Spoiler alert: I’ll give the highlights, but I did watch the whole thing on 1X speed, so I think it is worth your while.

I’m always transported back to 3rd grade where the question of how one cunt tree can just take over another landmass and claim it.

The Danes were approached by the U.S. not long after WWII to buy Greenland. The Great Danes wanted 100 million in GOLD.

Hmmm…. right there, it makes you wonder beyond a bunch of pastry (Danish) gits from over the sea claiming Inuit territory by what? Papal Discovery? just what significance does Greenland have that ANYONE would want it (other than it makes a great studio for filming the faked Mars Rover footage?).

The fixed price of gold was maybe $35 per ounce as traded between nations back then so… that would have been 2.9 million ounces of gold. ~179,000 pounds or just a mere 89.3 tons.

There is the thing were the traitor FDR made the gold go away.

There is the myth that Fort Hard-Knox was really empty.

There is the myth that the Anunaki took it for their chemtrail projects.

There is the problem of WHY GOLD? when any currency of choice might do?

There is that nagging question of WHAT THE FUCK IS SPECIAL ABOUT A PLACE WHERE IT IS -22 F, ONE-HUNDRED FUCKING-FEET BELOW THE SURFASS?

But beyond that, it seems like a steal !

A steal from the Inuit. What was in it for them?

If you made it to the end of the video: only about a 10,000 tons of Radioactive, diesel, and PCBs that will leach and move with the glacier. See two whore-like nations gifted the Ex-Ski-Moes somthing that will last a lifetime. An albeit shortened lifetime but uranium last a couple billion years.

Witch… begs the question of the Propeller Heads who proposed Camp Century and Project Iceworm of: Who’s the fucking genius that didn’t consider that ICE SHEETS MOVE AND YOUR ENTIRE GODDAMNED FACILITY WILL MOVE IN UNPREDICTABLE WAYS RELENTLESSLY TOWARDS THE OCEAN?

There’s always that.

So, yeah, they abandoned it. Yeah, the Danes won’t answer the questions of the governmente of the Inuits. The chemicals risk poisoning everything (not just Greenland) once the Globe Hell Whoring agenda kicks in and reveals the bedrock once the icemelt gets into the sea along with the mere 10,000 tons of toxins.

Even the price of the continent in gold (84 tons) didn’t come close to the weight of the waste they left behind.

Just like toddlers who mess up a room with their toys and then you step on the plastic toy soldiers with your bare feet in the dark.

So, no Snow Dunes or Mice Men riding Ice Worms through the glacier. Just another abandoned fuckup coverup that begs the question of just why the fuck No Longer Orange Man wants it?

When I think of Greenland the first thing that comes to the mind of a genius who is immersed in Continuum is:

in the chapter called Pole Dancer in my Rise and Fall of Kingdom Animalia.

Judging from what we already know of this cult, Robert Peary went to Cape York for the sole purpose of bringing the second largest known meteorite into “captivity”. With that as a backdrop it makes you wonder just why the hell they were going to the North Pole in the first place? Cover story? It was a family of three known by the Inuit natives as: Ahnighito = the Tent; The Dog; and The Woman. 34.2 tons + 896 pounds + 3.3 tons. The ‘head’ of The Woman was dislodge from natives hammering off pieces with stones. They had tried to take it by sled closer to their dwelling but it fell through the ice taking the dogs with her. Off with her head! Then never tried that again. So, all totaled the missing piece and 3 more described later would add considerably to the overall mass. The largest known meteorite is the Hoba in Namibia around 66 tons. From the start you know how this story goes: British Royal NAVY officer John Ross discovered that the Inuit had metal tools when they had no source of metal in the Great White North. He asked through an interpreter (no Startrek translators in those days) where they got the metal and the answer came back from the “iron mountain”. Gives new meaning to the Iron Mountain Report. Ross suspected it was a meteorite but that is pretty quick thinking for 1818. Sure, shit had been falling out of the sky since the time of Abraham, but it just seems a rather handy conclusion. It is fascinating that the Inuit of Greenland thought they were the only people on Ea-rth. Talk about your own suburbs of Hell. Dante’s Ninth Circle Version. The Inuit were using rocks to beat off pieces of the meteorites in order to make and trade iron tools with dispersion ranging as far as 1364 miles. The grain patterns I the cooling metal after reentry forms a Widmanstätten fingerprint so the modern researchers were able to determine what meteorites the metal tools came from. The Brits and the Dutch tried to find out where their stash was but the Inuits wouldn’t tell. As trade developed between the Only People on the Planet and the other dudes, they started getting all of the metal necessities including guns so their reliance on their godrocks started to wane. Or were they being weaned? Peary was pushing up Greenland supposedly looking for that wandering North Pole although I don’t know it was magnetic, geographic or geomagnetic. Peary referred to the Inuit in the typical way that Family refers to non-Tribe slaves. Peary had taken some token Inuit to New York where they contracted disease, the father died, he was boiled so that they could mount his bones in a museum and the kid was shown a fake burial. Contrary to his own self-masturbation in his writings in 1898 the natives thought he was a Right Bastard. He was a showman and huckster using the props that he got from the Arctic stage to sell his dreams of North Pole expeditions to investors. His second expedition ailed so he supposedly turned to the meteorites as a way of saving face. Natives sold out their history for a few prizes. Peary staked his claim on The Woman in 1894. The Tent was 6-miles away on Meteorite Island. He started to collect his prizes in 1895. The bit of the story that you have to wait for so that it all makes sense is that Peary was a civil engineer. Who better to send on an expedition to bring back several tons of solid metal? It was assholes and elbows to build roads, sleds and then The Woman was put on her own ice floe raft to take back to the waiting ship. Once there she almost was consigned to Davy Jones when the ice gave way, but there was enough rigging to hold on to here although she was almost dragging the ship under. More engineering skills got her on board. Whew! Exciting. You are almost rooting for the bastards to accomplish their meteorite theft due to their ingenuity. He came back in 1896 for the largest one: The Tent using his civil engineering skills to get it to the coast but he got iced-out and didn’t get it onboard. In 1897 he got the Heavenly Guest onto a homemade bridge that went from the shoreline to the ship. The stone was draped in a flag then ‘christened’ with a bottle of wine. The compasses pointed to the loadstone so they probably had to dead reckon their way back to New York. Do you wonder why I say that these creatures are attracted to these objects? New York alone may have been an impact zone. When the Tent was moved to its final display spot at the American Museum of Natural History it was placed on steel pylons that go all the way to the bedrock. If you know anything about electromagnetic pickups used for guitars and the transmission of sound from vibrating metal in the presence of a magnet then you will immediately recognize these pylons as ‘pole-pieces’. Just what are they transmitting to the bedrock of New York City? What could be channeled from a chunk of metal said to be 4½ Billion years old that was found as a group of Seven Sisters from a fall that happened 1,000 to 10,000 years ago?

Wicked Peed On Us has a surprisingly good account of the CAPTURE of all of the chunks of this dome-fall:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cape_York_meteorite

You might be wondering why FAMILY has such a bent for bring into CAPTIVITY (that’s what they call it) all of the sky-fall they can with the keyword being Betyl. I cover that briefly in Animalia and have a whole chapter in

Assaulted explaining the meteorite cult going all the way back to Jacob = Yakob = The Deceiver and his strewn field where…

enough of that. It’s in the books…

How’s that for a cliffhanger like the Family uses all the time to hawk their wares?

Except at the Jordan Emporium (if you watch the Camp Century video check out the barbershop sign) you get a close shave to information and analysis and even anal lysis that you can and will get nowhere else, so it is worth the price of Add Mission.

Given that Peary went OUT OF HIS WAY to bring domechunks ‘home’ and now Drumpf wants a piece of land that isn’t even green, I’m just trying to work out something that makes sense, because NONE of the stories that they will tell you or will be ‘leaked’ will ever be close to the truth.

What nonsense like this solidifies for me is that since mofo’s can’t even survive here on Ea-rth and make anything to last that isn’t a complete disaster, they sure as fuck ain’t going off-whirled and wouldn’t be able to jet back home after a few years of fuckup on some remote ‘planet’ with no infrastructure, no McDonalds, and no Momma to run back home to. Too bad Mars is really a set in Greenland. Not that I want to go to either place. It’s just that I’m damned tired of Disney studio cartoons.

