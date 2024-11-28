I promised Ms. MaGoo that I would not let people forget.

YOU LIVE IN A NATION THAT IS A FAILED STATE.

https://www.britannica.com/topic/failed-state Failed state government BY Naazneen H. Barma Related Topics: Nation-state Failed state, a state that is unable to perform the two fundamental functions of the sovereign nation-state in the modern world system: it cannot project authority over its territory and peoples, and it cannot protect its national boundaries. The governing capacity of a failed state is attenuated such that it is unable to fulfill the administrative and organizational tasks required to control people and resources and can provide only minimal public services.

or no services at all because The State has turned against the inhabitants. Notice I didn’t say: It’s own people. That’s a lie. Nor Citizens. That’s a lie.

Its citizens no longer believe that their government is legitimate, and the state becomes illegitimate in the eyes of the international community. A failed state is composed of feeble and flawed institutions. Often, the executive barely functions, while the legislature, judiciary, bureaucracy, and armed forces have lost their capacity and professional independence. A failed state suffers from crumbling infrastructures, faltering utility supplies and educational and health facilities, and deteriorating basic human-development indicators, such as infant mortality and literacy rates. Failed states create an environment of flourishing corruption and negative growth rates, where honest economic activity cannot flourish.

The very conditions that were forced by the ConYid Scam.

The dynamics leading to and compounding state failure are many and varied, including civil war, ethnic violence or genocide, and predatory government and bureaucratic behaviour. State failure comes in degrees and is often a function of both the collapse of state institutions and societal collapse. A strong state provides core guarantees to its citizens and others under its jurisdiction in the three interrelated realms of security, economics, and politics. A failed state cannot maintain a monopoly on the legitimate use of violence

Franzetta would say that there is no legitimate use of violence by a State.

and minimize internal conflict. It cannot formulate or implement public policies to effectively build infrastructure and deliver services or effective and equitable economic policies.

or… REBUILD THEM after they were purposely excoriated by Weather We Upons run by The State.

In addition, it cannot provide for the representation and political empowerment of its citizens or protect civil liberties and fundamental human rights.

like not freezing to death in your own fucking country!

Thus, state failure manifests itself when a state can no longer deliver physical security, a productive economic environment, and a stable political system for its people.

Just so that you don’t coddle your own mind thinking that this is a recent phenomenon, this happened as one historian said before the ink was dry on the Hudson Bay Treaty and they started immediately kylling the Natives.

The total collapse of the state marks the final, extreme phase of state failure, and very few states can be described as completely failed or collapsed. Yet, research demonstrates that many states suffer from various degrees of weakness and are therefore potential candidates for failure. Weak states were failing with increasing frequency, most of them in Africa but also a handful in Asia and the Middle East, and failed states are known to be hospitable to and to harbour dangerous nonstate actors such as warlords and groups that commit terrorist acts. For example, at the end of the 20th century, Somalia descended into state collapse under rival warlords, and Afghanistan, a failed state under the Taliban regime, harboured the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

yeah… Naazneen H. Barma is a bit Barmy to not emphasize that all of the geographic locales associated with nation-states that are failed have all been ENGINEERED to do so by the single STATE that was NOT mentioned in that list.

Furthermore, state failure poses pressing humanitarian issues and possible emergency relief and state-building responsibilities for the international community. Consequently, understanding the dynamics of state failure and strengthening weak nation-states in the developing world assumed new urgency.

What? The U.N. should come in to Northern Carolina to help out? Hell, the Is Ra Elis would probably rain balms on them too…

