I didn't want to have to start a new section within Substack, because EVERYTHING I see, EVERYWHERE I go, ALL THE TIME is proof that we're in Hell so a separate section for it seemed redundant. Butt... Hell is in the Repetition.

I’ll admit. There are things that still shock me.

Or, in the words of MeMe The Queen of Meme: Shocked but Not Surprised.

I didn’t know that this was going on. (It explains a fucking lot). I didn’t know that it was industrialized. Read the comment section. This is COMMON PRACTICE.

Pinned by The Flying Kitchen by Shannon Vavich @TheFlyingKitchen 1 day ago For anyone who has just come across this video and feels the need to rebut, please read these comments first, please do a google search on “non consenting pelvic exam under anesthesia” , and “medical SA under anesthesia”. If you’d like to see thousands of comments - many who are victims, many who were MINORS when this happened, go to my tick tock (theflyingkitchen) where my videos have far more views. You can also watch my whole story over there if you want to take the time to do so. I cannot take each person who does not believe this is happening on - one-on-one. I just don’t have the time. Disrespect for me or any of the other victims here will be met with a very fast *block*. There are a lot of people who don’t want to believe this is happening and there are MORE who have assaulted women and girls under anesthesia and get very vicious knowing that their little secret is coming to light. A couple more things: NBC reported that in the last 5 years alone there have been at least 3.6 millions victims of SA under anesthesia. On April 1, the HHS FINALLY published a “guideline” asking hospitals to get written informed consent before giving pelvic exams for teaching and research purposes under anesthesia, however that does not make it policy, that does not make it law. In most cases it will simply be buried in consent forms and if YOU fail to OPT OUT then it will be SA by default. Regardless, without oversight and LAW victims will have no recourse. If I see anyone in the comments coming just to harass and play “devil’s advocate” especially to victims who have come forward with their stories, I’ll block immediately. Take the time to research for yourself instead of asking the people here to prove this to you or take you on in a debate. Thanks very much.

To be clear. My Stack is NOT a rebuttal. It is a notice that THERE IS NO REMEDY WITHIN THE SYSTEM THAT SET THIS UP!

I was aware through my own work and that of Tammy Pepperman that Hospitals, Clinics and Docked Whore’s offices were MILITARY FIELD INSTALLATIONS where if you drop someone off there it is considered a DEPOSIT of an Enemy Combatant and that it is a tacit agreement that they can be experimented on.

How fucking close is THAT to what you just learned in the video?

Spot-fucking on.

Like I said: Shocked - but not surprised.

Sow, lettuce brake down the title of her video:

We need laws…



Not only No. Fuck NO! We don’t need laws we need the complete eradication of the demons that do this and the administrative demons that sanction it, allow it to happen, foster the doing of it, and protect it as an institution. Do THAT and then there won’t be any ‘need’ for ‘new’ ‘laws’. The first law of: Do No Harm (witch, buy the whey, doesn’t appear ANYWHERE in ANY of the historical Hippocritic Oaths that I’ve read) was the only thing that needed to be applied. But then as Lysander Spooner said: Any oath not sworn directly to you is just words on the wind and are meaningless. As I was looking at the Hippocritic Oats, it was made clear that most Medikill institutions don’t even require oaths.

to protect our bodies

Not only No. Fuck NO! The IMPLICATION that you can’t have a BODY GUARD in an operating room in a MILITARY INSTALLATION is the first breakdown. If they can parade 20 or more total strangers to stick their hands up the vaginas of uninformed unconsenting women then just like bailiffs and sheriffs and judges having fyre harms in court, then you too should be able to enter fully-loaded as well. Presumption of innocence - wouldn’t you say?

while we are under anesthesia

Not only No. Fuck NO! I’m not denegrating this woman or her brave expose of this industrialized sexual assault. Her title premise is wrong. She said she was in for a routine appendectomy. Norman Walker who wrote Colon Health said that if you have appendicitis to do a high colonic right away! A burst appendix is a whole nother animal, but I find it curious how people ignore health problems until they become disasters that require heroic surgical intervention. The colon should have been kept clean well before an urgent colonic was needed.

So, her entire title falls apart based on just a few premises within the levels of punishments here in Hell. She was IN A MILITARY HOSPITAL when this happened to her. The distinction being that it was a military BASE hospital not a FIELD hospital that they have set up to trap the likes of Ewe and Me. Anyone who is part of the military is considered a CRIMINAL because by international law: War is a crime. This is why when a solider is raped they are rarely given ‘justice’ because it is one criminal perpetrating a crime on another criminal.

They would never say this. They would never admit this, but

FUCK - KIDS - WE’RE IN GODDAMNED HELL!

So there’s no sense in going up to the Devil and saying:

”Hey, Scratch.”

” ‘Sup?”

”It sure is a bit hot down here. Would you mind turning the thermostat down?”

Hastan twirls his moustache with a shit-eating-grin and equally bad breath.

”Sure. I’ll get right on it!”

Bottomline: We’re in Hell. Do everything you can to stay our of KNOWN torture chambers. Never go anywhere in Hell without a body guard. Focus all of your time and energy into how to get the hell out of Hell.

