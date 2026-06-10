If anyone can find a higher resolution of this image it would be appreciated with grate.

in the unpixelated version the THIRTEENTH Name of the Hive Entity of G-d is Boog.

I must digress in order to explain what happens at a certain level by telling an ancien chinee mah shul arta storee:

There was an archer that was the best in China. There was nothing that he couldn’t do and was known throughout the entire country. One day he got disallusioned with his way of life and left his bow and arrows behind to live out in the forest. The former archer dedicated himself to the craft of just living in the wild. Years later some people who knew of him discovered him in the woods. One of the group had a bow and arrows. The former archer came up to the fellow and admired the set remarking on how beautiful they were as if he had seen them for the very first time.

2000 AD set about preserving my mother’s life from the M.D.s = Medical Demons.

2008 AD linked up with Rebecca Carley.

2011 AD Demons caught up with my mother and destroyed her.

2026 AD decided that a quarter of a century with no harmy raised and no practical mechanical help (all thanks to those for the statistical and monetary help) was enough time wasted trying to shoot arrows in the sky trying to pierce the Dome (so to speak).

After 31 books it is quite possible that I had had this thought many, many years ago when I first came across the legends of the 72 Names of the Hive Entity in the Qaballah.

The THIRTEENTH NAME IS

BOOG

Before you start laughing and shit - or shit for laughing, consider that even Witcha (de-fanged by the apes that INVENTED a faux cult called Wicca) was called a VERY POTENT

WORD OF POWER

in the 6th and 7th Spirit Books of Moses (outside of the Pentateuch) as found in the Weimar Bible and a few other sources. They were outside of the Five Books of Moses which Moishe had no input on penning in the first place… because the Church Flatulent Fathers din’t want the commoners to know that they were Black Magicks Spell Books.

Just like King Schlomo’s Greater and Lesser Keys, and any Luciferian Grimoire you might happen across laying on a street corner. Not as if the hypnotized masses would be able to rise above their programming anyway because every time I’ve brought up the book Daemonology written by Bonnie King Haime Stewart (James didn’t write The Bible either, he contracted it done by a collage of consensus crafters)

NO ONE HAS EVER DARED TO READ IT.

Pretty funny for a Christian world that damned near WORSHIPS King James and his DiVersion that NO ONE BOTHERED TO READ HIS SUPPOSEDLY SELF-PENNED BOOK ON DEMONOLOGY BEFORE HE WENT FULL METAL CAVEMAN ON ANYTHING WITCHA.

Insiders say that King James was himself a Witch (I was told that male witches don’t like to be called Warlocks - go figgure) so deflection and deception would always be a consideration on what someone would say and do at that level of power.

BUT: His tome on How To Spot a Demon in Six Easy Steps was EVER read by any of his Fanboys and Fangirls?

Sorry I diverge and digress so much in Continuum working up to make a point that was always just immediately behind us on the sphere while we circumnavigated the entire globe and penetrated to its depths before arriving back behind the spot we started:

As I considered the Name of Boog, today, I thought:

God is the Boogie Man.

I had that Harry Kari sense of Deja Vu all over again that I might have done this before, but it did cause a very snorting laugh as if it were the first time I revelated at the predicatization of the ineffible Name o’ da Bogeyman.

https://www.reddit.com where_does_the_boogeyman_come_from Where does the boogeyman come from? Mar 16, 2023 ... “The Bogeyman (/ˈboʊɡimæn/; also spelled boogeyman, bogyman, bogieman, boogie monster, boogieman, or boogie woogie) is a type of mythic ... Villains Wiki https://villains.fandom.com Boogie_Man Boogie Man | Villains Wiki - Fandom The Boogie Man is the main antagonist of The Powerpuff Girls episode “Boogie Frights”. He is the leader of a gang of monsters called the Nightmare Monsters ...

You KNOW this is some serious shit if the Powderpuff Girls be all up in it!

Butt Lettuce here from Wicked Peed On Us:

The bogeyman (/ˈboʊɡimæn/; also spelled bogyman, bogy, or bogey, and known as boogeyman in the United States and Canada) is a mythical creature typically used to frighten children into good behaviour. Bogeymen take a variety of different forms both male and female, around the world, shaped by local customs and culture, but they are most commonly depicted as monsters who punish children for misbehaving. Bogeymen are often invoked by authority figures for the purposes of discouraging a child from a specific act or general misbehaviour. The term is sometimes used as a non-specific personification of, or metonym for, terror – and sometimes the Devil.

Raise your hand if you think ANY of that sounds like the legends of

GOD.

Mythical creature Punishes Miss B. Have Your WORLDWIDE MYTHOS Authority figure Tear Your Wrist The Debil !

With #5 we harken back to the age of horror comics where everyone who was meeting a delicious minced meat fate exclaimed: Eeeeeeaaaaaaa ! (Yah) or some form of the first of the trinity from the mesopotamian valley that just happens to be the INEFFIBLE (unspeakable as in terrible) Name of G-d.

Etymology The word bogeyman, used to describe a monster in English, may have derived from Middle English bugge or bogge, which means ‘frightening specter’, ‘terror’, or ‘scarecrow’. It relates to boggart and bugbear, a bear-like demon (bug) who eats small children. It was also used to mean a general object of dread. The word bugaboo, with a similar pair of meanings, may have arisen as an alteration of bugbear. Bogeyman itself is known from the 15th century, though bogeyman stories are likely to be much older

I know that a couple of our Little Red hens will be all over the BUGGER reference like stink on shit.

With #6 of my concordances of God is a Bugger: we invoke the Satanic Creed that

Good is Evil and Evil is Good.

Witch… if we consult our chart again:

GOOD is number 22.

GOOD GOD!

But then that’s an equivalency… or… just One-Seventy-Secondth of the Whole.

So, when people say: God is Good, they are students of the Qaballah. If they aren’t then they are just ignorant Poll Parrots who repeat anything that Project Mockingbird told them.

And that is what this is all about then - isn’t it?



ENGINEERING CONSENT.

The entire reason for this foray into madness that I have covered in

and

That I turned into a chart while writing the Rise and Fall series from 2008-2011

What a lovely Bow and Arrow… said The Patrician - ain’t never sawed one-them befo’.

Oh… look! in probably 2008 I had already picked the Boogie Man out of the Line Up of likely suspects. Cain’t say why Boog comes up as 13 and 18 or how Bogi is different than Boog, but I don’t wear snuff boxes on my head, I don’t have dreadlock sideburns, I don’t bob up and down like the bird with the colored water in its glass belly, and I don’t read from right to left from the back to the front of a book, and I don’t run the world from the shadows…

yet…

So with all affectation, fake narcissism aside, we both together discovered what I laughed about just today had already been a gleam in my eye 18 years ago.

That’s the thing about Alzheimer’s and all of these inflicted dimentias: You get to meet new people every day and every thought is a fresh one!

Butt eye said that this was all just background to get to the topic of the title of Engineering Consent as it relates to my previous Stack

Where a repeated meme throughout most religions is to “go towards the light”.

The ape-mind thrives on similarity, (SIM?), familiarity, and patterns.

The Yahoodim have taken advantage of something that was revealed in the Biology of Aggression book by NATO where Same is tolerated but Novel is attacked until subdued and assimilated. This is why nearly ALL of their stories across the whirled are harmonized and homogenized to a central theme even if they are claimed to be held by some deep bush dwellers in Africa (Afra was the grandson of one of the nine-Tribes of Keturah by Abraham) or your local church.

People are less likely to fight against something they are familiar with so that even if the Cat Licks and Protest Ants are kylling each other in the streets over pretend differences of opinion there is an underlying undertow that gives both sides some kind of psychopathic relief that at least the major parts of both of their murr durr russ beliefs have the same foundation.

Because they do.

SAME PIG - DIFFERENT LIPSTICK.

Do you see what an elegant/lethal control mechanism this is?

While the

Protestants fight the catholics

Sunnis fight the Shia

Is Ra ELites fight EVERYBODY

etc.

it is the classic case of: Why don’t You and He fight? while the instigator, the one that GAVE THEM THE DIALECTIC TO MAKE WHAR OVER, is completely ignored.

It takes all of this time to develop this expose as a powerplay to show the underlying structure and deceit. Yakob later renamed Is Ra EL went from a name that meant The Deceiver to He Struggles with God.

To be thematic: He struggles with the Boogie Man.

Witch takes us ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE LIGHT where you are given a SNAP DECISION TO MAKE AFTER YOU ARE DELETED FROM THE SIM BUT BEFORE YOU ARE DEFRAGGED FROM THE HARDDRIVE.

You MUST decide if you are to go to the light or the demons will take you away.

In Engineering Consent you tell the SAME STORY TO ALL CULTURES THROUGHOUT ALL TIME with local variations and small embellishments to make the apes THINK that it is a DIFFERENT STORY unique to THEIR CULTURE all the while it is hypnotic SUGGESTION to just

GIVE IN

FOLLOW THE RULES

In all ‘choices’: you can chose option A, or B, or chose to do nothing, or in what I explained in Game Theory you can just trash the fucking game and play with NO RULES WHATSOFUCKING EVER.

That’s FOUR OPTIONS.

But what that sickass video purporting to accurately portray some unknown clay chickenscratcher’s natterings said was only the Party Line and that YOU HAD ONLY TWO CHOICES AND THAT THE DEAD BASICALLY

WENT WITH THE LIGHT ASSHOLES

OR WENT WITH THE DEMON ASSHOLES.

If memory serves (it barely did with the Boogie Man reference) then the video said that You would be ESCORTED to the netherlands.

What that implies to me is that this madeup story line has been so embedded in the psyche of the religiously deluded that they would VOLUNTEER to go into the light or if they REFUSED to go into the light they would VOLUNTEER to go with the Demons to the Netherworld.

WHY EVEN FUCKING BUDGE?

In what passes for law in this SIM you don’t have to talk to cops. If you do it is on a VOLUNTARY BASIS. Of course the yahood have cracked down so hard that they break their own laws by saying that you MUST answer or you will be a priori adjudicated as guilty because YOU DIDN’T SAY ANYTHING so you MUST be guilty.

Isn’t that the same fuckshit as what that shumerian lighthole video was all about. If you didn’t even answer you would be sluicegated to Hell.

Or would you?

Was there any mention of being forced? Or was it the mere suggestion that you MUST go with them and since all cultures throughout all time have had the same hypnotic suggestion that you MUST GO WITH THE DEMONS then the faithful followers among the Ded follow the Pie Eyed Piper right into the Lake (of Fire)?

So, if it is merely an inducement. A psychological PRESSURE to VOLUNTEER TO FOLLOW EITHER PARTY TO YOUR CHOSEN DOOM, then there is only one response - and that is to fight back with whatever attributes the dead might have.

Can demons GRAB a ghost?

Can a ghost de-horn a demon?

See how it gets Wild West really fast?

What makes my work unique in all of the multi-verse is that I’m NOT thinking outside the box. I’m the bald kid that told Neo:

THERE IS NO FUCKING BOX! DUDE!

So I view that supposed decoded shumerian muck rake as engineering consent via the triad that the poet Neil Peart in the band Rush wrote about in their Song Witch Hunt.

Quick to judge,

Quick to anger

Slow to understand Ignorance and prejudice And fear Walk hand in hand

Ignorance is Not Knowing.

I set to examine how Fear became the greatest tool by the Cunt Trollers. In doing so I had to categorize WHICH TYPE of Fear was the greatest. Since Lucius said that Fear Is the Mother of All Gods.

Fear of the Unknown.

If you KNEW that you DIDN’T have to go to the light or FOLLOW the demons to the Nether Lands. If You KNEW that you could dehorn the demons, shove one-each up their asses then use the remaining horns to pry open that door to the light and go ass-hunting with the other horns for the fuckshits that showed you the supposed contract that you signed for only a millisecond; that Knowing MIGHT hearten the otherwise cowardly apes to DO SOMETHING other than passivly FOLLOW either the demons of light or the demons of Nothing like trained sheep.

Ignorance leads to Prejudice.

What is Pre Judice?

To Pre-Judge.

If you were inculcated as a society, as a race, as a genus for THOUSANDS of years that you have only two choices: Light Hell? or Dark Hell? then you come into the actual moment (if it even exists) with ONLY THE DIALECTIC

NOT THE FOUR OPTIONS.

You - the ignorant, biased, pre-programmed machine that can’t rise above your programming would CALMLY WALK INTO THE LIGHT HELL OR CALMLY WALK INTO THE DARK HELL

BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT YOU WERE

SUPPOSED

TO DO.

The pre-judgment in your mind worked for THEM so that no Vy Oh Lent confrontation needed to be had because you were already a trained organ-grinding monkey with the dumbass hat on and you ground that organ.

And you WOULD do it because like all animals you were given ONLY TWO of the 4 choices where the two offered were not a choice: they were pre-ordained, predetermined but using the other two options YOU WOULD BE TOTALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR INCLUDING THE CONSEQUENCES.

A total whar.

Think of the accolades in the Halls of Eternity.

Pat Jordan said that I’m supposed to kick your asses and I’m NOT going anygoddamnedwhere !

Buy… the Whey… Where is Pat?

We ain’t letting him up here. Can’t pay the insurance premiums for the destruction he would wraught.

So it is Peart’s third nail in the coffin of FEAR born of Ignorance, fostering Pre-judice that then prevents ANYONE from taking the 4th option and opening a can of whoopass on gods and demons and contract-making cunt trollers. The instigator of that epic battle against the presumptive fuckheads would make the Deceiver who Struggles With God look like a pussy in comparison.

I have only a lifetime of experience with the practical knowledge and application that hatred, rage, and righteous indignation overcome ALL FEAR so that with the foundation removed: Ignorance and pre-judice have nothing to stand on.

So, Sew, Sow… if you should find yourself at that turnstyle where they ask you if you want to go into the light:

Tell them that Pat Sent You.

and that I’ll be there shortly.