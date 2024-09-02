I used to joke for years that there is an Aye Dee Ell for an oppressive majority that has always claimed to be an oppressed minority, but you don’t see a Swedish Bikini Team De-fame-a-shun League.

Boy was I fucking wrong.

I’ve done some Stacks on Star Signs (a cross is a 4-pointed Star Sign) and other sigils, but I think it was in the disappeared SnubStack. Butt the first clue as to the leanings - literally, the CROSS is on its SIDE - and loyalty of Sweeten is obvious when you know how to read those signs that regardless of how the Land of Hottie Chicks started out, that the country or its In Fill Traitors adopted the ShemClan Inc.’s logo for the Tribe of Yudah’s hamesshiach (warrior king).

I wouldn’t claim to know the esoteric meaning of which way the cross is leaning/pointing since I don’t have access to the significance of the top or bottom of the sign being significant. I can EXTRAPOLATE that the FOUNDATION of a planted cross is to the right which on most maps means THE EAST (as in Middle East) with the top leaning to the West. The literal meaning of the word: Occidental = Leaning to The Left. So the Tribe of Yudah infiltrated the land of Blond Hotties.

Butt sea: The reason why I suck up my vomit response to spend quality time on christian websites is that there is an urban legend that the Tribe of Yudah was made up of Blondes with Blue eyes.

Imagine that.

What are the ramifications? The goatifications? The sheepifications?

Well, for one thing the guys collaborating with professor Timothy Watson asked the musical question: “Iddn’t it odd that Adolph Meat Tenderizer claimed that Blonds with Blue eyes were the Mass Turd Race, however, those were the ones that he sent to the Front to be Mincemeat pie?”

OK, those boys didn’t say it quite the way that I do, but no one talks like me, and we have to keep it un sense whore able.

Hard to say what the origins of Sweden were, given the Berserkers who liked to get high on mushrooms, then sail out to rape, pillage, and plunder and palestinate wherever their DRAGON ships would take them.

Given that as a:

Say it like it is - then there is no debate.

Then the christian myth that the VI-Kings = Six Kings were from the warrior tribe of Judah in the Middle East, leaning to the West, kicking ass, giving names, makes it look like Business as usual for nomadic marauders.

Just sayin’.

I’ve always struggled with the cross-cultural meaning of:

Genesis 6:2-5 KJV - That the sons of God saw the daughters - Bible Gateway That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.

fair /fâr/; adjective Of pleasing appearance, especially because of a pure or fresh quality; comely. Light in color, especially blond. "fair hair." Of light complexion. "fair skin." The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

We just don’t seem to think of a Clan line from the Middle East looking like country girls from the Middle West…

Yes, I know this is an Iranian wife from a harem because that is what I typed in on purpose. I owe The Stackerinos an account of Turanians and Persians et. al. (ate all), but this is the stereotypical view of a westerner regarding the bulk of the Middle Eastern fare.

They might have indeed been FAIR = light skinned if they were all kitted up with a hijab and protected from a brutal sun. But the blonde hair is definitely not there.

Job 42:15 And in all the land were no women found so fair as the daughters of Job: and their father gave them inheritance among their brethren.

Lotsa My Fair Ladies going on in the deserted desert having dessert.

Now, I NEVER know where these romps through cow-Patty madness will take us with no shoes on, but I feel compelled to put the ENTIRE chapter here just for the sheer whatthefuckedness of it all.

Genesis 38 1 And it came to pass at that time, that Judah went down from his brethren, and turned in to a certain Adullamite, whose name was Hirah. 2 And Judah saw there a daughter of a certain Canaanite, whose name was Shuah; and he took her, and went in unto her.

Welcome to Whatthefuckville.

Judah the warrior Tribe line of Shem mixed with a CANAANITE (currently, falsely called Pal Is Stein). Um… I really don’t have the time or inclination to track if Shuah was a Shemite Canaanite or a Hammite Canaanite. But since the line of Yudah was the one from which the line of Yesus supposedly arose then the Revisionist History that has been circulating that Ea Hu SHUAH (how coincidental is THAT?) WAS A PALESTINIAN has to be considered in this tornadic toilet swirl vortex.

*************************************************************************************************

Propaganda Piece that I will not link

The term Palestine derives from Philistia after the land of the Philistines, a people originally from the Aegean coastline (modern-day Greece and Turkey). Goliath was defeated and the Philistines disappeared centuries before Jesus was born. After Imperial Rome defeated the third Jewish uprising, Roman forces massacred and expelled massive numbers of Jews from Judea and renamed it: Syria Palaestina. This was in 135 CE, over a century after Jesus’s death (sometime around 27-33 CE). The new name was “to minimize Jewish identification with the land” and punish the rebellious Jews by naming the country after their biblical enemies.

**************************************************************************************************

My commentary: What we glean from the above Pro-Is-Ra-EL Pro-Poo-Gander is that Goliath was defeated (three separate times - how come he isn’t someone’s savior risen from the dead about the same amount of times as You Sahmuh Been Missin?) by the Shephardic David who comes from the Tribe of Yudah. These connections are tighter than the Hapsberg Lip. Then the “J”esus character was also a Descend Ant of the whole King Doveed, Yudah Tribe thingy.

The look up the skirt of the circus fat lady is getting clearer with this:

***************************************************************************************************

https://sojo.net/articles/what-does-it-mean-say-jesus-palestinian

What Does It Mean To Say ‘Jesus Is Palestinian’?; By Walid S. Mosarsaa; Feb 20, 2024

As 20th century theologian Howard Thurman poignantly reminds us in his seminal 1949 work, Jesus and the Disinherited, “Jesus was a poor Jew,” and because of this, he was subject to Roman cruelty. Thurman emphasizes that Jesus’ lack of Roman citizenship status meant that “if a Roman soldier pushed Jesus into a ditch, he could not appeal to Caesar.” Jesus was a member of a disenfranchised group amid a larger, dominant group that sought to establish control. Through this lens, we draw parallels between life in Palestine during the times of Jesus and what we currently endure today.

***************************************************************************************************

My commentary: The Sigh On Nist propaganda piece was claiming victimhood and erasure of the “J”man’s “J”ooish identity/history by the mere statement that he was Pal Eye Stinian, but that is CLASSIC yahoodi deflection of something that I exposed YEARS ago in a private video called White Purity where I emphasized that

PLACE IS NOT RACE.

The Sigh On Nist argument is that Ea Hu Shuah was a “J”ew born in “J”udea. Born in Beth La Hem also rendered Betyl Heem, with the Betyl being part of the Meteorite Cult that defines these people as I outlined in

and the Place Name is also rendered Bedlam the name of a famous Insane Assylum.

Are y’all worn out yet? We’ve been spinning around Continuum like a wooden stick in a cotton candy machine, and I’m a bit woozey.

The Palestinian Christian does have a point: what was called Palestine at the time was the geographic location of the fabled Ea Hu Shuah. But the part that really just crawls up your prostate like a rotating rotor-rooter is that the entire region was called Canaan and Judah the patriarch of David the patriarch of “J”esus had a wife who was a CANAANITE.

PLACE IS NOT RACE

so the curious are obligated to see if Shuah the grand dame of the “J”man was ShemClan Inc. or HamClan Inc. because if she was a Hammite, then “J”esus was undeniably a Palestinian.

***************************************************************************************************

To say Jesus is Palestinian is to articulate a narrative that both honors his Jewish identity and emphasizes his profound role as a liberator within the specific context of Palestine. This dual recognition does not diminish his universal significance as a figure of liberation but enriches it, highlighting the particular resonance of his life and teachings for us. Jesus is not merely a symbol of liberation in the abstract; he is a direct ancestor, a beacon of resistance whose life under occupation mirrors the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people.

This is further amplified by Palestinian liberation theologian Naim Stifan Ateek in A Palestinian Theology of Liberation. Ateek narrates how the essence of Palestinian liberation is intrinsically linked to Christ’s human journey as an oppressed individual who craved justice. For Ateek, Christ’s humanity provides a crucial hermeneutical key for interpreting biblical texts in a manner that resonates with the lived realities and aspirations of Palestinians today: “The most useful hermeneutical key is Jesus Christ himself. With this hermeneutic, it is possible to determine the meaning and relevance of the biblical text of our life today.”

This framework does not merely seek to contextualize scripture but actively engages it as a source of inspiration and guidance in the pursuit of liberation and justice. It reinforces the connection between past and present liberation struggles, reflecting a Palestinian heritage of resilience against oppression. This is not an erasure of history or Jesus’ identity, but a reaffirmation of a narrative that honors the multifaceted identities of Palestine and its people.

Ateek shows us how stories from the Bible, like Jesus’ birth, resonate with the lived reality of Palestinians today, particularly amid the unfolding genocide in Gaza and the continued Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

According to Luke, Jesus was born in Bethlehem and not in his native Nazareth, due to the Census of Quirinius, a Roman mandate requiring registration in ancestral towns (Luke 2:2). This event, despite its historical ambiguities, echoes the situation of contemporary Palestinians.

Post-1967, following the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a census led to Palestinians being issued three distinct types of identification based on registration: for the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. These IDs dictate movement and profoundly disrupt family life, including my own.

I was born into a family where my mom has a Jerusalem ID and my dad has a West Bank ID. As a result, our family faces significant challenges under the Israeli color-coded ID system. My father, sisters, and I are assigned green West Bank IDs, and we are therefore restricted from freely entering and residing in Jerusalem. On the other hand, my mom, who has a blue Jerusalem ID, has far greater freedom of movement and the ability to live in Jerusalem. But living in Jerusalem as a Palestinian comes with the financial burden of proving that you actively maintain a “center of life” in Jerusalem and not spending much time outside the city. Residency checks are also a regularity where authorities inspect trash and question neighbors. During my childhood, she risked losing her Jerusalem ID to live with us in the West Bank.

***************************************************************************************************

My commentary: The city limits of Whatthefuckville seem to recede into the distance the farther we travel. Anyone else getting a sense that the RA-Men version of the Census was no different than anything from 1967 to today and that the template for 15-minute shitties and LOCKDOWNS and any other analogies from the time of Caesar = Czar = Tsar = Kaiser = Khzars are just a CONTINUUM of the SAME PLAN from the SAME PEOPLE? I mean the abject brutality and fuckeduppedness of what the Yahoodies are doing EQUALS what the Germ Men were accused of doing in the 1940s to the point where they are INDISTINGUISHABLE.

Therefore:

A default is what happens when you turn the power on to a computer. It defaults to the Basic Input/Output System the program that Boots the computer. There’s a BOOT in the face on this one where the Roman oppression looks like the Not See oppression looks like the Ys-Ra (as in Ra-men?)-EL oppression.

Seems even the lipstick has been certified co-sure.

What the Game has been, was to make you think that there was anything different in terms of place or race or name of cast members in 1409 BC when the ShemClan invaded the Land of Milk and Honey for the first time. When they occupied it as the Romans the next time; and when some well-dress man (with 4 body doubles one of which being a woman) and a funny moustache who gave the ROMAN SALUTE FOR GOD-FUCKING SAKES !!!! the THIRD TIME. Jesus on a gyro sandwich! I just wrote that in stream of con sigh us loch nessy - but it’s true isn’t it? The Turd Reich.

Same motherfuckers different moustache. (If I had time I’d put a moustache on a pig.)

Because what is happening now in the Levant is still within the scope of the 3rd 1000-year reign. It never ended because Act III of the play had some cast members change.

I certainly had no idea where this Stack was going. Where did it go?

FULL CIRCLE TO THE BEGINNING.

***************************************************************************************************

Just as Jesus’ early life was marked by displacement and peril, so too are the lives of countless Palestinians who are caught in the throes of an unceasing war. This parallel is set against a backdrop where Palestinians are being dehumanized, described as “human animals” by Israeli officials, and enduring Western media’s coverage which often lacks nuance and empathy. This rhetoric is contributing to the rising death toll in Gaza — which has surpassed 27,000 people — the highest death rate of any other conflict in the 21st century.

***************************************************************************************************

My commentary: The Qaballah means: From Lips to Ear. It was the secret ORAL tradition of the Black Magi from the court of Pharaoh called Moses. It was passed down only that way with a deth sentence for anyone who broke that Tradition. These stories were called The Traditions of Moses. By 666 B.C. the Babylonian Talmud was committed to writing and if you read it (still attached with a deth sentence) you will find that the authors need to be committed. That is what John Strugnell concluded when he had access to the Dead Sea Scrolls. He was denied access and then discredited after he criticised the Kaiser Power. It is from these early books that we have the confirmation that NOTHING CHANGES with the powermad control freaks. Gauge the label of Human Animals with the quote from their holy books:

Midrasch Talpioth 225-L: "Jehovah created the goyim in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The goi is consequently an animal in human form and condemned to serve the Jew day and night."

***************************************************************************************************

Amid these realities, to say that Jesus is a Palestinian affirms a historical truth and resists the narratives that seek to erase our presence and legitimacy in our land. It’s a declaration that the Jesus who preached liberation and justice in the face of imperial tyranny is a direct ancestor of the Palestinian people.

Affirming Jesus’ Palestinian identity is important to me as a Palestinian Christian because our perspective on the history and development of the Christian faith has been marginalized. It’s deeply troubling to witness a religion that emerged under occupation being used to justify the modern occupation that we are currently experiencing.

*************************************************************************************************

My commentary: Dude has a point. Which then obliterates the Christian Lyin’ist Sigh On Nist cult. Think about it: If this character falsely called “J”esus was oppressed by the occupiers and destroyed by the power structure in the exact geographic location that has been a Satanic Hotspot for 5784 years, then what a Kristos Szionos is, is a proxy shill for: ShemClan Inc. 1409 BC; Kaiser iteration of ShemClan Inc. 33 A.D.; and Nutty Yahood iteration of ShemClain Inc. 2023 A.D.

I know for a fact that no Buy Bull beLIEving Crispy is ABLE to get past the lugs in their neck that PREVENT them from doing the analysis of their ADOPTED book from a bunch of bedouins hawking a Grimoire for several thousand years due to the MK but also because they really have been bred down to be passive ignorant animals that lack the capacity for logic and critical thinking. However, it’s all there. Christian Sigh On Ists threw down for the wrong team on the wrong side of History and even if it rewards them with a sufeit of blood (their own ultimately) and easy living for backing the biocidal maniacs, you can be gauranteed that the rewards (like those useful tools themselves) will be short-lived.

*************************************************************************************************

And now back to our regularly scheduled Buy Bull Verses:

3 And she conceived, and bare a son; and he called his name Er. 4 And she conceived again, and bare a son; and she called his name Onan. 5 And she yet again conceived, and bare a son; and called his name Shelah: and he was at Chezib, when she bare him. 6 And Judah took a wife for Er his firstborn, whose name was Tamar. 7 And Er, Judah's firstborn, was wicked in the sight of the LORD; and the LORD slew him.

Cool. But if we erase the notion of Free Will and go to a more Richard Dawkins Selfish Genes thing, then maybe the wickedness was INBORN? The following is among my top ten favorite stories in this Grimoire:

8 And Judah said unto Onan, Go in unto thy brother's wife, and marry her, and raise up seed to thy brother. 9 And Onan knew that the seed should not be his; and it came to pass, when he went in unto his brother's wife, that he spilled it on the ground, lest that he should give seed to his brother. 10 And the thing which he did displeased* the LORD: wherefore he slew him also.

That’s two for three from the Judah line that supposedly spawned the savior of the world. I’m getting a creepy vibe from this but a belly-laugh from the spilt-seed.

11 Then said Judah to Tamar his daughter in law, Remain a widow at thy father's house, till Shelah my son be grown: for he said, Lest peradventure he die also, as his brethren did. And Tamar went and dwelt in her father's house. 12 And in process of time the daughter of Shuah Judah's wife died; and Judah was comforted, and went up unto his sheepshearers* to Timnath, he and his friend Hirah the Adullamite. 13 And it was told Tamar, saying, Behold thy father in law goeth up to Timnath to shear his sheep.

This is like classic 1970s porn.

Where ya goin’ Jude?

Up to sheer the sheep.

Is that what the kids are calling it these days?

Don’t run into any prostitutes.

I won’t be ‘runnin’ if you know what I mean.

14 And she put her widow's garments off from her, and covered her with a vail, and wrapped herself, and sat in an open place, which is by the way to Timnath; for she saw that Shelah was grown, and she was not given unto him to wife. 15 When Judah saw her, he thought her to be an harlot; because she had covered her face. 16 And he turned unto her by the way, and said, Go to, I pray thee, let me come in unto thee; (for he knew not that she was his daughter in law.) And she said, What wilt thou give me, that thou mayest come in unto me?

I’m thinking this would make a good Period-Piece Porno.

Such classical language: “let me come in unto thee.” Hey! Is this the stuff that they read to kids in Sunday School? How often is this part of the sermon for the adults? It’s ADULT MOVIE material.

17 And he said, I will send thee a kid from the flock. And she said, Wilt thou give me a pledge, till thou send it? 18 And he said, What pledge shall I give thee? And she said, Thy signet, and thy bracelets, and thy staff that is in thine hand. And he gave it her, and came in unto her, and she conceived by him. 19 And she arose, and went away, and laid by her vail from her, and put on the garments of her widowhood. 20 And Judah sent the kid by the hand of his friend the Adullamite, to receive his pledge from the woman's hand: but he found her not. 21 Then he asked the men of that place, saying, Where is the harlot, that was openly by the way side? And they said, There was no harlot in this place. 22 And he returned to Judah, and said, I cannot find her; and also the men of the place said, that there was no harlot in this place. 23 And Judah said, Let her take it to her, lest we be shamed: behold, I sent this kid, and thou hast not found her. 24 And it came to pass about three months after, that it was told Judah, saying, Tamar thy daughter in law hath played the harlot; and also, behold, she is with child by whoredom. And Judah said, Bring her forth, and let her be burnt.

I’m channelling my inner Monty Python now.

So… its a shame for a harlot to not take the payment of a goat because it will make you look bad?

Butt… it wasn’t a shame for you to come in unto her?

And… you withheld your promised last son because you were afraid your psycho god would kill him if he had sex with his sister-in-law.

Yet… when she seeded her own field and germinated, then it’s time to burn the bitch?

Just trying to get this straight.

25 When she was brought forth, she sent to her father in law, saying, By the man, whose these are, am I with child: and she said, Discern, I pray thee, whose are these, the signet, and bracelets, and staff. 26 And Judah acknowledged them, and said, She hath been more righteous than I; because that I gave her not to Shelah my son. And he knew her again no more.

This is the Yahoody version of a Whoops! I was going to burn your ass, but you caught me literally with my pants down, my staff and signet and bangles around my ankles… so, we’re good. It’s the classic case of a “J”ew “J”ewing a “J”ew.

He fucked her, and then he was going to fuck her again by burning her, but she fucked him twice: once before the ‘kid’ was delivered, and once after, so in their Tradition, they value the One-upmanship more than they value life. With an Ally McBeal: Byegones! it’s all resolved.

And he didn’t screw the harlot daughter-in-law no mo’.

We might get back to where we started because this is Continuum, but you’ll have to be patient with me. So put on the gown with the open butt end, we’ll take your blood pressure, temperature and listen to the growling in your guts and then you can pay the lady on the way out. Patient Patience Patent Pat.

Sweden…

SWEDEN!

I KNEW there was a point to all of this shit. Not really, it’s just the fractal repeating pattern of madness but at least I can show you the weave of the silk from the spider high on LSD.

So Sweden hates Mali for being black (curse on Canaan from previous stack) AND THINKING FOR THEMSELVES, AND realizing they didn’t lose nothing in You Crane (that has some Hot Blondes that makes you wonder if the Berserker yahoods made it down there as well…).

I really do have respect for the African nations (descendants of the Yahpehites) who said Fuck You to the ConYid even at the expense of being A Sassy Nated for sending in a goat and a papaya to show that they indeed were infected with Core Onus.

Reminds me of Onan….

Hard Core Onan.

Conan the Barbarian.

OK. late in the day/evening/morning. Back on track.

Here’s the difficulty. They shipped a bunch of blacks from the U.S. to Liberia. The nation had natural resources, it was capable of having a respectable economy but someone said NO or pissed someone off and the Fabian takeover in the government facilitated isolation of international trade turned that turned it into a Failed State. Of course that’s just a label used by the ACTUAL Failed States to show what they can do to someone who doesn’t tow the line or toe the line.

The reason why the Yahoodim call themselves Internationals is because when the Three Clans came down From On High they took over the post-diluvial world. They claim the entire planet like a dog pissing on territory. So, it doesn’t matter if you are Family or of the Goyim (of the Nations - remember: They are INTERnational) they will use their power and collective influence to shut you down.

Liberia was shut down from the outside.

I hope that Mali has the ability to sustain itself internally and/or has alliances that will prevent the street gang of the world from laying seige to Da Hood.

In overview ShemClan Inc. is pounding the hell out of HamClan Inc. while YaphetClan Inc. is telling ShemClan Inc. to get the hell out of dodge.

Isolationism never looked better.

