VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
andy's avatar
andy
1d

Was Pike more of a good, or bad, guy?

Pike Bishop & the rest of The Wild Bunch were "the good guys" when I was eight.

That true detective spoke to the world's need of bad men.

As for dark, Flint strikes some sparks, but not with Silver (what a manipulated “market” … changing words on paper, “rules,” is all it takes … for awhile, anyway):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YmeLQIH2VI

That Stones tune. Sympathy For The Devil.

Or Everlast. What It’s Like.

Yin yang estuary haloclines & reversals.

https://www.surfertoday.com/images/stories/freshwater-seawater.jpg

But, despite all the book-cooking, the accounting must reconcile is the get outta gaol goal.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
andy's avatar
andy
2d

“ack-ack: from the spelling alphabet used by the British for voice transmission of “AA”)"

Authoritarians Anonymous (& otherwise) will have you ack/nowledge their power is truth-beauty, & that it’s all you can, or need to, know.

“Wheat we have here is … failure to communicate.” ~ Trofim Lysenko

And with that, plus Walter Duranty, & the New York Times, “communicating,” no way Hodor could hold the door against the Holodomor.

Kekulé worked on it for eight years. Went to bed one night, dreamed ouroboros, & recognized the benzene ring structure … so it is said: “He encouraged others to "learn to dream" as a way to discover truths in science.”

So that might be a reason to lie down in bed … bed down with lies (or just gaps, unknowns, mysteries), wake up with truths.

I heard David Milch tack onto the Kekulé tale “Chance favors the prepared mind” - but that was, apparently Pasteur, & he was a snake of a different sort.

I think the Worth of “because it’s there,” misses the summit for the tree … the point of Pointillism is not one single point — not even the one single highest point up there atop Everest.

Milch also spoke of the oneness. The Lovely Bones, & the opposite ones too, are all connected.

All that said, no reason, justification, for excessive optimism … it’s just that some are born that way:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmdPY-hFSt0

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture