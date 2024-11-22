For some background on a long running topic check out Wayne’s Stack FIRST, please:

Wayne has been doing exemplary work on the topic of Sepsis: a covered-up kyller that statistically takes out more people than any of us are aware of, hence the accusation of criminal-burying of the facts and the victims.

My only experience with the condition is when my mother had horrible headaches at one point during her treatments on dialysis. The nephrologist prescribed dilantin which is a narcotic that ONLY WORKS IF IT IS TAKEN *BEFORE* THE PAIN STARTS. Since it just makes the central nervous system (brain) loopy without ever touching the pain or its source, then we didn't see the point in using the drugs. Which caused us to go to the ER instead where they admitted her to the hospital for some 'unknown' condition where the only blood marker was high C-reactive protein.

This was before the blood cultures had come back. But by then they already juiced here with antibiotics the Sports Drink of the Medikill Pusfession.

After I was denigrated by the nephrologist who was taking a student on his rounds for asking why she had malaria-like tidal fevers and her C-reactive protein was high, to be given a 'we don't know' (do the fuckers all operate in a mass hysteria of multiple personalities that know ANYTHING?) I did what I always do. I looked it up myself to find that C-reactive protein can happen during sepsis, AND that sepsis can OFTEN be induced by ANY dental procedure including teeth cleaning where there is bleeding.

Hint: there will ALWAYS BE BLEEDING DURING A TEETH CLEANING.

Warning: There are some organisms and prions that are resistant to all forms of sterilization so why would you go to a dentist for a teeth cleaning in the first fucking place?

So, after she got juiced (probably with vancomycin) and got better, that was my only brush with sepsis that could have come from ANY of the horrifically incompetent, thus filthy, practices in a dialysis center where there is ALWAYS direct routes to the blood, BUT she had her teeth cleaned with that past week !!!

Now, on to Wayne's post:

Credit where Credit is Due.

Wayne went so far off the Reservation that he ended up in another solar system with Sepsis. Because his work was so novel, fresh and PERTINENT, I jumped in with all three feet and started feeding him articles on sepsis that came to me from a database that sends me regular suggestions. We talked a lot about sepsis originating in the gut offline and I brought up the continuous reference that I beat like a baby seal on a beach of: Cholera toxin opening the tight junctions on EVERYTHING not just the intestinal cells that lets EVERYTHING in. When I was working with Granny Annie we had discovered that the concept of Leaky Gut was just another deflection because we were able to find connections to what we called Leaky Brain and then we just labeled it LEAKY EVERYTHING.

Why wouldn't it be? The toxins need not be focused in the gut, and once the poison is mobilized into the interstitium that is drained by the lymph that shares the capillary bed with the blood system then Bob is your Uncle (or Ant depending on what kind of genetic modification he/she/it has had).

But Wayne is relentless and he wants answers.

A noble quest since AlterNOTive medicine let his brother down in the face of Buy Oh Logical We Upons in the Age of ConYid and the Allopathetic system kilt his brother.

So, being the chimeric mix of rotweiller mixed with gila monster, I will not stop either. I had been repeating the mantra of Cholera Toxin at every conversation and even cited kyller cholera that turned flesh-eating monster off the coasts of Florida after the Deep Water Whore Risen event...

But, as Looney Louey Pasteur used to say: Chance favors a prepared mind, so when I was sending material on the idiocy of tetatnus vaccinations to a lovely lady in Slovakia, I started to get the creeping sense that I was missing something... Tetanus toxins creates permanent dysbiosis... then I found the reference in a book that LLIS (lovely lady in Slovakia) sent me written by Higgens whom I was already familiar with when he claimed in 1915 that the Smallpox vaccine caused more lockjaw than it prevented smallpox.

Lockjaw being one of the symptoms of Clostridia tetani infections.

When the Higgins reference to Tetanus and SEPSIS jumped into my lap like a cup of MacDonald's boiling hot coffee, I immediately sent my Lockjowl haul to Wayne.

What he sent next blew my mind. I still haven't had time to Jordanize it. I will, but this particular forth and back between us will only address his current Stack that I highlighted above.

After Wayne's opening of the Higgins' quote:

Under this heading…of Lockjaw or “Tetanus” and some other septic diseases (like septicemia blood poisoning), many deaths from vaccination are included and concealed every year by our falsifying doctors, who so foully tell us that vaccination is perfectly safe and harmless.– Charles M. Higgins, 1915, lead author of Horrors of Vaccination Exposed and Illustrated, Petition to the President to Abolish Compulsory Vaccination in the Army and Navy, 1920.

Wayne follows with:

“…anyone who ingests unnecessarily huge levels of antioxidants is, knowingly or unknowingly, committing suicide” – Randolph M. Howes, MD, PhD, Antioxidant Suicide: Excessive Antioxidant Intake Linked to Increased Mortality, 2018.

An observation that I will get behind because in my books I've covered that Albert Szent Gyorgyi the namer of Vitamin C said that YOU CAN'T BUILD YOUR BODY WITHOUT OXYGEN RADICALS. In Farm Boy terms it is like having Leggos without the nubs and without the holes that match the nubs.

Joe Mercky Cola ran an article once every four years that said that REDUCTIVE STRESS is actually WORSE than OXIDATIVE STRESS.

For the record (or tape or CD) I HATE the use of “oxidation/reduction” because you can lose electrons (oxidation) WITHOUT THE PRESENCE OF OXYGEN. Reduction of the free radical is just gain of electrons so why didn't the freakass Yahoody bastards just say that in the second place? I say: 'Second Place' since science takes a while to work out confounding details, or possibly they were just revealing facts in breadcrumb-doses to the Goyim. But the SIN of modern sigh ants is that they DON'T CORRECT THEIR GENERATIONAL MISTAKES. If OXYGEN required for “oxidation” no longer applies THEN CHANGE THE DAMNED NAME! We all wear big boy pants under our diapers now.

Butt any whey...

Wayne then goes on to credit me for all of his steady leg work when i'm just the guy noodling through his Aussy dirt looking for opals.

Since we are under the spell of lies and Miss Direction within what falsely pretends to be science, I would suggest that we take the notion of Higgins seriously that Tetanus falls into the category of sepsis for a couple of reasons. Tetanus toxins are nerve poisons. You can have localized action of a poison or systemic actions. There are many ways something can go systemic: there is the glial circulatory system of the nerves, lymphatics that are also a body-wide network, and blood. Should the tetanus toxins get into any of those pathways then it is literal or associated sepsis.

Thus sayeth Wayne.

"The above quotation more likely means that vaccination deaths were covered up under the category of “lockjaw, tetanus or other septic diseases”, not necessarily that tetanus deaths were attributed to vaccines, nor that sepsis was tetanus. Clearly, the lockjaw symptoms of tetanus are not the same symptoms of the 1918 Spanich Flu or current day septic pneumonia from the bugaboo COVID-19."

Thus Sayeth Pat:

There is no doubt that in order to cover-up VACCINE INDUCED DISEASE (used to be ICD-999) the fuckers would call it anything else butt that, including lockjaw/tetanus because it provide a great: Look over there! AND cover for the fact that the animal pus in the vaccine actually CAUSED THE TETANUS.

Win/Win!

Regarding the tetanus toxins not producing what is COMMONLY recognized as sepsis: How does anyone explain the often-recorded events of people in ConYid euthanasia centers where someone would get the shat and nearly INSTANTLY go into a convulsion (nervous system reaction!) fall to the floor then dye?

Tetanus like its cousin Botulism is a NERVE POISON.

Along those lines there IS treatment for a disease that they scare people into getting a fake 'vaccine' for by showing them a painting of a naked man in convulsion....hmmm... arched by the toxins that was made in the 1800s.

Talk about Used Clostridia sales!

On the topic of Used Car sales...

Here's what I sent to Wayne that I had previously sent to our girl in Slovakia, before Wayne made his remarkable discovery that we will not cover in this Stack (Hollywood: Keep 'em wantin' more!)

The anti-toxin came before the vaccination. Similar to a snake bite remedy the anti-toxin was taken from horses that were injected with tetanus to make them form ANTIBODIES. Later they injected the toxin in order to claim that the victim now made antibodies to the poisons within their own bodies. Here's some of what really happens: Microbiology, 2nd Edition, David T. Kingsbury, Gerald E. Wegner, 1990, ISBN 0471313321 Under normal circumstances, the healthy fetus is sterile. The neonate begins to be colonized with microorganisms during the birth process and within a few days has developed an indigenous flora. The skin, upper respiratory tract, oral mucosa, and urogenital tract are exposed to the mother's indigenous flora as the infant passes through the birth canal. If the baby is delivered by cesarean section, initial exposure is to the indigenous flora of the attending health-care professionals. Breast-feeding increases the incidence of Lactobacillus bifidus in the gastrointestinal tract as compared to bottle-feeding, and antibody-containing colostrum obtained during breast-feeding also affects the indigenous flora of the infant. The transplacental passage of immunoglobulin G antibodies, such as those induced by tetanus toxoid, can prevent colonization by certain microbes.

What I didn't put in there because everyone who has been following me since 2008 and beyond should already know that ALL vaccines and antibiotics cause SERUM SICKNESS. What is SS? (other than a stylish suit, shiny helmet and a lugar pointed at your head?) It induces vasculitis = inflammation of the blood vessels by implantation of circulating immune complexes similar to the action of the Fabled Spike Protein. You add in that the Anti-Toxin shot was made from Horse Serum, and the Tetanus Vaccine that contains THE TOXINS produced in high numbers by HORSES' BLOOD *ALSO* CONTAINS HORSE SERUM, and that the clinical understanding of Serum Sickness came from the use of anti-toxin shats MADE IN HORSES’ SERUM in the first place, then we have come full-circle in Continuum to the South Side of Hell.

From the Timeline in my book ICD-999. Women especially love my timelines because it puts the facts in a logical, linear fashion where the patterns emerge in the Congressional Sense of: What did they know? and When did they know it?

1892 German man with Tetanus was given large dose of horse serum AntiToxin. The itching rash that followed is the first documented observation of Serum Rash.

So there IS treatment for full-blown tetanus: Antibody Therapy. Isn't that what they were promoting during ConYid? Seeing the patterns yet? The same applies for Snake Venom. Step on a Black Mamber in some burro of Nude Jerk City and you'll need the Antibody/Antivenin shatz. But then anyone paying attention (or paying money) would say:

Motherfuckmewithastick! Stick Man. Didn't they PUT COBRA VENOM INTO THE CONYID GENE SEQUENCE ACCORDING TO KEVIN MCCAIRN AND HIS TEAM?

This shit really is as easy as shuuting fish in a barrel (if you've been doing it for over 40 years like I have) because you only have to type in: effect cobra venom tight junctions

and the FIRST THING TO COME UP IS:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29985461/ Cobra Venom Factor-induced complement depletion protects against lung ischemia reperfusion injury through alleviating blood-air barrier damage. Abstract The purpose of this study was to study whether complement depletion induced by pretreatment with Cobra Venom Factor (CVF) could protect against lung ischemia reperfusion injury (LIRI) in a rat model and explore its molecular mechanisms. Adult Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly assigned to five groups (n = 6): Control group, Sham-operated group, I/R group, CVF group, I/R + CVF group. CVF (50 μg/kg) was injected through the tail vein 24 h before anesthesia. Lung ischemia reperfusion (I/R) was induced by clamping the left hilus pulmonis for 60 minutes followed by 4 hours of reperfusion. Measurement of complement activity, pathohistological lung injury score, inflammatory mediators, pulmonary permeability, pulmonary edema, integrity of tight junction and blood-air barrier were performed. The results showed that pretreatment with CVF significantly reduced complement activity in plasma and BALF. Evaluation in histomorphology showed that complement depletion induced by CVF significantly alleviated the damage of lung tissues and inhibited inflammatory response in lung tissues and BALF. Furthermore, CVF pretreatment had the function of ameliorating pulmonary permeability and preserving integrity of tight junctions in IR condition. In conclusion, our results indicated that complement depletion induced by CVF could inhibit I/R-induced inflammatory response and alleviate lung I/R injury. The mechanisms of its protective effects might be ameliorated blood-air barrier damage.

Whoap! Shit! Opposite Day!

This says that cobra venom PRESERVES the tight junction and that SNAKE POISON IS GOOD FOR YOU! It will help prevent lung damage....

HOW DOES *THAT* TRACK Mssrs. Jordan & and Wayne?

Easy:

WHO Memos.

A number of shats are binary weapons. Some shats like the DPT and MMR are just uni-weapons they’ll take you down in one-go. When you’re trying to exterminate an entire planet of people, you go with some amount of plausible deniability.

Think about it: A healthy teenage kid is in a ConYid Youth In Asia Center, gets his shat, drops to the floor, convulses and dyes. Staff say: It wasn’t the vaccine. Onlookers shrug and role up their sleeves. I just destroyed my own point for plausible deniability - didn’t I ?

Ideally: You need the first vaccine of a binary weapon to INSERT the kyll then another one to activate it. I've covered this extensively from what the W.H.O. tried to hide from us since 1972 after I discovered Joe Spenner's expose of it in his 1992 book that I started writing about in 2012. Seeing repeated 20 year lag on us keeping up with what the motherfuckers have been doing?

But corn cider this: All of the Hell of Blue about: Cobra Venom! Cobra Venom! by internet superstars during ConYid prompted a bunch of my Hens to try to contact everyone from McCairn to others about that topic, saying that I had brought it to public attention in 2012 --- yet ---

CRICKFUCKINGITS.

Why? Unless they were mercs who had something to sell or the mercs that are clandestine service operators who didn't WANT you to know what I was already exposing 12 years before ConYid was ejaculated on the pub lick.

ALL of these seemingly anachronistic dichotomies (that's NINE SYLLABERS) are EASY to explain when you know Mechanism of Action of biological processes applied to We Upons Technology.

That's a long-side spin around Continuum to get back to the point that there IS treatment for tetanus:

CURARE the nerve paralyzing agent used on arrows by native hunters. It relieves the tetany so that antibody therapy and probably antibiotics can be applied. No one TELLS you about this because they want to SCARE you into taking the wax job that has all of the horrific fallout including what we will cover in the next Stack.

My message to Wayne continued.

If your current experience is purely academic without contact with large numbers of people in clinical practice then you may not know that there are virtually no humans on the planet who are healthy with an emphasis on them all having dysbiosis. You might be able to extrapolate that just from your personal experience with friends, family and strangers (typically the men with big guts who look like they are carrying triplets). Where would such dysbiosis come from? Surely not by 'accident'. When I was putting together my first book I found that WWII american soldiers who were wounded in battle were taken to field hospitals and when they were cut open the doctors were horrified to find that the vascular systems of EIGHTEEN YEAR OLD BOYS looked like they were 80 years old with aterio/atherosclerosis. This is an effect of serum sickness that is from vaccines. The soldiers of that era were determined to be vaccinated at least once but more often fully vaccinated with boosters for tetanus in the very least. Charles Higgins, 1915 (attached) All Vaccination Potentially Dangerous or Deadly Vaccination is nothing more or less than “Purulent Infection and Septicemia, ” which is a regular cause of death in our yearly death lists and shows about 300 deaths every year in this State. Under this head and under the head of Lockjaw or “Tetanus” and some other septic diseases many deaths from vaccination are included and concealed every year by our falsifying doctors, who so foully tell us that vaccination is perfectly safe and harmless. To show that vaccination is authoritatively recognized as essentially equivalent to Pyaemia and Septicemia (which names mean general and local blood poisoning), I will mention this most significant fact that in the reports of the Registrar-General of England, which is the highest statistical authority in the English speaking world, that many vaccination deaths are regularly acknowledged every year, and these deaths are now classified under a sub-head of Pyaemia-Septicemia which is numbered 20 in the International List of Causes of Death, and the deaths under this general head are divided and classified as follows: Pyaemia No. 20A, Septicemia No. 20B, Vaccinia No. 20C. And under this latter sub-head, and other heads, more deaths of children are recorded from vaccination almost every year than from smallpox itself!

As I was putting this Stack together, I wornted to see just how many people were falling to the Demon Tet & Us.

From the CDC: "In the United States, sporadic cases of tetanus continue to occur. Since 2000, there have been less than 50 reported cases each year."

From Patrick Jordan:

"You are more likely to step on a Black Mamba in New York City than you are to get Tetanus."

Also from the CDC via my book ICD-999:

CDC document VPD Surveillance Manual, 3rd Edition, 2002, Chapter 13, Tetanus. (How cool is Chapter 13 ?). "VII. Laboratory testing. There are no laboratory findings characteristic of tetanus.

Exsqueeze me fuckless?

The diagnosis is entirely clinical.

Uh… we consulted the DSM (diagnositic service manual) for mental disorders that has no laboratory tests to back it up and found that you have tetanus…

C. tetani is recovered from wounds in only 30% of cases,

Wuddn’t take those odds in VEGAS!

and, not infrequently, the organism is isolated from patients who do not have tetanus.

C’mon kids. I wrote ICD-999 in 2008. I already knew about toxigenic bacteriophages…

Lawdy Gawd! Babay Jesus! He done say: Vihruses!

So OF CUCKING FOURSE YOU CAN FIND NON-PATHOGENIC TETANUS IN ASYMPTOMATIC HOSTS. No symptoms because WE’RE ALL COVERED WITH TETANUS AS WE SIT HERE. (unless you are standing, or got so freaked out that you lay down in an alkaline hydrolysis vat to get the non-buggers off of you.)

Serology obtained before TIG [tetanus immunoglobulin] is administered can support susceptibility if the result demonstrates very low or undetectable anti-tetanus antibody levels. However, tetanus can occur in the presence of "protective" levels of antitoxin (> 0.1 IU by standard ELISA); therefore, serology can never exclude the diagnosis of tetanus."

Kids, this is such vacuuous circlular logic, that I could explain it for this Stack, but, instead, I will just cover your eyes and try to walk you away gently whispering: let’s go, children that man is sucking his own dick in public. MediSin is THAT fucking stupid, incompetent and constructively ignorant.

Now, I'm just an idiot farmboy, but that statement is completely contrary to Koch's Postulate. Read it sometime. Let me know – because those people at the CDC are too smart for me.

Sow, lettuce corntinue with Wayne's Stack:

Wayne has the proper data mining technique of taking material from all sources. I do that too, but I employ filters most of the time since I view Cowan as part of the VDE (viruses don't exist) psyop and have the lowest regard for the Western A Price is Right foundation.

So, although I read it in defference to Wayne, having read it, I found it made no difference: HE DIDN'T SAY A GODDAMNED THING - unless you compare his blather to what I just posted from the CDC that says that ALL science is fucked, we worship Koch and his Postulates, but we can't even make them work so we have no answers about nothing none of the time.

Or did I miss something that Cowan dribbled on his bib?

...and...

JESUSFUCKINGCHRISTGODALMIGHTY!

If a FARM BOY knows that several thousand years ago the Chinese were using the Celestial Gift of Can Of Blis for TETANUS (muscle relaxant I guess) and that curare works the same and that there have been antitoxin shots for tetanus since

1891 9-day old baby injected with Serum AntiToxin for Tetanus derived from rabbit in the first treatment of its kind.

Then why in the fuck should I take ANYONE seriously that has DockedWhore after their name?

It's all about standards: Not the medical exam. Practical standards of: Can you fucking surivive life in a Game of the Canadian Movie CUBE where everything is a lethal trap and you have to use your own genius and that of your collective group in order to not get turned into bitesized bits of dogmeat?

No treatment for tetanus?

Fuck me.

I did break 400 subscribers to this particular Substack. That took over a year… It should be at least 400 thousand but numbers are not important. Quality is. I also broke wind butt you would never know unless I revealed that.

WHERE'S THE OXYGEN! I need REDUCTIVE THERAPY!

Butt lettuce look at the stats again: FIFTY-FUCKING CASES OF TETANUS since 2020? Lordy its a pan daymik! Whare's muh boostah?

Why would the numbers be so low if Boyz in dah Hood tain't gittin no shats from duh Man? Why would the numbers be so low if Clostridia tetani was UBIQUITOUS? Everywhere.

Why doesn't Cowan & Cronies talk about bacteriophages being the SOLE determinant of toxin production in Tet & Us and all other pathogens?

Instead they fill your head with rusty nails, puncture wounds and low oxygen.

Asymptomatic tetanus? What other things are asymptomatic?

Life?

Like I said, there are a number of sources that I just reject out of hand and don't bother with.

I was unaware of the use of Vitamin C for tetanus. Given that vitamin C complexes with Iron (the preferred food source of tetanus - thus: the Rusty Nail fear porn) to cause the Fenton Reaction that is a lightening bolt to ANY invader, then it does make sense.

Just in case anyone is unclear on what Wayne was writing about oxygen presence and keeping buggers at bay in the light of the Anti-Oxidant craze:

An oxidizing agent is something that steals an electron.

Stealing an electron is like a pinball game where Tag! Your It! happens to cause everything that touches the free-radical to then have ITS electron stolen and so forth until that free radical domino effect is quenched...

by...

an ANTI-OXIDANT.

So the Oxygen RADICAL (oxidant) is what is the problem NOT the oxygen itself that always comes in the form of diatomic O2.

See why I raged against an obsolete concept of ‘oxidation’ when it just confuses the concepts of free-radical generation from neutral diatomic gas?

This is why there is a always a CYCLE of: invader being met by red or white blood cells to hit the invader with oxygen RADICAL bursts to flamethrower them to the afterlife. Once that flamethrowing is done then vitamin C is a factor in the recycling of glutathione that is a chelator and anti-oxidant as well, along with the most important S.O.D. = Super Oxide (oxygen radical) Dismutase (enzyme) to break down the super oxide into hydrogen peroxide so that the glutathione can convert it to water, or Yslam, or Judaism, or Hinduism, or...

Cascade of events from provocation to resolution.

The vitamin C is an electron donor (REDUCING AGENT) to any molecule that had its electron stolen and recycles the glutathione so that it can go back to work.

Interrupt ANY part of that chain and all Hell breaks loose inside the body.

Here is a VERY important section of Wayne's Stack that MUST be evaluated beyond the surface-read so that all of my Farm Critters can pick at the cracked corn. If you don't understand it at the level that I will reveal it, then either you are not skilled in biochemistry or the AGENTS posing as AlterNUT gurus have been LYING TO YOU!

Vitamin C Protocol for Septic Shock There is a famous Vitamin-C protocol for COVID respiratory septic shock that includes the steroid methylprednisolone, high dose intravenous Vitamin C as ascorbic acid, Vitamin B-1, and Heparin. The prescription of a methylprednisolone steroid for respiratory disease sepsis was found to offer “no apparent net gain in the oxygenation of tissues”. Vitamin B-1 helps put oxygen producing red blood cells into the bloodstream. Heparin is a known oxygen booster. Vitamin C, however, is reported as a strong antioxidant that can also can become pro-oxidant in the presence of “free transition metals”, meaning metals like copper and iron that are unbound to proteins in the body. This might explain the inconsistent and contradictory studies of the effectiveness and ineffectivelness of Vitamin C treatments for cancer and sepsis.

Prednisolone is just an IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT.

Who hasn't heard of the Cytokine Storm related to the 1918 Flew AND ConYid?

If your body is spinning around like a hamster in a muh sheen ghun turret blasting everything in site then you have to calm that down or nothing else will help.

B1 is all about oxygen delivery.

I had no idear that Heparin boosted oxygen. My first suspicion would be that most people have thick and sticky blood from eating the wrong damned things all of their pathetic lives so if you unstick the red cells that are already there then the perception will be that oxygenation has improved. You don't need heparin to do that just an antidote to dumassery in every day life and diet. Given that the ConYid weapon had clots as part of what they wired into it, then the heparin MIGHT give a tiny bit of relief if we are focused ONLY on the ConYid = Sepsis Postulate by Wayne, because the shit that I saw being pulled out of cadavers in videos WADDN'T RED so I don’t see heparin helping much with the white latex.

Finale: the Vitamin C conundrum is easily explained.

I'm not aware of vitamin C having a DIRECT effect on the overall amount diatomic oxygen = O2 = the neutral stuff.

Vitamin C as an electron donor can dampen the effect of the Free Radicals (they let them out of jail) thus getting it the label of anti-oxiDANT. MANY THINGS CAN BE OXIDIZE INCLUDING OXYGEN. An Anti-Oxidant DOES NOT HAVE AN EFFECT AGAINST OXYGEN (under normal conditions). It donates electrons to clean up behind the things that steal electrons.

However, and this makes total sense in light of the Fenton Reaction that Rooster taught me that I just described above is that if there are metals (and there might always be unless one is deficient) circulating in the blood that can complex with the vitamin C, then together they make a lightening bolt that can blow the piss out of viruses and bacteria and... and... and...

I don't know what the chemotactic mechanism is to get it to its target, but it seems reasonable to presume that this Fenton Lightening could also blow the piss out of foreign proteins such as toxins WHICH IS THE HALLMARK OF SEPSIS = Endotoxins overwhelming the blood.

Some fungal toxins resist oxidation/reduction = redox reactions while some are susceptible to vitamin C. Ozone therapy would be using OXYGEN RADICALS directly to burn buggers out of the blood, but then you have the cleanup thing to deal with so unless you juiced the person with vitamin C, glutathione and SOD you would probably do more harm than good.

But all of this describes what happens in a balanced situation. Fenton Reaction being a normal process of cleanin’ up da Hood. Dig?

BUTT… what Wayne was highlighting is that IF things don’t go the way they were planned then TOO MUCH VITAMIN C IN THE PRESENCE OF TOO MUCH METAL CAN ACTUALLY

CAUSE THE OXYGEN TO TURN INTO ELECTRON-MISSING SINGLET OXYGEN FREE RADICALS.

O.D.ing by dropping too much Ass Core Bick Assid turns it into a Strip Club. The Fomer Aunty Ox Eye Dent will be stripping electrons thus making the anti-oxidant INTO an oxidant/oxidizer.

Only during Opposite Day on Hell Planet could something as outrageous as that happen, but I suspect only due to damage to systems by vaccines that so derange the normal cycles I described above so that shit-all works.

I LOVE the connection with Locked Jaws and Facile Para Lysis by ConYid.

Please read the comments in Wayne's Stack. I give a little bit more background on the Family History of Tet & Us.

What we do next will probably solidify Wayne's Sepsis Postulate and be worthy of a No Bell Prize, except they don't award those to people off-the-street. I'll bet there are street-people who deserved Piece Prizes more that Oh Bama, so the Swedish standards are set pretty low, so anyone homeless would be a step-up from that charade.

Stay tuned. Complimentary tuning forks come with each purchase of a new brain cell.

