Around 2019 B.C. (Before Corona) a woman contacted me out of knowhere.

In 2016 I had finished Continuum and quit writing.

Books.

I guess writing for me is like IBS (Infinite Bitch Session) I can’t stop. The books transitioned to my youtube channel in November 2016.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmMTGJjzwYWiu-93mMSnmXw

She had discovered my name via material by Jason Christoff (thanks Jason!) and then went a-hunting for me. She watched ALL of my youtube videos sometimes more than once.

She wanted to do something nice for me so I said that I needed an upgrade to my Stickman persona…

…with a Death Dealer Vibe.

Franny’s rendition of what it means to be a Keyboard Warrior…

After we started indulging my purulent pre-pubescent predilection for horror comics circa 1968, we extracted one of her upgrades for a faux comic book imprint mascot.

Countless days and nights were spent indulging my exorcism of all of the horrors that were life that echoed the horror in ‘literature’ that was nothing but conditioning for young minds (and I guess - old) to accept the world as a torture chamber.

No matter how outrageous we (The Mistress of Mayhem, and I) could get, it either approximated or equalled what was actually out there. We couldn’t seem to exceed the Evils as documentary.

There were times when I went too far such as the Pope Navigating Styx full of dead babies.

There were times when Fran went beyond my capacity to ‘stomach’ it with Bankers feasting on a corpse. It was just ‘too real’ literally and figuratively. There is a point where experiencing Life-that-is-Not-Life is an insult and abuse enough, but then to have it represented as an exact mirror and projected back at you while you are immersed in the un-reality of it, is just too much.

But when I really had a breakdown is when we were working on the current and historical incidences of CHILDREN who were DESTROYED by vaccines. I just couldn’t take it. It’s one thing to declare a war and engage stupid or even willing adults to hash it out. But to target children to torture and destroy them (hmmm… shades of Canaan…) is something that cannot be tolerated and demands an answer that removes it at the Source.

Obviously, I got over it — the war waits for no one. Cowards and Deniers are the lubrication for the wheels of the Juggernaut as it rolls on unconcerned by thoughts, feelings, or morals.

We condensed hundreds of ideas and art into a collection of 9 books that either featured Fran Zetta’s works directly or has her work as the covers.

Those works will be featured in the coming Stacks.