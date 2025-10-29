VACCINEFRAUD 1

https://www.profolus.com/topics/scientists-warn-against-dangers-mirror-life-biotech-research-risks/

The reason why trauma exists is because mirror life messes with glucose processing because it needs to convert it into L-Glucose because that is what it eats. This then messes with brains of humans because it disrupts Glutamate processing and bone re absorption leading to tissue damage of the brain.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4753154/

Vaccines exist because without it, mirror life would take longer to grow and die out/starve because it exists on a planet hostile to it with a low food source so it created a way to get that food so it can grow through a synthetic environment. Mirror life is created in a mirror way from our planet resources and sometimes stuff doesn't get used.

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ads9158

https://www.thechemicalengineer.com/features/how-mirror-life-could-change-our-lives/

"Enantiomers are mirror-image isomers that are non-superimposable, like left and right hands. They have identical physical properties but can behave very differently in biological systems."

"Beyond specific products, the idea of bioprocesses operating independently from natural biological systems is compelling."

"Hence, the significant challenge is establishing reliable and cost-effective supply chains for such “mirror nutrients” or engineering mirror organisms to metabolise natural chiral compounds."

"Engineering efficient metabolic pathways using mirror enzymes and substrates would be critical for optimising growth and bioproduction. Ultimately, biosecurity by design, incorporating inherent biocontainment mechanisms within mirror organisms, such as dependence on non-natural molecules for survival, will be paramount."

"A balanced perspective requires us to acknowledge both the exciting possibilities and the very real dangers, emphasising the need for thorough risk assessment, robust regulatory frameworks, and open international dialogue as we navigate this uncharted territory."

This article has given me a high dose of positive charge. I will use this charge to dissipate the negative charge that has been shortcircuiting my life.

A-B ≠C

