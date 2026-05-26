That is a problem…

…. and we are working on it….

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https://www.foxweather.com/watch/fmc-hqcxzvkvwcrxfkh2

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instagram.com/reel/DY0Lps3TiLQ/

You will have to make this your own link because the video will not embed.

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So our girls in Northern Carolina (inside joke) say that before the Amish even had a chance to help rebuild what was taken out by the first WAVE (literally) of the Weather Wharf Air attack, this second round on the already ‘softened up’ target sets them back to the stoneage for another mud flood.

I said to Ms. MaGoo and Quantum Lady that the industry uses high pressure water hoses to wash hillsides down just to get at a few flecks of gold in the mud. I never imagined that they would use a high pressure hose in the form of weather modification that was banned in the 1970s by the U.N. to accomplish the same thing. Ms. MaGoo confirmed that Bat Cave has the largest lithium deposits so this forced migration is probably got the Orange Stamp of approval because the Mind Dope (lithium) and rare earth metals are supposedly a lynch pin (yeah… spelt that way on purpose) for military high tech without which the A.I. cannot take over said world. The smugness on the faces of the CCP will disappear when they learn that Princess has no more use for them as organics after she’s scoured their countryside for her metallic fix.

Since it has always been a Won Whirled Govern Mente then there are no lengths of depths (of depravity) that these monsters will go to to serve their Princess.