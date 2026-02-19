Years ago, I had been complaining to Sandwich Lady that for the past 20+ years I had to put up with the equivocations of: Eggs are Good for you/Eggs are Bad for you, Cigarettes are Good for you/Coffin Nails are bad for you. The Paradoxical (MK tool) confusion had ‘science’ on both sides of any given issue. Unless you were adept at the SECRET LANGUAGE of science/medicine and had the discernment to know that it was a false binary argument that the cholesterol in eggs in the yolk is balanced by the exact proportion of lecithin in the white to digest it, only then COULD you know the ONLY AND REAL problem was that humans were damaged so badly THAT THEY CAN’T EVEN DIGEST ANYMORE. At that level cholesterol and lecithin don’t mean fuck-all.

There Four! the dialectic of this/that being bad is a deflection and occultation of something that the Cunt Trollers didn’t want you to know.

Knowledge IS Power.

Power is power too, witches why they need their asses kicked.

When is Hyssop NOT Hyssop?



When lying-ass sons of bitches that deceive harm and kyll for sport use the Witch King James to commission a work that everyone takes as ‘gospel’ (God Spell in the original Gnostic tradition) penned by multiple scholars and peppered with words for Whitey in 1611 with no concern for the binomial nomenclature that was resorted to by Lineaus in 1735 but was predated in a LOT of other botany texts by notable Dead Guys. As is PAINFULLY made apparent in the video above: it was PROPERLY NAMED in Iraq from 882 and 942 and in Egypt in 1170. So, Jimmy Stewart and his gang have

NO FUCKING EXCUSE

ESPECIALLY

SINCE THIS WAS THE SO-CALLED UN-ERRING WORD OF GAWD BUT NEITHER GOD NOR HIS GRIMOIRE-WRITING WITCH-KING COULD (OR WOULD) GET IT RIGHT.

I’VE GOT THE PURPLE-BLUE FLOWERED

NON-HYSSOP

Growing as PERENNIAL in my garden for several years.

I thought that I was ahead of the curve. I thought I was doing the right thing. The variety that I have gives off a very strong repulsive smell when fresh, but when made into tea has a very pleasant smell and taste. Only now do I know why I thought that “hyssop” added to my increasing list of anti-parasite/lyme herbs

did not work!

In the transcript for the video the A.I. can’t even SPELL HYSSOP (hissip) so future generations (if they could even fucking read) won’t know their ass from a hole in the ground because the ‘record’ in popular culture can’t even get the spelling right.

2:49 The Missouri Botanical Garden now lists it under the common name Bible hissip. And here is where the story fractures. Walk into any garden center in North America and ask for hissup. They will hand you hissipus aisenalis,

Lordy, Lordy, LORDY! The mind fuck commences with no lubrication in sight!

OFFICINALIS ISN’T EVEN FUCKING CLOSE TO ASS SEEN NULL US… what are the gen Z to Alpha’s going to make of a world that was never right in the first place, dragging them down into fractal quicksand of words that have NO MEANING WHATSOFUCKINGEVER.

At least we’ll always have the word: FUCK. At least that will fucking mean something.

Officinalis is a Latin term used in the naming of plants that have medicinal or culinary uses. It often appears as part of the scientific names of various species, indicating their significance in herbalism and medicine.

a neat European ornamental with dense spikes of purple blue flowers. It is easy to grow, easy to source and has been sold under the name hissup for centuries. It also has no connection to the biblical text. It is not native to the Levant. It does not match the descriptions. It is not the plant Sadia Gion identified or Mymones confirmed. The plant in the Bible was functional, aromatic, antimicrobial, bundled into a tool and used to cleanse. The plant in your garden center is decorative. And the distance between those two facts is where the story begins.

It’s worth watching the video but I will spoil it for you: Shem Clan Inc. in order to fuck over Ham Clan, Inc. as they have done for thousands of years but most notably since 1409 BC when they invaded the Levant criminalized the Hyssop of the Buy Bull.

Same Pig/Different Liptick/Next Millennia

[Lipstick is certified kosher.]

When will THey LYING STOP?

Never. We’re in Hell. That’s what Demons do.

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Science is NOT. Not if there is imprecision of language (Spell Work), and facts are not facts unless they are agreed upon by consensus and enforced my govern mente with lethal threat.

Law and Justice are NOT. Not if they are merely bludgeons to shape thinking and behavior and outcomes that benefit only the Bludgeoner.

What’s the point of getting out of bed if EVERYTHING IS A LIE?

What’s the point of GOING to bed if EVERYTHING IS A LIE?

What is the point of even being here and putting up with this bullshit that is OBVIOUSLY TO THE MOST AUSTISTIC OBSERVER: NOTHING BUTT LIES?

Any clip that has Worth’s monologue from the movie Cube has been slowly sanitized from the web because it is the BEST EXPLANATION EVER SPOKEN.