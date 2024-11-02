Recipe for Disaster — maybe…

First: this ain’t anything you didn’t already know in any other cunt tree.

That’s why they call themselves the INTERNATIONAL Yahood.

Next: the TITLE of the video is: Why Toxes are UNFAIR.

It’s hard to say if he’s gaming the Al Gore Rhythm or just using NLP to get past your defenses because it is well established in seafaring and piracy that the crew members are expect to “Pay Your FAIR Share” of whatever Fuckery they are up to.

The Thumbnail said that Toxes are RIGGED (like a Ship’s Rigging?)

Sew, which one is it? UNFAIR or RIGGED?

I’m not going to re-post Deuteronomy 20 - you should have it memorized by now - that shows that Toxes are TRIBUTE to an occupying millie tarry force.

So… Their Four, toxes are neither Unfair nor Rigged but an INTERNATIONAL WHAR CRIME!

Say it like it is — then there is no debate

Is Ra EL has been toxing Canaan since 1409 B.C. “for their own good” and we’ve seen how that ended up.

Not to cut Is Ra EL’s cousins any slack since Islam has always had an Infidel Tox for anyone living in their territory that was not Muslim.

I’m Slim but I haven’t got the Mu-part yet. Won’t ever. So I guess there is a built-in extortion racket within the God Racket.

Another curiousity is that Sweden (like every other Nay Shun) has changed their Tox Laws.

Now, to me: A LAW is immutible like: What goes up - must come down.

Ready to argue with me? How ‘bout if an aeroplane runs out of fuel? or the new planes with lithium eye-on batteries either run outta juice halfway to Austrailia or just start burning up? Good thing they’re over the ocean, mate, cuz that sea water will putter out in a jiffy - after it leaves a crater in the seafloor…

Even ‘satellites’ come down at a rate - if you look into it on loss of service - that is astounding because they are launching more every day than a kindergarten class trying to make chinese lanterns.

So, LAWS on how to STEAL money from people CHANGE?

What a curious concept.

So the video above is really of no interest to me other than to do one of my many routine autopsies to show that the corpse is hollow. It’s got nothing to offer. We knew it was ded from the beginning so TELLING US that we are being rayped with no lubrication serves no purpose if you’re not going to put the Ray Pisseds in a lineup and then use that for your fye ring squad.

But then that brings us to the notion that since they are Internationals and there are at least 39 Tribes, not just the Margaret Hamilton big-beakers that get all of the hate flung at them while ignoring all of the others that look like…

well…

The Swedish Bikini Team…

so Yahoodim have been hiding in plain sight the whole time to eyes that are so rheumy that they can’t see shit.

No, I mean it…

This is ALL SHIT, and the world can’t see it.

They’re arguing about whether or not dry-raype is FAIR.

Fuck me.

Never mind - already been done.