If you ask the wrong question - It doesn’t matter what the answer is…

Spoiler Ad Lert: It comes down to personal autonomy or not.

NO OTHER QUESTION OR DISCUSSION MATTERS.

Butt, in perfect: Look over THERE!

They inflicted Law upon you that comes with adjudication (who put the yew in ayewdickcashun?) that comes with arguing how many pinheads can fit on a needle.

Protocol 1:5-6. In the beginnings of the structure of society, they were subjected to brutal and blind force; afterwards - to Law, which is the same force, only disguised. I draw the conclusion that by the law of nature, right lies in force. Political freedom is an idea but not a fact. This idea one must know how to apply whenever it appears necessary with this bait of an idea to attract the masses of the people to one's party for the purpose of crushing another who is in authority. This task is rendered easier if the opponent has himself been infected with the idea of freedom, SO-CALLED LIBERALISM, and, for the sake of an idea, is willing to yield some of his power. It is precisely here that the triumph of our theory appears; the slackened reins of government are immediately, by the law of life, caught up and gathered together by a new hand, because the blind might of the nation cannot for one single day exist without guidance, and the new authority merely fits into the place of the old already weakened by liberalism.

It’s all spellwork:

”We hold these truths to be self-evident: that ALL MEN are created Equal.”

OK. What’s the definition of a Man?

Manus means: Hand.

To Manure the field is to work the land by hand.

Man is the servant of a Feudal Lord. I’ll have My Man take your luggage while you visit the Manor so mind your manners.

Midrasch Talpioth, p. 255, Warsaw 1855 "Even though God created the non-Jew they are still animals in human form. It is not becoming for a Jew to be served by an animal. Therefore he will be served by animals in human form."

Are We Not Men?

Does that cocked-up quote from a scrap of paper even MEAN anything To you? For you? About you?

Protocol 3:2 The constitution scales of these days will shortly break down, for we have established them with a certain lack of accurate balance in order that they may oscillate incessantly until they wear through the pivot on which they turn. The GOYIM are under the impression that they have welded them sufficiently strong and they have all along kept on expecting that the scales would come into equilibrium.

Protocol 11:2. This, then, is the program of the new constitution. We shall make Law, Right and Justice (1) in the guise of proposals to the Legislative Corps, (2) by decrees of the president under the guise of general regulations, of orders of the Senate and of resolutions of the State Council in the guise of ministerial orders, (3) and in case a suitable occasion should arise - in the form of a revolution in the State.

Did homestyle just say back in at least 1785 that the ELDERS WRITE THE CONSTITUTIONS? See why I bust the balls of every man, woman, and fluid that brings up that spellwork nonsense called the Con Sty Toot Shun? (that’s Equity by the way: Equal ball-busting)

But isn’t that the ENTIRE PREMISE OF Canada Girl?

Canadians want their Masters to GOVERN THEM: Conshitutionally!

Jesus on a motorbike with his hair on fire!

Govern me HARDER, Daddy!

What’s the definition of Equal?

for two things to be equal in math, such as having the same amount, size, or value

If an arithmetic operation has been used on one side of the equation, then the same should be used on the other side.

In mathematics, the equal sign (=) describes equality between the values, equations, or expressions written on both sides.

Starts to come apart doesn’t it? If there is IMMUNITY for one individual or group then if We Are All In This Together, then EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE IMMUNITY ALL THE TIME.

Because some shyster magi tricked our ancestors into a REPRESENTATIVE govern mente (mind control) the argument has always been about:

”Don’t cry out while we’re torturing you for your own good! You CHOSE us to be your torturers!”

Protocol 1:28-29. The abstraction of freedom has enabled us to persuade the mob in all countries that their government is nothing but the steward of the people who are the owners of the country, and that the steward may be replaced like a worn-out glove. It is this possibility of replacing the representatives of the people which has placed at our disposal, and, as it were, given us the power of appointment.

Bait and Stitched… like: Your damned mouth shut!

See? There is no EQUITY in mathematics!

There is equity in housing economics where they squeeze every bit of turnip juice out of you just for a place to live - then they make being homeless ILLEGAL… THEN they steal more tox money to build highrises for hundreds of thousands of doll ears to give to the homeless…

Protocol 3:16 ——It is the bottomless rascality of the GOYIM peoples, who crawl on their bellies to force, but are merciless towards weakness, unsparing to faults and indulgent to crimes, unwilling to bear the contradictions of a free social system but patient unto martyrdom under the violence of a bold despotism - it is those qualities which are aiding us to independence. From the premier-dictators of the present day, the GOYIM peoples suffer patiently and bear such abuses as for the least of them they would have beheaded twenty kings.

There is equity in legal proceedings witch, by defnition, because I had to look it up for a big case, means: Two parties can’t agree on anything. So the Judge, the Vicar of God, to whom you make a prayer for Remedy and Relief will grant BOTH PARTIES what seems EQUITABLE to that ape in a robe.

See how pulling on that penis leads all the way back to the root from which it started?

IF there was personal autonomy, then if there was a dispute you would settle it YOURSELF without the intervention of some drag queen in a black robe pretending to stand in for god because you’re too stupid or inept to solve your own problems since they disharmed you a long time ago (even if they allow you to still own we upons. THINK about that one long and hard).

IF there was personal autonomy then even if you kicked your tormentors ass or they kicked your ass then it would STILL be a dispute between the both of you. You wouldn’t call in the Fire Pow Her of the Nanny State to defend or retaliate for you.

IT WOULD BE UP TO YOU!

Likewise THEY wouldn’t be able to employ the most lethal street gang ever assembled by stolen money to unleash the HIVE on you either.

… unwilling to bear the contradictions of a free social system but patient unto martyrdom under the violence of a bold despotism - it is those qualities which are aiding us to independence.

If the premise is wrong then all else that follows is false

So, while Canada girl wants to feel important arguing the fine points of law, and the options of Good Sit Eye Sins within those abusive laws, it’s all some of the finest-grade stinking-to-high-heaven BULLSHIT that is possible to exist because the very laws and institutions that she is detail-wrangling for…

SHOULD NOT EXIST.

There. Just saved you 15:05 minutes of your life.

Leave a comment