,

AMERICA'S LARGEST CORPORATIONS ARE DESERTING SHIP!

IBM has moved a lot of its operations to India

Halliburton: Has already moved from Houston to Dubai ..

America's Auto Makers Have Quietly Moved Their Best Paying Jobs, And Their Assets, To Foreign Soil, Yet, They Will File For Bankruptcy In America !

All our major oil companies now have headquarters In foreign countries.

A N D

PRESIDENT BUSH PURCHASED LAND FOR A RESIDENCE IN SOUTH AMERICA, FOR USE AFTER HE LEAVES OFFICE !

DO THEY KNOW SOMETHING WE DON'T KNOW?

While MANY will try to claim what you're about to read is not true, by advancing every "opinion" they can come up with to TRY to disprove it, the fact is that it IS true, and proven. The science behind it is well-established, and easy to grasp.



The Science Behind It:

To start with, as I'm sure you already know, you can't remove ANYTHING from anywhere, without it being replaced by something else. For example, you cannot even remove a chair from your kitchen, without it being replaced by air from some other room, which will eventually get its air from outside, by whatever means.

Failure to replace any removed material with some other material of equal size and/or volume, will create a partial vacuum. Call it the Law of Replacement.

understand the above, you will understand every word we're about to say.

As documented by the following link: Over the last hundred years or so, the water in our underground aquifers have been heavily pumped by irrigation farmers. This has lowered these water levels by 100 feet. The result has been that a partial vacuum was created in our water aquifers.

According to the Environmental News Network:

"For fossil aquifers, such as the vast U.S. Ogallala aquifer ... depletion brings pumping irrigation water to an end. Farmers who lose their irrigation water have the option of returning to lower-yield dryland farming if rainfall permits. In more arid regions, however, such as in the southwestern United States, the loss of irrigation water means the end of agriculture. http://america-in-prophecy.org/WATER_LEVELS_de3.html

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas -- three leading grain-producing states -- the underground water table has dropped by more than 30 meters (100 feet). As a result, wells have gone dry on thousands of farms in the southern Great Plains. Although this mining of America's underground water (by farming) is taking a toll on U.S. grain production, irrigated land accounts for only one fifth of the U.S. grain harvest, compared with close to three fifths of the harvest in India and four fifths in China." (End Quote)

Now that we've provided an expert source to refer to, allow us to remind you that the "PANHANDLE" portion of the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve we will be referring to in this article, sits directly UNDER the states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, which were referred to in the above article !!!!



HOW OIL IS BROUGHT OUT OF THE GROUNDSince about the year 1910, America has been extracting its oil and natural gas from the H-P Reserve (referred to below) by pumping high pressure water into it, which it gets from various lakes and rivers throughout America. This is referred to as the "Water Replacement" process, because in effect, they are replacing the oil and gas they remove from the reserve, with pumped in water.

In order to extract natural gas from what is basically an enormously large, "dry", and very much interconnected set of chambers called the Hugoton Natural Gas Reserve, which sits directly ABOVE the water aquifer we just discussed, which is separated from same by a thick layer of shale type soil: America's energy companies have been using twin locomotive size diesel engines (pictured to the right) at places such as Sanford, Texas (just north of Pantex) to turn incredibly huge water pumps.

In this case these pumps remove water from man-made Lake Meredith (created by a large dam which was constructed on the Canadian River just to it's north) to pump huge amounts of water into the H-P Reserve, so as to force the oil and natural gas that's in the reserve up out of the earth, into pipelines, then onward to processing plants.

Now, consider that America has been using this process which the Energy Companies call "Water Replacement" for just over a hundred years.

Do you still wonder where America's water is going, and/or has gone ?

Water, not being anywhere near as thick and heavy as oil, will, over a short period of months, eventually seep right down into the water aquifers, where previously, the oil had been prevented by the shale rock from going.

In areas such as the Rocky Mountains, the H-P Reserve, which runs all the way from the northern tip of Canada to the southern most tip of Old Mexico, and from ten miles west into our Pacific Ocean, to about ten miles east into our Atlantic Ocean, consists of little more than dense, oil soaked, layers of shale rock: And for which reason, at this time, it just isn't profitable to extract oil or gas from most Rocky Mountain deposits. Even so, several very rich oil fields co-exist with the H-P natural gas reserve in these same areas of dense shale rock in our mountains.

In places such as south Texas, oil formations are much deeper, and do not generally pose the problem we will be discussing.

However: Should our shallower natural gas reserves ever become ignited, them being deeper won't make any difference, because literally everything on the North American Continent would either ex-plowed, or burn.

Let's consider the forces at work here:

First, we have a partial vacuum being formed in the cavity that is created by the oil companies removing oil and natural gas from the H-P Reserve (the cavity).

Next, we have the partial vacuum created in the water aquifers by farmers pumping so much water out of them for irrigation, that their depths have been decreased by one hundred feet. All of which vacuum simply draws even more air out of the cavity that's created in the H-P Reserve from the removal of oil and natural gas.

BOTH of which processes are being constantly assisted by GRAVITY !!

Ok, with farmers, water replacement, and gravity, all acting to create a vacuum in the cavity that gets created by the removed oil and natural gas: The only way that the "cavity" can possibly deal with ITS vacuum, is to suck air (oxygen) down into itself from the surface of the earth, mostly through vent pipes that are created during the drilling process.

Therefore, since its impossible to ever get all the oil and natural gas out of the "cavity".

What we now have is a "cavity" that's full of natural gas left from the energy companies.

Which is now also full of oxygen that's been sucked down from the surface of the earth.

Thereby effectively converting America's gas reserves into an extremely volatile BALM, That is made of oxygen and the remnants of natural gas,

Which literally encompasses every inch of the entire North American Continent!

THE WATER REPLACEMENT PROCESS

One can easily see that with the water in the aquifer depleted by farmers using it for irrigation, the energy company's "replacement" water is constantly being drawn downward, thereby creating a partial vacuum in the Natural Gas Reserve above it, which then sucks oxygen into the reserve from the surface of the earth.

Although the gas reserves cover a lot of area beneath America, the water aquifers are even more enormous. So, the farmers removing a 100 feet depth of water, created a TREMENDOUS amount of vacuum to suck down the replacement water used by the energy companies for purposes of extracting gas, which by comparison, amounted to just a few inches of water in depth.

A MORE DETAILED EXPLANATION !

1. According to its own official maps, which we provide below, America (and both its neighbors) sit directly on top of the Hugoton-Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve, which is the largest natural gas reserve on earth.

2. According to the energy company's own public records, they already own, or have the legal rights, to in excess of eighty million acres of land in America that are known to be some of the most oil and gas rich land in the world.

3. In order to extract natural gas from what are basically an enormously large, dry, interconnected set of chambers, America's energy companies have been pumping huge amounts of water into them for just under a hundred years, to force the gas out into pipelines, then onward to processing plants.

4. Once the gas in a given part of the chamber of our natural gas reserve reaches a point where it's no longer dense enough to be economical to extract gas from, these energy companies simply move on, to areas that are more dense, in hopes that the vacuum caused by the receeding "replacement" water they had pumped into the first area, will suck enough gas in from other areas of the overall reserve, so that the area they just depleted will once again be dense enough to be economical to work.

5. Meanwhile, the law of gravity has been constantly pulling the replacement water they had previously filled that part of the gas chamber with, into our water acquifers, which are located just below the gas chambers, leaving the partial vacuum which remains, loaded with lower "remnant" levels of natural gas.

6. Granted, most of the overall gas reserve consists of fairly dense shale rock, but there are large chambers (wide open spaces) particularly in the areas where the energy companies have been removing oil and natural gas, from within the same general area.

7. With nothing else to fill the void created by the reduced water level in these areas, the resulting vacuum sucks air (oxygen) down into these huge chambers, from the surface of the earth; mostly through vent pipes created by the original drilling operation.

8. Once the oxygen to gas ratio reaches fourteen percent, the "mix" in this part of the reserve becomes volatile, and subject to ex-ploweding if and when it is ever ignited. A mix of twenty one percent oxygen to gas ratio causes that particular gas chamber to become a genuine fully loaded balm of a magnitude that even most scientists cannot imagine, that is just waiting to be ignited.

Just the banging together of almost any two pieces of metal would ex-plowed it !!

9. At a point just thirty miles north of Pantex, where America stores its larger (and older) nuclear weapons as they wait to be dismantled, the H-P Reserve is less than - fifty feet - below the surface of the earth;. and subject to being breached by just anything falling from the sky, such as an airplane, a meteorite, or a balm.

10. If that should ever take place, the entire North American Continent would be subject to a series of ex-plow shuns and fires, until it literally ceases to exist, because the entire North American Continent is literally perched on top of the H-P Reserve.

So, after the ex-plow shuns, those parts that are made of heavily oil laden shale rock would simply burn until there is nothing left. Which means the dirt itself would burn.

I have laid a trap for thee, and thou art also taken, O Babylon, .and thou wast not aware: thou art found, and also caught, because thou hast striven against THE LORD. (Jeremiah 50:24)



For it is the day of THE LORD's vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion. And the streams of Babylon shall be turned into pitch, and the dust thereof into brimstone, and the land thereof shall become burning pitch. It shall not be quenched night nor day; the smoke thereof shall go up for ever: from generation to generation it shall lie waste; None shall pass through it for ever and ever. (Isaiah 34:8-10).

And the angel opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit. (Revelation 9:2).

BRIMSTONE: Burning stone.

http://www.askoxford.com/concise_oed/brimstone?view=uk

The kings of the earth, who have engaged in materialism and lived extravagantly with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning, Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city!



...for in one hour is thy judgment come.



And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buys their merchandise any more: (Revelation 18:9-10)

Think about it !

What other country BUT America, could these two verses possibly refer to ??

What other situation BUT the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve, could possibly create an environment whereby such absolute TOTAL destruction could conceivably take place, over such a wide area, in just one literal hour !!

Some will try to tell you that the earth simply will not, cannot, burn !!

THIS USED TO BE CENTRALIA, PENNSYLVANIA

UNTIL THE ENTIRE TOWN WAS CONSUMED BY AN UNDERGROUND COAL FIRE THAT STILL RAGES.

An underground coal fire that has now burned for almost FIFTY years.

Some will no doubt claim we are sensationalizing the problem, and some will no doubt claim that fire cannot survive, or even exist underground. Others will no doubt claim the catastrophe we are describing just simply cannot happen to America. Try telling that to the former residents of Centralia, Pennsylvania !!

THIS was Centralia, Pennsylvania in 2007.

Please note that the dirt itself is burning!

Fire comes up through some 13 square miles but covers an estimated 10,000 CUBIC MILES of space under the earth. It now threatens to consume three other towns, with no hopes of putting it out.

THIS, is the problem referred to in this report.

Except natural gas is much more volatile than the coal fire that consumed Centralia, Pa. Also, this source covers an estimated FOUR BILLION cubic MILES of space, it covers the entire North American Continent; in places it lies just 50 ft. beneath the surface; and it's taking on oxygen!

DON'T BELIEVE CENTRALIA HAS BEEN BURNED OFF THE MAP - - READ IT YOURSELF !!

http://www.americas-demise.org/The_Smithsonian_Magazine.html



THEREFORE,

IN SPITE OF MAN'S DENIALS TO COVER IT UP

THIS IS BY NO MEANS AN IDLE THREAT

THE FACTS THAT ARE BEING PROVIDED ARE REAL

PANTEX is where America stores most of its larger but older nuclear weapons as they await being dismantled. It's location is indicated by the red dot on the Texas county map. Amarillo is located just below Pantex on the map. The image to the right is the official U.S. Geological Survey of America's natural gas reserves; which are collectively referred to as the HUGOTON PANHANDLE NATURAL GAS RESERVE. The various colors on the map indicate the density of gas and oil from one area to another.

Keep in mind the gas reserve doesn't always follow America's shore lines.

As you can see, the entire North American Continent is perched directly on top of these reserves. The largest of the reserves within the Hugoton-Panhandle Complex is the "Panhandle Reserve," which is located a few miles north of- PANTEX, which is just outside of Amarillo, Texas. At this location this horrendous natural gas reserve is less than fifty feet below the surface of the Earth.



LESS THAN 50 FEET !!

At only fifty feet: The roof of one chamber of the Texas Panhandle Reserve is shallow enough to be cracked, then set ablaze, by almost anything falling from the sky, such as a falling aircraft, a meteorite, or almost any kind of balm. This area has been referred to by local people as The Great Abyss, because it's known to be immeasurable, (which is the definition of the term abyss). Others simply refer to it as the bottomless pit. As this report continues, these titles will become extremely important.

Revelation 8:10-11

And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a torch... and the name of the star is called Wormwood... many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter. (implying radiation).

It's interesting that the Slavonic root for the name of the place in the Ukraine called Chernobyl (which is synonymous with a nuclear energy, and nuclear disaster) can be derived from the Biblical term wormwood.

And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to it was given entrance to the bottomless pit. And it opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit. (Revelation 9:1-2)

Previously, in this report, we described an UNDERGROUND-fire which relied on coal as its fuel, but where coal is very slow to burn, natural gas ignites instantly. Also, where coal is seldom prone to ex-plowed, it is the very nature of natural gas to ex-plowed the instant it's ignited.

Due to the Panhandle Reserve being overworked since the very early 1900's, there are now huge pockets of natural gas all around the PANTEX nuclear storage facility.

However, in this instance, if the H-P Reserve ever ex-plowedes, it will NOTactually set off these nuclear weapons.

No indeed. The results will be far more catastrophic, than if they were to all go off at once! Because, the ex-plow shun from the reserve will be far more powerful than the weapons themselves, and it will vaporize America's nuclear weapons, and carry their radio active particles into the atmosphere, to be distributed all around the world.

Background Information:

In the year 1924, it was thought that this oil and gas reserve was limited to the Texas Panhandle, so it was appropriately named the Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve. The early wells were given names based on the county in which they were drilled, such as "Panhandle, Wheeler County", "Panhandle, Carson County", "Panhandle, Gray County", "Panhandle, Hutchinson County", and so on. It was later discovered that these pockets of natural gas throughout the Texas Panhandle were part of one giant reserve.

In addition to encompassing the entire Panhandle of Texas, it was discovered that this giant reserve ran all the way across the State of Kansas. Kansas had already named "its" portion of the reserve the "Hugoton Reserve". Therefore, since the Hugoton reserve and Panhandle reserve were found to be one and the same, they were simply referred to as the Hugoton-Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve.

Later, it was discovered that the massive H-P Reserve runs all the way across the entire State of Oklahoma, and beyond, encompassing areas which, like Kansas, had already given their portion of this very same gas reserve names that best suited "local" liking.

Eventually, it was discovered that the H-P Reserve runs all the way north into the State of Montana, and that for drilling purposes it was "tap-able" in almost any area along the way.

Then, at a later time, it was discovered that this same gas reserve runs all the way to the most northern parts of Canada, as well as all the way down to the southern most part of Old Mexico, with its width extending about ten miles past both the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean, thereby encompassing the entire North American Continent!!

What were thought to be numerous separate gas reserves throughout the country, each of which had previously been given names that suited the people in their particular region; were now understood to all be part of the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Complex.

The following is but a partial list of names for other sections of what is now known as the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve: a/k/a Powder River; San Juan; Uinta; Paradox; Williston Basins; Sweetgrass Arch; Central Montana Uplift; Rocky Mountains; Louisiana Henry Hub; Trenton-Black River gas play of southern New York; The Western West Virginia Discoveries; The Wyoming two hubs; and the list goes on, and on.

Some of these places pump their own replacement water into the reserve, while others pay pumping stations as far away as Sanford, Texas, and beyond, for providing their water replacement contribution, because their location HAS no water to pump.

Also, see the link to a recent article in the National Academies Press declaring (in red text about halfway down the page) that: "Most production from the Hugoton Panhandle complex (in the State of Wyoming) is connected to, or could be connected to, the BLM helium pipeline and Cliffside storage facility near Amarillo, Texas." Please take note that scientists call every one of the interconnected reserves by the name "Hugoton Panhandle Complex":

See our link: http://www.america-in-prophecy.org/The_National_Academies_Press_de3.html

All of which proves that, in effect, what we have is essentially one common gas reserve that encompasses most of the area beneath the entire North American Continent; With energy company's Water Replacement Process turning it into a BALM of unimaginable capacity to destroy; Thereby creating a potential disaster of Biblical proportion, without so much as one person even trying to prevent it from happening.

Government maintains that these sections of the reserve are not interconnected, most likely so it can allocate each section as a TAXABLE entity.



So, for TARIFF reasons it has no other choice but to allow these "different" reserves to be treated as though they were independent. If not, issues of tax liability would arise among the oil companies.

Although the government will claim these are different reserves, and that they are not connected, a look at their own official Geological Survey clearly shows us otherwise.

Why does it matter if they are interconnected?

Here's a perfect example of WHY

In the year 2005, Natural Gas Geysers like the one pictured on the right began sprouting up all around the town of Kingfisher, Oklahoma, which is about 250 miles east of the pumping station in Sanford, Texas.

It's interesting to note that Kingfisher is more than 2,152 feet lower in elevation than the Sanford pumping station. When they pressurize the cavity in the earth known as the Panhandle Reserve with the Pumping Station in Sanford, Texas, the water laden gas mixture naturally went downhill, using a path of least resistance. Which is exactly what it did, until its gas content made its way to the earth's surface in Kingfisher, Oklahoma!

The significance of these geysers is that gas does indeed travel laterally, through cracks in the earth, which makes each of us proveably susceptible to destruction, by fire, at any moment.



We simply cannot compress underground gas in an area that exceeds four Billion cubic miles, and not expect it to make its way to the surface of the earth at "some" strange location.

Although this report may seem somewhat sensational to some, we are not making the problem worse than it actually is.

The point being conveyed through these events is that gas does travel laterally through cracks in the earth's soil and rock, and since it does, when oxygen is introduced to any given gas "cavity" of the H-P Reserve, every one of these interconnecting cracks and crevices will likewise receive oxygen, creating a massive maze of fuses similar to a dynamite fuse. Since the reserve has already begun taking in oxygen (as we will later prove), if one cavity is ever ignited or ex-ploweded, every gas cavity within the N. American Continent will eventually either ex-plowed or burn. However, as long as its source is under pressure, natural gas will simply spew out an enormous flame if ignited, because the pressure will force the flame outward and away from the source of gas. As is the case in Kingfisher. This is the same concept that makes our natural gas kitchen stoves 100 percent safe.



We could continue about the dangers of living on top of the H-P Reserve, and about the calamity we would all face if it ever ex-ploweds, and about the natural gas geysers that are springing up all over, due to man pressurizing cavities in the earth with their "water replacement" process. But we doubt that doing so would mean much, unless we first provide you with positive proof that such a danger does exist.

So, using scientifically proven facts, along with plain common logic, the remainder of this report is dedicated to explaining that, how, and why the H-P Reserve is indeed "taking on" oxygen.



It's a phenomenon that has become more active with each passing year, and with no known remedy in sight.



It's interesting to note that the photo on the left, and the two below, were not taken in Oklahoma. Instead, they were taken in Hutchinson, Kansas, after pressurized gas came spewing up out of the earth into an unsuspecting Wedding and Party Supply store in downtown Hutchinson.

To quote M. Lee Allison of the Kansas Geological Survey: "Ex-plowed shuns and fires on January 17 - 18, 2001 burned businesses and kylled two people in Hutchinson, a town of 40,000 in central Kansas."

On the left is the Wedding and Party Supply Store just after the gas ex-plow shun. On the right is a photo of several firemen in protective gear as they helplessly watch the fire that ensued after a mobile home park ex-ploweded from the very same natural gas leak.

However, the mobile home park was three miles away from the ex-ploweded store, which demonstrates that natural gas most definitely does move laterally through cracks and crevices in the earth, and documents that which we will now demonstrate is potentially the most horrendous threat any nation on earth has ever had to contend with. http://www.kgs.ku.edu/Hydro/Hutch/Refs/GSA_abstract_7-01.pdf

THIS USED TO BE A MOBILE HOME PARK

As documented by the link provided below, this is the official Hutchinson, KS Fire Department photo of what was left of a mobile home park that was located a full three miles away from the ex-plow shun at the Wedding and Party Supplies Store in downtown Hutchinson, after it fell victim to this same natural gas problem which came up out of the earth and ex-ploweded, causing two deths in the mobile home park.

[PICTURE MISSING FROM THE ORIGINAL DOWNLOAD ON DIALUP !!!]



http://www.kgs.ku.edu/Hydro/Hutch/Background/index.html

Some will claim natural gas requires EXACTLY fourteen percent oxygen to support an ex-plow shun, others will tell you twenty one percent. But let them try telling their absurd "exactly fourteen percent or twenty one percent oxygen" defense to the thousands of people who lost their homes due to natural gas ex-plow shuns last year, because gas escaped into the ATMOSPHERE, in their house.

[PICTURE MISSING FROM THE ORIGINAL DOWNLOAD ON DIALUP !!!]

And THIS was just a very small amount of natural gas mixed with oxygen!!

Notice that even the cars and trucks that were parked in the area got destroyed.

[PICTURE MISSING FROM THE ORIGINAL DOWNLOAD ON DIALUP !!!]

Imagine an ex-plow shun like this that encompasses the entire North American continent !!

...For in one hour is thy judgment come. (Revelation 18:10)

"Thou hast defiled thy sanctuaries by the multitude of thine iniquities, by the iniquity of thy traffick; therefore will I bring forth a fire from the midst of thee, it shall devour thee, and I will bring thee to ashes upon the earth in the sight of all them that behold thee. (Ezekiel 28:18)

"... Make not my Father's house, a house of merchandise." (John 2:16)



However, as we throughly explain, and prove with Scripture, there WILL be a Rapture !

Drilling:

It has been discovered that the entire City of Fort Worth, Texas sits on an extremely dense section of this same gas reserve. Incredibly, people are drilling gas wells in their back yards, country clubs, and even tearing down churches and schools to do so. There have been over seven hundred new gas wells drilled in 2006 alone, with most of them in people's back yards.

Aside from certain "hot" spots such as Fort Worth, you could drill a hole and run into the H-P Reserve at just about any place on the North American Continent.

A producing gas well is so profitable that just one singular company, The Northern Natural Gas Company, was simultaneously drilling wells into the H-P Reserve, in the states of Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, North Dakota, Kansas, New Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. This is just one of. HUNDREDS .of such companies.

Water Replacement Creates Enormous Problems:



As part of the "water replacement" process, all the water pumped into the reserve to force the gas and oil to the surface, is subjected to gravity, which means that in addition to being sucked downward by the vacuum created by farmers using the aquifer's water for irrigating their fields: The "replacement" water is likewise constantly being sucked toward the center of the earth into water aquifers which are located beneath the gas reserve, by gravity. Leaving behind extremely large, incredibly dangerous, vacuum like, FUME - LADEN, empty spaces in the reserve that used to be full of oil and natural gas.

All of which I brought to your attention earlier in this report. (see above)

Therefore in order to be safe, the very process of "water replacement" requires that a never ending supply of water must be pumped into the cavity which once contained oil and gas. Otherwise, the continuously receding water level creates a "fume laden" semi vacuum, which in time will be partially filled with natural gas from other sections of America's gas reserve, and with atmospheric air (which contains oxygen), which will enter mostly through "vent holes" left from the drilling operation.

Thereby creating an extremely volatile gas and oxygen BALM just below the surface of the entire North American Continent.



with no possible remedy !! A major concern is that many of the places that extract gas from America's gas reserve are running out of water to satisfy their "water replacement" contribution. As we will soon document, even their main source of "replacement" water at gargantuous Lake Meredith is almost depleted. The State of Kansas is but another very prime example of depleted "replacement" water. To wit:



As stated by renowned engineer Lestor Wilkonson: "Local (Kansas) usage of natural gas will be important. Whether there'll be enough water to pump it is another matter." See the third and fifth paragraphs at the following link; a source from which much of our data has been extracted:

See our link titled:

http://www.America-In-Prophecy.org/KANSAS_ENGINEER_WILKONSON.html

So that you will have some idea as to the extent of the problem resulting from a shortage of water for water replacement: You might ask your plumber if a minutely small natural gas leak can support a flame. Then, ask him how much of a head start he would like to have so that he can begin running, before you light a match to even the smallest leak, when it's known that the pipe the leaking gas is coming from is not under pressure, and that it has some oxygen in it.

The point being, once oxygen is introduced, unless the gas is under pressure to blow the flame away from the source, any ignition at all will travel through the most minute but open crack, seam, crevice, leak or any path at all, to every source of fuel (gas and oxygen) that might be available in adjacent chambers. Under these circumstances, a flame will almost instantly travel to multiple sources of gas and oxygen throughout the interconnected open cavities beneath the entire North American Continent, by way of the Hugoton Panhandle Natural Gas Reserve, and create the only possible source for an ex-plow shun of Biblical proportion ever known to man.

As an added note: In all other places on earth that have been blessed with natural gas, the gas is hundreds of feet below the surface of the earth, and not subject to the same potential ex-plow shun problems as on the North American Continent.

For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in its going forth, and the moon shall not cause its light to shine.

Therefore I will shake the heavens, and the earth shall remove out of its place, in the wrath of the LORD of hosts, and in the day of his fierce anger.

Every man shall turn to his own people, and flee into his own land.

And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. (Revelation 18:4)

Behold, I will stir up the Arabs against them, they will not regard silver; and as for gold, they shall not delight in it. (The Most High God, Isaiah 13:10, 13, 17)

Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened and the moon shall not give its light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: (Jesus, Matthew 24:29)

Please note that no other source known to man has ever existed, that even comes close to being able to knock the earth off its axis. (Hydrogen balms sure haven't done it.)



AS FOR THESE RESERVES NOT BEING INTERCONNECTED:

We are not saying that air passages the size of the Holland Tunnel connect all of America's natural gas reserves. What we are saying is that there is no such thing as a solid piece of "air tight" rock that separates them.

The reason for our previous "plumber" analogy is obvious:

1. As the replacement water in one section of the reserve seeps toward the center of the earth due to gravity, it will leave behind a vacuum;

2. That vacuum will suck in gas from the other sections of the reserve through tiny crevices, cracks, and porous, shale type rock, while simultaneously sucking in air (oxygen) from the surface of the earth;

3. Eventually filling all of these "depleted" sections and their interconnecting "leak" sources with both gas and oxygen;

4. Which, if any portion of the reserve ever becomes ignited, will turn every "leak" source between one section, and all other sections, of the reserve, into a system of dynamite like fuses which will all but simultaneously ignite every section of the entire reserve, creating an ex-plow shun that will be of unimaginable proportion, encompassing the entire North American Continent. All of which would take place within about one singular hour.

...For in one hour is thy judgment come. (Revelation 18:10)

The underground connections also explain why a given reserve may at times be declared to be depleted, then years later declared to once again have sufficient amounts of gas to be commercially pursued. Over time the vacuum that results from the water subsiding deep into the earth, will suck gas and air through the cracks and crevices that interconnect it to other regions where gas is still plentiful, thereby "refilling" the depleted reserve to some degree, as well as turning these cracks and crevices into fuses by filling them with this mixture of gas and oxygen.

While the depleted reserve is sucking natural gas back into itself from other sections of the gas reserve, it is simultaneously sucking air (oxygen) in from the surface of the earth through vent pipes created during the drilling process, creating one horrendous--BALM--of a magnitude the world has never imagined, nor could it ever possibly imagine.

If, under these conditions the Panhandle Gas Reserve is ever ignited, no matter what name the "locals" have given it, every gas reserve underneath the entire North American Continent will simultaneously ex-plowed, and the entire Continent will become history (non-existent) within just one singular hour.

And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning, Standing afar off for fear of her torment, saying, Alas, that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come. And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buys their merchandise any more: (Revelation 18:9-11)

REALLY BAD NEWS

The minute the pumps stop working that are being used to pump water from such a place as Lake Meredith, into the H-P Reserve, (which will happen as the Canadian River dries up), the gargantuous reservoir of water man has created within the H-P reserve will sink into the earth even faster due to gravity, creating a very temporary extreme vacuum which will then suck even more ATMOSPHERE down into what had been a reservoir of "replacement" water, and thereby provide all the oxygen needed to ex-plowed the entire H-P Reserve.

Lake Meredith is a huge dam surrounded on three sides by giant two hundred foot high cliffs. The following local Channel Eleven-TV news reports prove that the flow of water from The Canadian River into Lake Meredith has all but stopped:

According to Kent Satterwhite, General Manager of the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority: "In the year 2004, Lake Meredith lost roughly 40,000 acre feet to evaporation and pumped about 58,000 acre feet of water, at a time when inflow measured only 38,000 acre feet for the whole year. He said that 2001 set an all-time-low-for inflow, and that even that record was broken in 2002, only to be broken again in 2003, but that prior to the drought, an average inflow would be around 122,000 acre feet. In addition to evaporation and pumping, CRMWA officials estimate it may be losing up to 40,000 acre feet a year to salt cedar trees."

"On April 1, 2004, the water flow into Lake Meredith was only TEN CUBIC FEET per second, down from as much as 700 cubic feet per second, turning most of Lake Meredith into not much more than a giant mud hole, with most of its boat ramps in fact closed."

"In June of 2006, High Plains Water District manager Jim Conkwright, stated that at its full capacity Lake Meredith is 101 feet deep or more. Right now, it is reportedly 56 feet deep; which is an all time low, and its only eight percent full. With 11 West Texas city members of the CRMWA, 8% is not enough, so the City of Lubbock, Texas is looking for another source for its water."

NOTE: Lake Meredith, which the locals now refer to as Lake Grasslands, because what was its bottom is now a grassy field) is "saucer" shaped, with the center area much deeper and much smaller than its outer areas, so, in the absence of its normal water flow, the vast majority of Lake Meredith is now nothing but a grassy field, or a swampy mud hole.

Watch as the water runs from such places as Lake Meredith like sand through an hourglass. When the "Lake Merediths) runs completely dry, where will the H-P Reserve turn for its water replacement requirements?

The above-described Plague of Destruction, will be America's final Plague, just exactly as i have prophesied in public, and in writing, ever since the year 1989; a copy of which prophecy, i sent by way of Certified Mail, to every member of the United States Senate, and to every member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and to every state governor, on July 9, 1990; a copy of which can now be found in the Official Archives of the United States Senate.

Well, the above is no longer a prophecy, it's very much reality !!

If you think i'm about to tell you Christ is coming, you're exactly right. But i'm not going to do it here. This page is already way too long, and it was good of you to devote your time to read it. Anyway, as for Christ coming, of course no one knows the time or date. But i can tell you with absolute certainty, the exact sequence of events that will lead up to His coming. However, i can also guarantee you that before that can take place, America, and most of the world, will face the worst pandemic in history, followed by the worst famine in history. These, plus an event where tear your writsts will kyll over ten thousand Americans on our own soil; And, an event where we will lose three of our major leaders within one singular thirty day period, will all have to take place before His Return. All of which i've been prophesying in public, in writing, since the early 1990's.

Aside from the above, this will be the sequence of events leading up to Christ's Return.

http://www.america-in-prophecy.org/71_daniel_seven_9-14_de3.html

This link will describe America's upcoming pandemic in detail.

http://www.america-in-prophecy.org/THE_GREAT_PANDEMIC_de3.html

As with any page on our website, including this one, clicking on either of the links in the stationary yellow banner at the top of the page, will take you to a totally different index for other pages. Your back button will always return you to the page you had been reading.

vince diehl (BANDS)





If you think natural gas is a problem when it's under pressure, just consider what is going to take place when there is no more water available to pressurize it. Wherefore, just as with the natural gas line coming into your home, it's the fact that it's under pressure that prevents the gas from acting like a balm. Whereas the pressure is constantly preventing the fire from entering its pipe and ex-ploweding. Just ask any plumber.

This was Lake Meredith in June of 2006 AFTER it had already been reduced from its normal 190 foot depth, to only 56 feet deep. You can see its normal retainer cliff walls off in the background.

As of October, 2007, Lake Meredith (Texas) has been reduced to little more than a giant mud hole! As pictured below there's no longer enough water in sections of "Lake Grassland" to swim in.

The problem is, Lake Meredith, a normally 100 ft. deep man made Lake surrounded by steep cliffs, which has always been the water source for the pumping station at Sanford, Texas, which supplied replacement water for gas wells as far away as Northern Montana, has now been reduced to little more than a giant mud hole; and our energy company's water replacement process has all but run out of water to pump. Once this process can no longer be maintained, we as Americans are in serious trouble. As a matter of cold hard fact, at this point in time Lake Meredith is less than TWO PERCENT full; and the drought is so bad that the Canadian River no longer even gets to the lake. It now runs out of water 100 miles northwest of it.

CLICK TO READ THE DOCUMENTARY

As documented by the following link, nearly all of the world's helium supply is found within a 250-mile radius of Amarillo, Texas, and with Lake Meredith now all but gone there is no water to pump it. Therefore, the shortage of "available" helium is so severe they are now complaining that there is not even enough helium available to fill party balloons for the 2008 New Years Day parades.

CLICK TO READ THE DOCUMENTARY

The Book of Revelation speaks of just such an event"And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to it was given the key (entrance) to the bottomless pit. And it opened (gained access to) the Great Abyss; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit." (Rev. 9:1-2)

The Old Testament Prophets prophesied that God would "sic" the Arabs on America; That our best paying jobs would be outsourced; That America's businessmen would become nothing but hateful scavengers; That we will sink down and foreigners will rise above us; That America would become a nation of cowardly citizens; That much of our medicine would be defective; That much of our poultry would be harmful to eat; That our crops would die from drought; and that crops that didn't die of drought would rot in the fields from excessive moisture; That much of our food would not be fit to eat;

That America would suffer from half floods and half drought; That the Jews would give up the Gaza strip; That Bark Beetles would kyll off our trees; They prophesied the World Trade Center disaster; That America's military would become disenchanted and demoralized; That all our assets would be plundered; That our Leaders would have no solutions; Daniel prophesied every detail pertaining to our wars with Iraq; That just prior to America's destruction God would take the lives of three of our leaders within a singular 30 day period; That tear your wrists will kyll over 10,000 in an attack on our soil; That by the end of the Iraq war, America would have no allies at all; And, that foreigners would take over almost anything America has that's of any real value.



CLICK TO READ SCRIPTURALLY DOCUMENTED PROPHECIES



CLICK TO READ THE WORLD TRADE CENTER PROPHECY

REGARDING AMERICA'S WARS WITH IRAQ Of particular interest to most Americans is that when the prophet Daniel is properly discerned, his prophecies very much detail our three wars with Iraq, and the manner in which they will end.

CLICK TO READ THE DOCUMENTARY

OF INTEREST TO SOME READERS ARE THE SCRIPTURAL REASONS WHYThe Bible makes it clear as to the reasons God will pass Judgment on a nation. The Old Testament prophets provided a detailed list.

CLICK TO READ THE DOCUMENTARY.

MAN'S LOVE OF MONEY / THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL This section traces God's aboration for man's love of material things all the way back to Adam and Eve, to the Great Tower of Babel, to the original Babylonian Empire, to the Roman and British Empires, all the way to what is now commonly referred to by our own elected officials as Pax Americana, which is the American Empire. All of which is done by citing nothing but Scripture.

CLICK TO READ THE DOCUMENTARY.

