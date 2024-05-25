Stockholm to be precise…

Anyone who has been gaslit by Narcissitic Sociopaths SHOULD recognize the pattern.

The problem being that the stakes are so high (your eternal soul) that no one bothers to Fact Check God on the bullshit of:



SEE WHAT YOU MADE ME DO!!!???

Omniscient from my Catholic Cat Eye Schism means ALL KNOWING.

A God would have KNOWN it was going to fuck up, therefore, if it was

Omnipotent = ALL POWERFUL, then

It would have stopped itself before it fucked up,

so that the

Omnipresent meaning everywhere all the time creature would not have allowed for a Multiverse with even a single fuckup in it to torture the tiny organisms under the dome in the terrarium.

So God would not have fucked up in the first place to blame its fuck ups FOR Its fuckup and expect them to shut-the-fuck-up to take their suffering like Men (the generic sense of the word) because he/she/it would then KYLL ITSELF out of exasperated desperation or what the band System of a Down in the song Chop Suey called Self-Righteous Suicide.

God is such a Drama Queen.

This is the final steak in the heart of the vampyre on the question on whether Suffering is noble, righteous, or even necessary.

It’s not. It’s a black magicks spell to keep you from looking at the SOURCE of the suffering so that you try to emulate the fake story of a GOD kylling themself (how can a god be kilt?) in order to placate itself for SOMETHING YOU DIDN’T DO!

That’s the OTHER THING about gaslighting narcissistic PSYCHOPATHS is that they blame YOU for what THEY did.

Time to get out of sweden and leave Stockholm to God and Gretta.

