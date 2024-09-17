If you can’t stand looking at skin diseases then don’t open the video or the link.

90% of you have already clicked on both you Masochistic Mastiffs!

Because this was set up as an ICD-999 condition = Vaccine Induced Disease, I already suspected before I saw the girl that it was probably SJS.

Her’s is just a variation of this:

https://discover.hubpages.com/health/I-Could-Have-Died-Surviving-Stevens-Johnson-Syndrome

that was described in Dante’s 8th Circle in one of the deeper Malbolge. So as to imply images of the Damned being tortured in Hell.

Pretty grim.

I already covered this in 2008 under the subtitle of Vaccine Induced Diseases the Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate. When I did shows with Clint Richardson in 2016, he had the lightbulb go off that the ‘side effects’ of vaccinations AS LISTED were the SYMPTOMS of Serum Sickness (aka: Drug Fever) and that all of those symptoms and signs were systemic and that ANY skin Sign was unrefutable evidence of SYSTEMIC DISEASE, then I could relax that someone GOT IT.

I used to call Serum Sickness the Door Prize with any wax job. You would definitely be embedded with the disease or some Chef’s Supreeze, a genetic rewrite, some healthy (sic) chemical and toxic metal poisoning, but before you left the Shit Show as a contestant you would always depart with Johnny Jacobs giving you Serum Sickness before you left (unless you lean stage right).

Stevens-Johnson syndrome Medical Condition (new) Stevens–Johnson syndrome is a type of severe skin reaction. Together with toxic epidermal necrolysis and Stevens–Johnson/toxic epidermal necrolysis overlap, they are considered febrile mucocutaneous drug reactions and probably part of the same spectrum of disease, with SJS being less severe. Wikipedia

Bless my filet of sole, Wicked Peed On Us says that this is a NEW medi-cull congame dish shun. Are they saying that they can’t dig up a pharoah and find them covered in SJS? You really have to love the creative motherfuckers using Latin to rename SERUM SICKNESS aka DRUG FEVER to something that sounds like it paid for their med-school tuition: Febrile Mucus Cute Anus Drug ACTIONS.

I’m sure you caught the nurse narrator showing how Po’ Leo got several Babylonian Name Changes to cover for that Buy Oh We Upons release gone bad (or gone good depening on how you view and and since good/bad are equivalences in Satanism).

The thing about Serum Sickness is that it is so easy to evoke like a demon:

Since it is drug fever it can be caused because you shot some nasty shit into people like bugs and shit, (and literally bugshit, see Corvelva’s analysis) but ANY antibiotic will also start Hypersensitivity 3 Reactions. So the vaccine kak AND the antibiotics they rode in on are a slam dunk to funk your junk.

https://www.mayoclinic.org › diseases-conditions › stevens-johnson-syndrome › symptoms-causes › syc-20355936 Jan 7, 2023Stevens-Johnson syndrome is a rare, serious skin disorder that can be triggered by medication or infection. Learn about the symptoms, risk factors, complications and prevention of this condition that requires hospitalization and treatment.

Hmm… live organism vaccines… infection…

vaccines in general… medication

12 minutes total of your life to know what that poor girl should have known before any VACCINE DENIER - did you get it that the Evil fuckers were denying it had ANYTHING to do with their poison - ever came at her with a Lethal Injection?

You tell me: In your unprofessional non-medical view: do you think that she had a systemic reaction? Do you think it is embedded in all of her tissue throughout her entire body? Do you think that once a demon like that is invited into the host that it can or will ever leave?

Of course, and this is the thing that none of the numbnuts got during ConYid - the docked whores HAVE to Deny the We Upon because admitting it would open them up to INSTANT liability.

Since North Hamerica is going the way of China, it would be nice to have some Purges going on for any doctor that lies about anything within their practice.

WHOOPS! There goes all of the docked whores!

