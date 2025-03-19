You can hear the sustain… in this line up:

So you know: If I see someone in the video scroll feature just sitting there blathering I pull the time bar over to where they actually play. I don’t have time for blather. The first two guitars that he featured are remarkable for their clarity, tonal range, and sustain. I’ve played a lot of guitars, I’ve watched a lot of comparison videos where violins or guitars valued in the tens of thousands of doll ears didn’t sound as good as the cheeper models. The first two instruments were very impressive. It will make me look into these builders and their techniques.

I’ll get back to just the pure music Stacks in a bit, but being a Guitar Geek I felt compelled to post this.

