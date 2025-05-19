This has got to stop!

I can’t make a habit of spontaneously smiling when I see/hear something like this that I had no idea that Sonny had done 15 years ago.

I’ve always admired his playing for his surgical precise INTONATION and guitar tone.

You can hear how his slide playing matches the intonation of the NON-FRETTED stringed instruments exactly. There are magic moments when, although instruments like the piano and organ are tuned to Equal Temperment, that the strings and especially slide guitar can go to the PERFECT interval of a note so that it just FEELS RIGHT.

The soffeggio scam notwithstanding (or: not with sanding) when you play an interval that is perfect to the root - not fudged to make it ‘fit’ - there is a deep-body satisfaction that something was done right, not cringing because it was close-enough.

So, after a High Ate Us or even a Low Ate Us from SnubSnack, I figgured that I would open with something pleasant from the maestro.

Cheerios.

