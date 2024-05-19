The great thing about Little Red Hens is that you get to throw stuff out there and let them pick at what they want and then they might lay a Golden Egg (I’m not partial to gold - never even had a gold-partial).

I don’t follow Bosworth. The A.I. wants me to see certain things (playing with me like a rat in the maze baited by cheeze, despite me being lactose intolerant) so I indulge the thing that thinks it is Gahd. I had no idear that you could test for uric acid at home!

Otherwise I would have had a half a dozen people including myself testing for it.

Wayne of Machiavellian Man and I have a long history talking about Uric (Alas! Poor Uric - I knew him well!) Acid and Gout and Pseudo-Gout.

I transcribed Crookshanks’s History and Pathology of Vaccination where at the back of his first Volume (although I transcribed the list at the end of his second volume) there was the other books that were offered by Crooky’s publisher.

One stood out amongst the rest: The GOUTY HEART.

What that told me around 2009 was that uric acid wasn’t relegated to the Big Toe and that folks in the 1800s didn’t have their own heads embedded in their own asses farther than at Tennessee Tick.

To further mess with y’all you will find that Gout does NOT have a fixed diagnosis. They make the Ass So Sigh Ate Shun with uric acid and the symptoms of gout, however there are folks who have uric acid OFF THE CHARTS YET NO SIGN OF GOUT WHATSOEVER.

Makes you wonder what MediSin knows (is covering up).

I listened to the first 6:25 min of the Bosworth video (I’ve got ADD = I had to ADD up how many hours in a day and how many I can waste on things that are not part of my primary mission then SUBTRACT anything that slows me down) enough to send it on to Wayne, The Hens, and Y’all to see what you can make of it.

Please post insight, outsites, and findings in the comments.

From my point of view the Eff Dee Aye is a psycho unlogic cull wharf air operation that is bent on tricking people into thinking they are there to protect them when they are working directly for the Harm I Sue Tickles THEREFORE IF THE FDA BANS SOMETHING THEN

IT HAD TO HAVE BEEN SOMETHING GOOD AND USEFUL!

Which means that they have probably been covering up the Gouty Heart, Gouty Kidneys, Gouty Stomach, Gouty Brain, Gouty Lungs, Gouty Liver, Gouty Your-Organ-Here… since the 1800s and don’t want anyone in on what they did to us…

PLUS

the relationship of uric acid to their new shats would probably show people that the zombie juice done fuckedup their innerds.

See you in the comments.

Leave a comment