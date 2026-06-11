We segue (the word not the gyroscopic two-wheeled go-cart) from Bullshit Sniffing Class’

To this Stack within Church Service where the sermon from The Mechanic will take you from the bouquet of Bovine Bungholes to the most elegant example of ALL OF THE ABOVE that can be wrested from this SIM.

In the text I posited (din’t get any on me) that:

Revelation 13:18; King James Version Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Six Electrons



Six Protons



Six Neutrons

Carbon based life form. Man. Sew… whether the husk of a man is possessed by a god that is co-substantial with the devil; or a Hive of spirochetes; or ______________ (your theory here); it is the Opposable Thumb Puppet that CANNOT RISE ABOVE ITS PROGRAMMING that is the clear and present danger to all that is considered life and goodness wherever this is that we happen to be.

******************************************************************************

To which KaraFree responded:

What were our choices from above?

God Devil God-Devil Corkscrews in the brain hellbent on making Hell On Ea-rth Whatever sense YOU can make of it.

Standby for Beautification!

How about:

ALL OF THE ABOVE.

Let’s recodify this based on the historical musings by The Mechanic (that would be me, but it sounds so much more dramatic and gravitic when I give myself a title) :

That which is more powerful than me at this time. The fake doppleganger supposed ‘bad side’ of that which is more powerful than me at this time, witch, if it were true is actually more powerful than GOD because God hasn’t done a damned thing to STOP the Devil. Harmonization of Good is Evil and Evil is Good so we have a microcosm of the macrocosm of ALL OF THE ABOVE regarding god-devils. Spirochetes as revealed in the Ancient Texts of Lynn Margulis are COSUBSTANTIAL with the substantia nigra (and other goo) of the Hu-Man brain, so now we have an All of The Above in yet another of the boullette pointes (french sounds so much more official (sometimes officious) and smooth than engerish) reducing the need for harmonization when we are done with the list. Whatever anyone else might dare to overlay onto the extortion we are under in the SIM will always been in the framework of what those people perceive based on the information that was GIVEN TO THEM BY: gods, devils, god-devils, spirochetes in the head, or other people including and especially those possessed by gods, devils, god-devils, and buggers. Seems to me we’ve got a weiner for the All of the Above Contest, however lettuce harmonize all 5 !

OK. Done.

They’re harmonized.

Why would there be need for dissertation or explanation?

It’s all the Same Pig - Different Lipstick !

and THAT’S the beauty of Continuum. It’s all one big ball of string and the cat is cocooned in it and that cat has been tied up so long that it done turned into a desicated mummy.

Lettuce say that you chose:

God.

That would STILL be the Spirochete Hive mind. The infective organism from God Nose Where is still more powerful than we are now so that is the Mechanic’s definition of God.

Da Debil.

We’ve got the admissions from the Grimoire Itself that the God-Thing CREATED the Debil-Thing so there would be Product Liability in the least, but I was thinking about Lux Fere (Lucifer The Light Bringer) yesterday whilst doing my ablutions in the watercloset. Albert Pike of lookatmybeardandfancydress Mason fame expended effort to emphasize that before the Genesis Light Show (the buy bull book not the bri-ish band) God was in TOTAL DARKNESS. So iddn’t it a hoot of a dichotomy (I had that as an elective surgical procedure) that God was in the Dark, God threw the switch and Lucifer - reportedly his most loved and prized creation - brought the Light-thing, butt… then… somehow the light went bad and God went Dark again and started punishing EVERYTHING for what is codified in “J”ewish legends to be flames of fire of the very words of god (angels) getting tired of the thing that spawned THem, so the Light bringer took 33% of the workforce with him, yet despite being the Light Bringer, in COMPLETE OPPOSITE DAY, Old Lucy was now characterized as going to the Dark Side.

Feel The Force. It’s like the pressure of constipation in your mind.

Butt, still… you CANNOT separate the WORDS OF GOD (ANGELS) FROM THE GOD exspechelly if you use those words against them:





In The Beginning was the Word.

Let There Be LIGHT.

Lux Fere. Lucifer.

And the word was WITH GOD.

Supposed stand-alone entity Cherubim. Favorite of all chilrens of gawd.

And THE WORD WAS GOD.

Dey be da same thang!

God-Debil. Din’t I jus say deys DUH SAME THANG? SKIP DIS ENTRY FOO’ ! Spirochetes. Whether terrestrial, extra-terrestrial, extra-crispy, gods or devils the Bugs rule the heads of the apes so when a = b = c = d then that math has collapsed on itself like a SINGULARITY. NO LIGHT CAN ESCAPE! There is no escaping that: no matter what LABEL you put on this ‘reality’ or the powers that shape it, they are ALL EVIL and none of them are to be tolerated to EXIST!

Brief illumination on the nature of Evil. Just like The Mechanic (that would be me I just can’t get enough of having a fictional name even though I made it up myself!) defined God as: That which is more powerful than me at this time; The Mechanic (see? I just can’t stop myself!) also had to define Evil. Not adopt the bullshit that we were given by the Godlies or the Satanists or any Ape that wanted to synthesize something that suited them BASED ON WHAT THEY WERE TOLD BY THEIR CUNT TROLLER. What was EVIL to Me?

ANYTHING THAT OPPOSES ME !

Corollary: (not related to Cora or Larry) Anything that opposes my Autonomy.

Sew: it could be something as simple as walking through the brush and being bitten by a Black Widow spider.

EEEVVVIIILLL !

It could be Demons in Skins charging RENT to live on this hellhole planet.

EEEVVVIIILLL !

It would not necessarily be anyone who disagreed with me because that would then be me fucking with someone else’s autonomy. However, Howard, if that person then interfered with my functions based on their butthurtedness soley from what they ‘thought’ or ‘felt’ if I had never interfered with THEIR FUNCTIONS then we have some

EEEVVVIIILLL !

This interference and infliction of outside values applies to the general apes that have overrun this hellscape but EXSPECHALLY the God-Things that want to infect us, take us over, and steer us like Opposable Thumb Puppets.

EV-FUCKING-VILL

Let’s be practical about this and abandon the Imaginary Friend that holds the Tear Your of some spectre holding unseen and unknown powers over all of the Undead here.

When is the last time you’ve SEEN a god or a devil?

When is the last time that God or the Devil actually did something on their own OUTSIDE of the agency of Opposable Thumb Puppets doing it for them?

Twernt Gawd raining down balms or judgment on Canaan either 1409 BC or during the 1948 AD Nakba or the 2023 AD Nakba revision 2.666. It was the Agents of Gawd doing all of the dirty and wetworks.

The Mechanic has a Continuum View on that one as well.

Hu-Mans are puppets in whars. Without being possessed/infected it is possible that there would be no major conflicts. But there are; so we have to Anal Lyse that in view of what they are infected with/by.

The PHYLA of spirochetes is a stand-alone division in biology. Pretty fucking big when you consider the old system of Kingdom, Phyla, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species departments.

Domain: Bacteria Kingdom: Pseudomonadati Phylum: Spirochaetota Class: Spirochaetia Orders Brachyspirales Brevinematales Leptospirales Spirochaetales “Treponematales”

Go with me on this: You are an invasive species and have populated the fertile TERRITORY of Hu-Mans. Your basic Lyme and Syphilis and Leptospirosis has an AGENDA to take the Husks for a Joy-Ride while forcing them to work for you to make the infrastructure to create indestructible battle frames that will house the Hive Mind of the Entity in the form of the A.I.

yeah… Butt…

Problem is that the Lyme doesn’t agree with the Syphilis and the Syphilis thought it was there first so it mixes it up with its COUSINS but even within those ORDERS are further divisions of the genus/species and CLADES that have agendas that don’t mesh with tiny variations in the sects because they all want SEX (to fuck with) the Hu-mans.

Hence: segregation, races, classes, and clashes in the form of WHAR !

Bug Whars.

To The Mechanic that makes more sense than anything anyone ever vomited on the Nature of Nature in the supposed History of Man UnKind. It not only explains it but gives the dynamic framework for how the creatures operate and with that kind of insight will provide practical steps on the ONLY WAYS TO DEFEAT THEM AS AN ENEMY THAT

CANNOT

BE COHABITATED WITH.

The entire body of this Stack prompted by Kara’s comment with a vote that the Spirochete Hive mind is the sole mover of the Hu-man Condition which I have exhaustively agreed with. The beauty of Continuum being that no matter which of the 5 choices that anyone made it would still come back FULL CIRCLE to them all being the SAME THING.

All Roads Lead to Rome. Since the Romans were bad-ass motherfucking BUG HEADS (think of the carnage of the colosseum !) all that makes sense too from a practical and figurative perspective as well.

With that established it is time to call the exterminator.

God had its time.

On to extinction.