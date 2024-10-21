The Stack Title is a sober warning from Clint Richardson circa many years ago.

It’s simple:

Those who want Net Neutrality or whatever are ignorant apes AVOIDING the FACT that the internet is a military ComNet.

It was created for the express purpose of CENTRALIZATION AND CONTROL just as outlined in Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars.

Witches another reason why the dumb fucks irritate me talking about Block Chain (as if the numb nuts knew what that is) and how it is DECENTRALIZED.

Decentralized on a CENTRAL CONTROL NETWORK!

If humans were baby seals on a beach they’d be turned into pelts for the El Atys to wear. Let me explain de-centralization for you in an InterNet of THINGS.

What is One?

The Singularity.

The Hive Swarm.

The A.I.

So any cock-headed ape that thinks you can play in a military sandbox and ASK them to not pour sand down your trachea is just an obstacle to us getting anything done.

It is a miliary ComNet. Petition the creators to NOT use it as a surveillance and censorship gateway all you want, but that is like going up to the Devil,

”Say, Scratch… it’s a bit hot down here… would you mind turning the thermostat down a little?”

Hasatan twirls his/her/its moustache, smiles like a narcissistic psychopath, flicks his tail, and says, “Sure… I’ll get right on it.”

Dumb Fucks.

The same applies for ANYTHING that you didn’t create/author/build/grow yourself.

THEY created the Govern Mente out of pure FIAT = So Be It!

So why would you think that if you petition THOSE Devils they would even consider that the barking of a goy dog would mean anything to them?

THEY created the Fiat Money that has been used as a Black Magicks sigil to cast a spell exclusively because it is YET ANOTHER one of those Fiat = So Be It! kind of Ex Nihilo = FROM NOTHING to grape apes killing themselves for some green-printed spellwork on paper with red and blue morgellons fibers in it. (Yeah, I know I hit a few of you right in your Got It! Gland.

THEY created the industrial food supply so if you are so achingly-stupid to think that the Psychological Wharf Air divisions of the FDA and the USDA are there to help or protect you, then your parents should place you - a fully grown adult - back in the damned cabbage patch where they found you. GMOs are the rule not the exception. There was never any protection, there never will be and no matter of consumer complaints will EVER change an industry that was created SPECIFICALLY TO DEPLOY DOOF AS A WE UPON!

THEY created the infrastructure that you drive on, work in, live in. So when drywall from China offgasses toxins - IT WAS PLANNED TO. When your bridges collapse because they didn’t maintain them with the TRILLION$ of surplus they have from stealing your money - IT WAS PLANNED TO. When you job that you worked in is outsourced to a Turd Whirled Cunt Tree or your position is taken by someone who no speaky english! - IT WAS PLANNED TOO.

Because THEY created it and they will damn well do whateverthefuck THEY want to with THEIR creation.

Fuck a Stickman with a Stick! THEY CREATED THE WEATHER TO WASH AWAY HALF A STATE. With ZERO accountability unless Thee and Thy Good Ole Boys show what country justice means.

So, when I posted the material on Jane Burgermeister a few SubStacks ago, our Little Red Hen Connection Machine when a-searchin’.

Scrubbed better’n a Hazmat decon shower.

Given that both Fran Zetta (cover artist for her favorite book above) and I have been shadowbanned for YEARS - virtually (in the cyber-sense) INVISIBLE to the outside world, then it should be of no surprise that something as ‘egregious’ as what Jane did: stood up to the power system of the whirled and accused it of a capital crime, would be erased from the pages of His Story.

Jane is indeed a brave woman for her actions, but in the Talmudic Tradition:

No Good Deed Ever Goes Unpunished she suffered a LOT for that gift to mankind that was basically rejected not only by her fellow unkind men but stuffed down our throats like a volleyball at the net by those in control.

It’s better to burn-out than to fade away.

This is how the world ends - not with a bang, but with a whimper.

Where is Jane’s Legacy?

Erased.

Here’s what Connection Machine sent me by email:

I had to look Jane Burgermeister up. PDFs are numbered in sequence with the text below

Findings:

Brave browser entry: Jane Burgermeister correspondent The first result is from China "Watch" Canada blog: https://chinawatchcanada.blogspot.com/2017/02/jane-burgermeister-journalistlawsuit.html There is a link to the PDF of a criminal charge BUTT when clicked on HER NAME (which I had to figure out because there was NO obvious link to the "PDF") it redirected me to infowars which was an "ERROR" and nothing was there I typed "Evidence of the Use of Pandemic Flu to Depopulate USA" https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Evidence-of-the-Use-of-Pandemic-Flu-to-Depopulate-USA.pdf Another article by her was scrubbed https://glwdocuments.wordpress.com/2010/10/24/gd025-jane-burgermeister-the-knights-of-malta-more/ I went to archive.org and it seems that anything about her was wiped out She has an X account https://x.com/BurgermeisterJM There is ONE bitchute video in German and Greek subs https://www.bitchute.com/video/bcyYKucVuPPt/ Interview on Odusee 54min In 9/8/2009 Project Camelot with Jane Burgmeister: https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d/project-camelot-interviews-jane:7?src=embed Another interview with Jane https://odysee.com/@NaRubuZnanostiSveepizode:4/tragom-svinjske-gripe-(jane:f An ABSOLUTE must watch 15min (pretend inquiry into a swine flu 'potential pandemic" and plane crash in Smolensk full of mil and other personnel who knew what's going on) https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/false-pandemic-and--toxic-Vaccination-Exposed-in-2012!-Jane-Burgermeister:1

Conclusion? Those who call themselves an elite and don't even pass for any living creatures' excrement will ALWAYS have an upper hand unless it's cut off.

Jane left to live in Greece and here is her latest interview (2023). Her voice is somewhat shaky. There was no other later interview and her last X entry was on October 12 2023.

Here is what may be her last interview June 6, 2023 14min (wanted to prosecute TRUMP and then he wanted to prosecute her. I wonder if him running now might have anythinig to do https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/BNT-Rise-9.9.22-jane-buergermeister-1c:0

She mentioned 'fourth empire blogspot dot com but NOTHING came up as such....so I tried a different approach and found this :

11. https://dognamedblue-dnb.blogspot.com/2011/11/fourth-empire.html

THERE are two links which were WIPED OFF !

https://birdflu666.wordpress.com/2011/11/27/the-fourth-empire-download-the-preview-today/

https://birdflu666.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/the_fourth_empire_preview.pdf

...and that's where her trail ends

Bonus:

Jikkyleaks

@Jikkyleaks

BOOM

@MRobertsQLD

challenges the Chief Medical Advisor for the TGA on the scandal that the TGA knew that lipid nanoparticles went to all organs including the ovaries. Did she lie to the Senate? You decide. [SOUND ON] #Plasmidgate

https://x.com/Jikkyleaks/status/1712029830034928074

Here are some edited RBN shows of Rebecca Carley and Jane Burgermeister so that Jane’s work will never be forgotten and will still stand as evidence of international capital-offense whar crimes. Always remembering in the Just Us system that THEY created: there is NO Statute of Limitations on Fraud and Murr Durr. What should make your innerds into jello and sluice out of your sluicegate is that EVERYTHING that is talked about in TWO-THOUSAND NINE, was the abortive attempt for the EXACT PLAN that they ‘EXECUTED’ IN TWO-THOUSAND NINE-TEEN!

The language, the actions, the force and coersion are exactly the same.

In forensics you might call 2009 a Hesitation Wound before the 2019 Lethal Blow.

PANDEMIC PREVENTION TEAM!

We did assemble the best people: Dr. Rebecca Carley, Jane Burgermeister, Dr. Patricia Jordan, and Patrick Jordan to:

Identify The Predator

Alert The Herd

and short of taking out a millennia-old embedded parasite cabal the Old Fashioned Way, we did everything we could to help Jane bring that Petition To The Devil, The Press (also part of the parasite cabal), and The Peeple (whose brains are rotted by and serve the parasite cabal). Engaging the Eff Bee Eye to intervene in a globehell Jen No Side is like hiring the IOF to investigate the IOF for demonic crimes they commit in Canaan.

07-11-2009 broadcast was indeed a historic event but His Story supercedes anything that is not backed up by Force as we have been taught in the Protocols too many times before, so despite our best efforts that may have slowed them down, look at where we are now.

Ingri Cassel had gifted me with Joe Spenner’s book: Rockefeller Regionalism that had the 1972 WHO Memos in them. My gift to the whirled was making folks aware of what was supposed to be internal documents that none of y’all unclean servants of The Chosen would ever know existed.

After we did the Seven-Eleven show the OFFICIAL links to the Memos on the W.H.O.’s own website in the United States went 404! while there were some active links to them in Europe. We got on the bastards’ radar and they wrote a hit-piece on Rebecca who among the many insults and assaults she suffered was that of losing her M.D. License years earlier. So they attacked her, dusted off their hands, and walked away. What amused me about the incident is that *I* was the one that saw them in the book, *I* knew what the significance of them were, *I* brought them to the world - but the motherfuckers were too COWARDLY to take a Farm Boy on head-on in public.

Farm Boys know no rules. Your nuts will get kicked - if you have them; or, in true Honey Badger Style - even if you don’t. Ever see a lioness jump back from a bite towards the crotch by an H.B. ?

I think that I could form my own alphabet agency: I*I*I

So, now you will all know WHY there is no solution with confronting Creators for their Sins. As in the system of Christianity where God has to die in order for the lowlifes to gain salvation: where we are stuck right now, well over a decade from this amazing broadcast, the ONLY solution is that the Pen is Mightier Than the Sword, IF & ONLY IF that writing utensil finds its way into the occular orbital foramen of the enemy and shuts down what passes for its brains.

1× 0:00 -1:31:59

Rebecca Carley is gone. THEY did her in. May she rest in peace.

Patricia Jordan is gone. I’m not clear on what led to it but our extended exchanges made it clear that she was convinced that the ‘required’ vaccines for veterinary school led to Metabolic Syndrome that impacted her health. May she rest in peace.

Jane Burgermeister’s well-being is unknown to me. May she be at peace wherever she is.

Patrick Jordan is the Farm-Thing that Cannot Die, so I will be a perpetual Thorn Under the Saddle to the ride of the Hoarse Men of the A Pox Your Lips and a Thorn IN the Saddle for the tender nethers of said Riders. Like nookear waste that persists for Billions of years, my Hate for THEM will burn brightly Forever, which, as we have learned is quite close to the number: One.

This conversation was recorded on 08-29-2009

1× 0:00 -1:20:56

This conversation was recorded on 09-12-2009

1× 0:00 -1:09:08

This conversation was recorded on 10-17-2009

1× 0:00 -40:05

