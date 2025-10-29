At the outset: we all love us some Karafree. Just another honest soul trying to work things out like turning every permutation of a Rubics Cube to try to understand the Mystery behind the Mysteries School.

So, when I am erupting magma it is not at the messanger.

Regarding the Rubic’s Cube:

Already covered that in an earlier Stack. Iddn’t it interesting that I have already taken the machete to clear the brush in the trail though the rainforest jungle harboring things that will harm or kyll you?

There are 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 possible combinations = 43 quintillion ways to try to solve the puzzle.

11 years old in 3 seconds.

Whereas a computerized MACHINE can solve it in 0.103 seconds:

Butt, here’s an added dementia to the dimension of how a ‘computer’ ‘solved’ it.

WHO BUILT THE FUCKING COMPUTER?

Hu-mans. Albeit under the influece of their neurosyphilis Head Bug that TAUGHT them how to create the infrastructure to mine metal to make the steel and the semiconductor circuits to assemble the disparate component parts and program the machine that they built Ex Nihilo to then run the MECHANICS of an ALREADY SOLVED PROBLEM.

The computer didn’t do anything other than what it was built for and told to do.

Hence, my problem with material that Kara quoted as a crosspost in her most recent stack that cracked my mantle and belched pyroclastic flow all over the Stackisphere.

The Premise: Consciousness as a Receiver Imagine reality not as a linear unfolding of time but as a vast informational matrix, where all events, possibilities, and outcomes exist simultaneously. Consciousness is not generated by the brain; instead, the brain is more like a tuner, selecting signals from this matrix.

In Logic and Critical Thinking: IF A PREMISE IS FALSE THEN ALL ELSE THAT FOLLOWS IS FALSE.

No one has EXPLAINED what consciousness IS, thus purposely missing the Ken Wheeler demand that DESCRIPTION is not explanation, but if the DESCRIPTION is wrong — then all else that follows is wrong. Therefore from the beginning without a foundation of DEFINITIONS this exploration into madness cannot go further. Information is total bullshit. It is a quantum physics religion clandestine services word to replace OTHER WORDS that were neither described or explained so that people can IMPRESS on those words their own meanings with ‘feelings’ so that the mental masturbation of STILL KNOWING NOTHING feels better than when they felt like they DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING. Multiple Outcome Universe theory is part of that circle jerk of Information. You want MOU? Watch the series of movies: Final Destination. No matter what you do - you’re still going to fucking die. non-linear reality? Fucking seriously?

The Equator is a LINE. A straight fucking line.

just as the line that the ants are following on the Moibus Strip. BOTH will lead the traveler from the starting point IN A STRAIGHT LINE BACK TO THE STARTING POINT. This is the Jewish Legend of Hell: where you can run out the North Gate of Hell and if you go long enough and far enough you will end up back in the South Gate of Hell.

You’re STILL IN FUCKING HELL.

Pick a line. Any line.

They’re still fucking straight. They circumnavigate the geometry on which they were imposed but they are still fucking straight.

Not to worry, I have not abandoned my beloved Flat Dearth, I’m just using analogies in common parlance to debunk ridiculous claims that are based on fabrication and emotion NOT HARD SCIENCES.

Even LIGHT moves in a ‘straight line’ despite its magnetic counterforce to induce a helix as it travels in that inexorable direction.

The first time I heard the: All experience existence exists simultaneously at the same time like the tracks on a CD/DVD so you can rewind or fast forward or replay anything bullshit was from David Icke who is a Gatekeeper shill of the very Reptiles he pretends to oppose. Praise the Reptiles (he preaches to sent them LOVE) and pass the dope! Let’s test that DVD theory: Put on a public display of RAISING THE DEAD or some other validation of the bullshit: Everything, Everywhere, All The Time (name of a movie to glorify the MOU religion). The brain is a tuner/receiver. Akai? Morantz? Kenwood? Mitsubishi? All of those were MACHINES MADE BY HUMANS (under the influence of the God Bug) that are inanimate objects with a crystal that vibrates in sympathy with frequences that are all… MADE BY HUMANS. Holey Fucking Fractal, Batman! I think we have a problem here. Not only are the arguments being presented: Circular, they are SELF-REFERENTIAL, AND BRING YOU BACK TO THE STARTING POINT: the useless ‘point’ of the INVENTED premise. Godel’s theorem states that YOU CANNOT DEFINE A SYSTEM BY ITSELF. Your brain is a DUMB MACHINE THAT JUST PICKS UP WHAT YOU TUNE…

BUTT, then… who or What is doing the tuning if your brain is just a dumb machine invented by a third turd party? If consciousness is not GENERATED by the Brain then how can a brain be Conscious? It’s just a goddamned invented empty machine.

Let that sink into your idiot crystal tuner boxes for a while…

I haven’t gotten past the initial false premise to see if later the author that Kara was quoting goes on to say that you can tap into that universe of everything to select and ‘create’ your own reality. That’s usually the default religion that is pandered to the weak-of-mind who are so TRAUMATIZED by life (a main theme of the post) that the feeble minded CRAVE to BELIEVE that if they just THINK their way into Kansas that they don’t even need to click their heels and they will be there.

If the brain is just a dumb machine, and it was made by a third party, and ALL information is out there like a Baskin Robbins with a quintillion flavors including Rotting Cockroach Creme, consciousness is not your own, but it is tunable by an undefined process and no doubt - because none of this shit has been DEFINED, DESCRIBED, OR EXPLAINED - REALITY CAN BE SELECTED FOR YOU…

Then what was the point of the post?

I’ll tell you.

It was self-referential with subtle BLAME THE VICTIM message that since everything is a LOOP (physically and geometrically goddammit!) that it is YOUR FAULT that you are traumatized and poor and injured.

This fuckshit Illuminutty MK has GOT TO STOP.

Want to know why I am poor?

It can’t be for lack of uber intelligence and trying.

Want to know why I suffered insane physical pain that made me curse god (Still here, Job so I guess there is no god) and eat my own way out of the bottom of the gut wagon to passable health?

It was inflicted on me before I was birthed into this Hell.

Want to know why fuckshit bad things happen to perfectly good people?

It ain’t us. We ain’t: Manifesting, or Looping past trauma, or Attracting Bad Beach Boys Vibrations.

IT IS OUTSIDE FORCES FUCKING WITH US ON PURPOSE FOR THE EXPRESS GOAL OF HARMING, MAIMING, AND KYLLING BECAUSE THAT IS THEIR CURRENCY.

IF you had the sense that god gave a pissant then, like me, you would not read a single word more of the crosspost because you would see that the PREMISE is to BLAME YOU for your condition and to make you BELIEVE that if you just THINK your way out of it then things will instantly get better.

So, I will jump to the comment left by one of our Little Red Hens with no malice towards her either, but specifically to HIGHLIGHT how even the most advanced minds can miss or be MK-blanked to what I have been teaching since 2008 and put into my SnubSnack that apprently NO ONE GETS because of — see the bit about MK clamps on the brain:

There’s your Fucking Third Party. There’s the ones that eat Love and defecate Hate.

There’s the AUTHORS of Trauma that then turn around and blame you for the Trauma.

Artermix’s Substack 2h Edited We need to understand that trauma often manifest also not only with self-sabotage where and when the trauma repeats itself subconsciously over and over in other forms…..and one of them is from victim of the event one becomes the perpetrator. This is often seen in rape or sexual abuse victims as children who could lead to become perpetrators.

This addresses the point that there is a THIRD PARTY that initiated the Trauma, so even if the VICTIM becomes the generation perpetraitor, it is because that sickness (CONTAGIOUS NEUROSYPHILIS AND NEUROBORELLIOSIS) has embedded and is being passed on to the next population in Hell.

….And if I read the above correctly….. …..so let’s take this in a larger scale, the first holocaust trauma of WW2 is repeated in the second holocaust trauma of Gaza, where we have a COLLECTIVE of people with generational imprint, inflicting the trauma ...only to... another group of people.

This is where it is clear to me that my work on Swindler’s List on Substack, Ewetoob, my website, my books, my media presence has all been in vain.

NO ONE GETS IT.

A woman from Britain was patient with me until I understood that there is a vast gulf between the Yahoodim falsely called “J”ews and their cousins the Is Ra Elis.

Edom, Iudom, “J”ews are the TWIN BROTHER offspring of Esau who had his birthright stolen from him by his brother Yakob = The Deciever, who did a Babylonian Name Change to the Same Pig Different Lipstick of Is Ra EL = he Struggles with God.

Fuckers have been at it since birth.

Throw in the offspring of King Doveed for the Christians and you’ve got a Pagan, Judiac, Christian free-for-all fuckfest of Family kylling Family with Goy collateral damage everywhere; THEN exit the Shemite Clan line to be all Diverse and Inclusive and Equitable (DIE) to add in the Hammite Clan line to get the Muslims in the mix and it is a bludbath like the Multiple Outcome Universe has never seen.

So it wasn’t the lowly oppressed minority that then took it out recently in Canaan on another lowly oppressed minority. It was the Is Ra ELites (elites, do you SEE it?) that were pummelling the Edomites in Germ Many in the 1930s as they had throughout the entire Old Contract (if you’ve ever actually READ the grimoire called The Bible) and those SAME Is Ra ELites since 1409 BC had invaded and tried to purge and jen no side the original inhabitants of Canaan ever since.

You’ve got to be MATHEMATICALLY RETARDED to not be able to see:

A = Is Ra ELites pummeled Canaanites

B = Is Ra ELites pummeled Edomites (Hollow Caust)

C = Is Ra ELites fake VICTIM STATUS so that they aren’t seen as the perennial aggressors.

A+B = C.

Mathefuckingmatics.

This is why I’m leaving substack and this work. I can’t repeat the same message for 17 years but not have it get through. Internecine warfare with YOU as collateral damage.

TRAUMA, THERFORE, IS INDUCED BY A THIRD PARTY, BUT THEN YOU HAVE: “a mystic seer, experiencer, and researcher of hidden truths—walking the line between soul memory and manipulated reality. My writings explore spiritual warfare, alien interference, symbolic patterning, and the liberation of consciousness.” spouting bullshit, blaming the victim, and getting the gullible who lack the serotonin to do the hard thinking, the hard work, and actually DO SOMETHING clamoring for more spoon-fed liquefied bullshit and asking for seconds.

Why am I poor? Them. (You KNOW that you just won’t admit it).

Why was I PHYSICALLY TRAUMATIZED? Them. (you know that too! Your health is destroyed but you STILL want to BELIEVE that it some ‘elites’ without names of faces that have poisoned the environment and maybe you can petition Congress to make it all better).

Why do good people suffer for no reason? Them. (You know that because that is what makes you go seeking answers from “mystic seer, experiencer, and researcher of hidden truths” that apparently can’t see MATHEMATICAL EQUATIONS. So, why would you waste a second of that CD/DVD encoded time ‘exploring’ the Con Science Uni Verse?

According to this analysis will lead to eventually another loop passage where the traumatized seeks to make someone relive the trauma. If the trauma is strong enough, there is an imprint only for negative energy, thus it cannot be re-written because it becomes stored in the memory of the human not like a recording in a tape or a line in a vinyl record (old fashion), or optically written in the CD…..more like CARVED IN STONE. That is, imprinted so deeply that the only way to cancel trauma is to re-make the human.

Victim-centric thinking again. How about EXTINCTING THE SOURCE OF THE TRAUMA AND THEN THE DAMAGED FLESH CAN HEAL? What is always described in these situations is figurative and literal picking off the scab so that it has to re-scab just to not get infected and worse. If the SCAB MAKERS were destroyed then there would be NO NEW INJURY and the old injuries could heal. There would be NO SCAB. There would be NO REPEATED TRAUMA.

Only pussies and cowards refuse to face the syphilitic Elephant in the room.

The problem is that trauma cannot be erased and the key to avoid using the negative energy to re-live it is DIRECTLY proportional to the depth of the imprint in the brain memory. The emotional charge (NEGATIVE) is super high for deep trauma. It is also not a straight line but a loop so addressing this with step passages of how to HEAL oneself is problematic as there are so many variables in the mix.

Sorry, my Dear Lady Of Sardinia…

It IS A STRAIGHT LINE JUST LIKE THE CIRCLES IN DANTE’S HELL, EQUATORS, LONGITUDE, LATITUDE, MOIBUS STRIPS, KLEIN BOTTLES AND GOES ON FOREVER UNLESS AND UNTIL HELL IS DESTROYED.

Pavlov’s second experiment was a discovery that NEW TRAUMA can erase the conditioning of prevous trauma. But the War of Attrition is that the Controllers embed their own REINFORCED TRAUMA so often that any new shock to the system is incapable of erasing the old.

Except in someone like me: where the physical pain was so intense that I cursed the god that wasn’t there and then set about fixing myself.

God Helps Those Who Help Themselves is a Zen Koan.

If you help yourself, then that means that YOU ARE GOD!

Ain’t no one and nothing else coming to save you.

All around this reading is very interesting and definitely thought provoking. BUT does not help me to get rid of trauma, or does not help my family member, or my friend etc, etc... Humans cannot get rid of trauma. They can only replace it with a positive charge, picking up from your write up. How to do that is difficult because the positive EMOTIONAL charge has to be intense enough to offset the negative one or being in balance.

Philosophically and physically, I cannot see any amount of positive charge overcoming ALL of the negative charge in Hell. The HATE for Hell must be so intense as its own NEGATIVE ENERGY that it must DESTROY HELL so that there is no negative left to contend with.

The Traumatized, the Mind Controlled, the low Serotonin already given-up rodents will vomit the: Two Negatives Don’t make a Positive trope that was GIVEN TO THEM BY THEIR MASTERS.

This is true in mathematics ONLY FOR THE PROPERTY OF ADDITION.

Try MULTIPLYING two negative numbers sometime and tell me what the integer sign is.