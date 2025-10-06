When you try to stablize a system - you destablize it. Florida Everglades Park Ranger

I don’t endorse this annoying guy because he starts his videos with the offensive coffee-making and a slurp that showcases what Jason Christoff says is a audio-visual trigger for Mind Kontrol.

Butt… I take my shit where I can get it.

The video above is the Age Old Story in Hell.

Someone fucks up: Let’s rats off of ships on the way to starting a plantation of SLAVES to tend the sugar crop (sugar is a drug) to make rum (alcohol is a drug); along with coffee (a drug) and cocoa (a drug) to hook the rest of the world in order to make money (seemingly a drug too).

In order to ‘fix’ one fuckup, they introduce the tried and true fuckup of all nations with emphasis of what we learned about Asstrailia in turd grade: a supposed predator to eliminate the pest that then grows into a predator/pest because then THAT creature has no natural enemies here in Hell.

My point being that if they hadn’t hooked the whole whirled on drugs: sugar, rum, coffee, and cocoa then there wouldn’t be a market and people wouldn’t buy it and slaves wouldn’t be needed to grow the shit that was eaten by the shit that the shitheads brought with them when they tried to take over entire islands and continents to horde paper sigils and metallic amulets called: Money.

It’s never really been about The Money, it has always been about sowing grief, dispair, pain, suffering, and DETH. The Money was just a place-saver for how well they did it. When you study the suck cess of these Plantationeers, then you see that grief, dispair, pain, suffering, and DETH were their most lucrative crops.

Interesting that in this version of the story that TICKS blossomed where the Yahoody destroyed the ecosphere. Parasites of a feather fluck together.

The title of the video was clickbait that was left unexplained.

Jamaica Released Something That Kills All Snakes, but No One Expected THIS to Happen

I suspect that it was meant that mongoose are well known as snake kyllers despite the story being totally about the imported migrant rats. Why weren’t the local snakes that were a perennial threat to the cane-workers keeping up with the rats? And the hyperbole that ‘no one’ ‘expected’ anything bad to happen with introduced predators that had no balance, even *I* knew that it was bullshit in turd grade because - THEY KNEW it was a fuckup, they just wouldn’t admit it because they were the authors of it.

So, since that topic was never expanded on then…

… the Snake part… that would be THem.