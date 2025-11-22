I keep threatening to leave but here I am again.

goddamn.

But I think I figured it out. Before I say fuck-all to the world, I want to insure that everyone understands what it is that they are up against because a Surface Read of any data or topic is NOT SUFFICIENT when playing at this level of lethal chess.

What I think, intrinsically, I’m after is that I want to leave a trail where the rest of the world can do my job when I quit to benefit ME instead of the other way round.

But my D-lemma, C-lemma, and B-lemma is that the world at large is too fucking stupid to tie their own shoes with velcro.

To be clear: this weasley little WEF fuck should have his carbon credits revoked as a start. A Jen No Sidal maniac should have been tarred and feathered out of the village as just a matter of course. Intercourse. As in: He’s fucked.

Because I will remind: that the tarring and feathering was not a show to embarass the social outcast. The tar would cut off oxygenation to the skin so the miscreant was run out of town so they wouldn’t have to bury them. I think the feathers were just for the fun of it.

Carl really doesn’t deserve 287,000 subs with 124.260 views on a video that says absofuckinglootly NOTHING.

So, meat allergy from lone star ticks is OLD NEWS.

That anyone from WEF to your local pornoticians want to turn you into tree fertilizer is OLD NEWS.

The DIVIDE between those who DEMAND TO EAT THEIR MEAT (eat your damned meat) and THose who would take that ‘right’ away from said eaters of their meat is a dialectic that hides the facts that:

Little pussy boy is planning to kyll you. No one is stopping little pussy boy. Your stolen tax dollars are tribute to a planetary military that has infrastructure that YOU BUILT to engineer an allergy to fucking ice-cream cones if they want to, so an allergy to meat or peanuts or penises has been and will be enacted UNTIL YOU STOP THEM. So what kind of SOLUTIONS did Carl offer in his 3 minute video? Eating Your Meat isn’t a right (might is right) but is definitely a RITE because Black Magicks is based on blood sacrifice so every time you are consuming the remnants of the Temple Sacrifices you have BECOME A PART OF THE SPELL WORK. Mite (like the cousin of a tick) is Rite. Protocol 3:21. These beasts, it is true, fall asleep again every time when they have drunk their fill of blood, and at such time can easily be riveted into their chains. But if they be not given blood they will not sleep and continue to struggle. How does the hypnosis by blood sacrifice square with the fact that the Elders in 1785 wanted to keep the Goy Beasts sleeping? It is basic Archonic Denial. It is basic Demonic Torture at this late stage in the End Game. Keep the meatasauruses craving their blood sacrifice but DENY them of it by genetically engineering an allergy to the thing that they got their pets addicted to. As a cruel punishment just for being born here in Hellscape, you really have to give props to these demons. Fucking brutally, heinously mean - but inventive. There’s shit here that even Dante didn’t think up and he was an Insider. Sowing the dialectic that the three minute video was about eating meat vs. not eating meat is the surface read to get the masses all het up so that they will CLAMOR FOR THEIR BLACK MAGICKS SACRIFICES. Christ of the Andes! that’s Social Engineering 101. Sowing the dialectic that the three minute video was about eating meat vs. not eating meat is the surface read to get the masses all het up so that they might…perhaps… maybe… make a stink about it and pretend like those European ConYid protests to mobilize MILLIONS of fellow cannibal apes to ‘Show Government who’s Boss’ and then go back to their caves to nurse their meat-allergy with bug chitin allergy. Not just Carl, but ANYONE who focuses on the Surface Read is playing into the hands of those who control the topics, the language, the debate along with the small minds of those who can be caught in ANY dialectic. OK, so now there are a third of a million people ‘informed’. They’re incompetent to do a goddamned thing about it. Avoiding the problem that Evil is a contagion and it needs to be rooted out and exterminated is the single failing of all of the bipeds thus failing the first test for being human. There’s your FUCKING PLAN! Get rid of the Neurosyphilis spread by the tick that is now an uncontrollable contagion by all human body fluids that has taken over the brains of Mad Fucks that have the audacity to take away your autonomy and want to implant ALLERGY into you to control you like a goddamned gamepiece. No, sorry, don’t see ANYONE on the internet but me saying that. Stats as of this writing: Total subscribers 480. Not 480,000. 480 over two years of doing this and I have to suffer a suggested feed of someone who is arguing points that my hypothetical Third Grade Class would laugh out of the room. Where are those damned Comets? Even if your Master Herd-Handling Feeders ALLOWED you to have meat, you would still be fucking slaves participating in making Evil Sustainable, Resilient, Inclusive, Diverse, and Equitable (meaning everyone everywhere will be Evil). Allergy to ANYTHING can be engineered. NO ONE DID THE ANAL LYSIS TO FIND OUT IF THE FUCKING HAMBURGER that did in the guy with the tickbite WAS GENETICALLY ENGINEERED (WHICH IN THESE MODERN TIMES IT HAD TO BE) to know if this was part of some elaborate BINARY WEAPON DELIVERY SYSTEM WHERE YOU UNLEASH THE TICKBITE, THAT PREDISPOSES THE VICTIM TO MAKING ANTIBODIES AGAINST SOMETHING IN THE ENGINEERED BEEF, THAT SETS UP EITHER ALLERGY OR AUTOIMMUNITY THAT TAKES THE BOVINE BUCCAL BINGING. Did anyone once take the time to consider that these fabled ‘allergies’ might have been a tracking device to show who ate the WEF-tainted sacrifice? So you have your meat and eat it too. It hasn’t made you physically stronger than me. Even if that was possible that added strength had done NOTHING to topple the Enemy. Eating your ritual slaughter flesh hasn’t made anyone in the history of the planet SMARTER than me. That’s goddamned evident if I have to tell retarded toddlers that their shitting their pants while arguing pre-planned deflections given to them by the very creatures seeking their destruction.

I’ve said for 17 years in public now: Science Begins with: I Don’t Know. That is not the end point to give up like a rat with low serotonin to die in the Swim Test. I Don’t Know PUSHES you to FIND the answers, but even THAT isn’t good enough, once you have the answers you HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.

In the last two Stacks I bemoaned the fact that THey have taken away my ability to grow vegetables. THey have taken away my ability to ferment and preserve them. Plant Food has been reduced to raw sewage. The Meatasauruses have been whining about how Their Meat will be TAKEN away from them so that the only thing left is GMO bugs.

Imagine my disgust for an entire genus of mammals over the course of 5784 years that simply simps and whines about their condition but has done nothing about it.

I guess this Stack keeps me from paying for a Psyche At Tricks (as if) as I vent the damnation of Man.

Oh well…

meet you back here with the next thing that pisses me off.