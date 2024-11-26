The A.I. is either an incompetent piece of shit - or it is a petualant Little Shit because something that I know to be THAT powerful can’t be making a mistake with simple search terms.

I remember probably back to that fabled Third Grade Era in my own life (yes, there ARE dinosaurs because they were walking about when I was in school back then…) we were repeatedly told the story of T.B. in the Royal Court and the role of the Royal Milkman.

I tried every combination of search terms to get to that apocryphal story with nothing but INTERFERENCE THROWN AT ME.

The story goes like this: The chillens of the Roy ALs of Engle Land came down sick with The King’s Evil. TB is called Consumption. They were feverish and wasting away. So, the Queen insisted that NO ONE was let into their living space to prevent anyone but immediate family from bringing in whatever malady with them — EXCEPT The Royal Milkman.

Legends are built around Koch identifying Bovine T.B. while the legendary Edgar Crookshank claimed to find T.B. in the milk supply.

Since the Petulant Yahoody Child called the A.I. will not cooperate with me on this, we can only continue with my Turd Grade story where they finally figured out that the DISEASE WAS COMING IN WITH THE MILK!

Process of eliminfuckingnation: if you restrict everything but that one thing.

Within the material that I deigned to download on the topic that I will not burden anyone with here, was a paper or book written by a guy in 1992 calling milk: White Poison.

Given my experience with the non-food, I found it highly amusing.

Since I have a parallel processor for a brain my seminal (that’s a weird word) thought that arose in my mind and stuck with me as I perused the history of them tracking the White Poison during the late 1800s was how TB NEVER went away, and has even seen a resurgence with Mexican immigrants making Bathtub Cheese when coming to El Norte.

Yes, you can imagine that these folks from the Land of the Sombrero pour milk into a bathtub and let it curdle before eating it.

Hell, I’d take the TB over the Athlete’s Foot Cheese any day!

My quest to find the Royal Milkman story relates to someone who is in the final stages of metastasis of breast cancer. This person continues to consume the

beef, wheat, DAIRY, alcohol, spinach, lettuce

that are disallowed if there are any of the Herpesvirales Order of ONCOviruses at work, since those substances have opioids or their analogs that are FUEL for the viruses to enter the nerve cells.

The poor soul also never gave up ALL animal products that are the only source of arachadonic acid that is FUEL for metastasis. It took quite some time for me to accept that this refusal to do the right thing and just try a vegan diet for FOUR DAYS was driven by (of course) the Bugs Inside, but also what Theron Randolph called Addiction/Allergy.

I maintain that flesh and milk are not food. It is not a stretch then to see them as sources for addiction no different than the Blood Libel of accusing a group for draining adults and children of adrenochrome.

Known to be a psychomemetic like LSD in 1971. Turns out that is HIGHLY addictive so that the more you take the more you ‘need’ in an upward spiral that cannot be quenched. Addiction comes in many forms.

I cover everything from Cancer to Adrenochrome in the WHO Memos book. I provided the collected experience and life’s work that I put into that book directly with the person with the addiction to no avail. So, I started looking for the Royal Milkman story from my youth that had stayed with me all of those years and lit my path to where we are now, but also to no avail. I doubt that even a Third Party story about how trying every single method of disease eradication yet EATING IT INTO YOUR BODY EVERY DAY would have any effect whatsoever either.

So, although I’m an abject failure at convincing anyone to do the Right Thing, I can at least pass on the lesson of such failures to others who might have the self-control to kick the Royal Milkman our of their court.

