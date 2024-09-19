That’s a pretty poyg nant statement.

I was deciding what section to put this video.

I can’t see a connection with Vaccines and forestry. Yet. Shouldn’t give Them ideas.

It isn’t a Meme.

Demon Patrol doesn’t apply to Wilson but maybe the Forest Serve Us, but then they were PUTTING OUT fires. That doesn’t make sense in Hell - unless it makes things worse… it makes things worse…

Proof We’re In Hell seemed a close match (DON’T SAY THAT AROUND TREES!) butt: again, they were putting OUT fires and Wilson is doing some GOOD WORK.

So I decided that Flowers In The Underworld was a good mat… fit. Better’n flowers in your underware.

The whole situation takes me back to the key phrase that a Ranger said about the Everglades that were in trouble because of men, then men tried to fix it:

”Any time that you try to stabilize a system - you DESTABILIZE IT.”

So, the Forest Service pretending to do good, CREATED the conditions for the total Anne Eye Hill Lay Shun of Old Growth Trees.

To go Dark for a minute: When Is Ra Eli punk sol diers bulldoze 3000+ year old olive trees you know that the agenda is to get rid of the Legacy trees to replace them with whatever these aliens are tear or forming the planet to be.

Wilson couldn’t figure out how to preserve the billions of trees because cleaning up detritis is labor intensive. My first thought was to put the (what can we call them without being A Sassy Nate Ted?) … those folks who no longer are bounded by silly lines on maps, out into the forest to ‘save the planet’ instead of forming Ray pe Ghangs and stealing stuff - but then that thought went away by envisioning these career krim hen nells scraping away the compost then tossing out their cigarette butt with all of the thoughtfulness and concern of a belligerent flatworm.

I got nothin’.

Leave a comment