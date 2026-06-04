I put this one in the Church of The Mechanic: Church Service section to show that in the spirit of: Things Must Work, that I think that the deranged shitzophrenia of the Universe along with my own personal hellish life seem to be working perfectly as planned.

Not My Plan - mind you - but the Universoul Plan.

As I have noted in earlier Stacks I do Budge Its. Because unlike the Fed Her All Govern Mente I don’t like to live and work on a Deaf Eye Sit. Recently the numbers of what I project and what I had left at the end of the Right Ray Ping was in the range of what Ferdinand Lundberg said about the Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars guys =

DOWN TO THE PENNY.

This time through, although Kwan Tum Kaye Yass was involved, it brought me in -2 doll ears on paper. I try do to it on paper that way the carpet doesn’t get stained.

Any Whey….

I had everything planned out and then my neighbors who don’t even live here {they just pharm the land for Monsanto} sprayed some of the worst shit (chemi culls) that I had ever smelt in all my years in the Grain Ghetto. So I inquired around to bulk sellers of air filter media companies and even the companies that make air cleaners (fuckers NEVER respond) to get only one reply from a nice guy who told me to try another company. I guess 100 pounds of media is not a big order so it was delayed but in that time since I work all hours of the day that includes night I went outside at Mid Night to smell some sweet godnosewhut that PERMEATED the air.

Again… in all of the 53-fucking-miserable year out here in the Grain Ghetto I ain’t never smulled enythung like it. This side of Xylene (toxic, forever solvent) but not. It was at night when there could have been temperature inversion translocation of the Green Fog from See Sill Bee Dee Mill’s Ten Commandments to wipe out the chilren of He Jipped; butt, again, in all of these years it was un presidented.

Two Witch I say: Has to be new human drugs they are using as binary, trinary, or quaternary We Upons to Wipe Us Upon the Face of the Dearth out!

So I really needed that filter media!

It just got sent today and I just got the bill. Duck’s bill.

That’s when you get the bill

DUCK!

Because the caust of freight for a hunner pounds of shit by You Pee Yess will take everything that you bud jitted for

PLUS TWO DOLLA MOE !

Took my breath away also, but as you can see from the pharmaceutical aerosols in the cunt tree - I haven’t been breathing much to begin with…

Back and Front of the cover of In pHARMa We Trust by Fran Zetta if you were to open it up and view both at the same time.

Butt, the bulk filter media was/is necessary, so I did it and I don’t regret it. The only thing that disturbates me other than the Yahood-controlled legislation that is ajudicated by JUST FAMILY (Just US system) and the Yahood-hypnotized masses, don’t rise against frank chemi cull wharf air against everyone (not just lowly me) ON THE ENTIRE PLANETAE; is that in order to just attempt to hold your own in the Red Queen’s Race, the amount of money IN is rarely even Break Even with the amount that is stolen, so the ENGINEERED Economic Tear Your Ism can’t even make you into a Buddhist that seeks BALANCE. We are all going down the Toilet Swirl of Life but there is NO MASS ACTION against it

Lie: There are more of US than there are of THem

because what I know and what I put out there is enough to have an Inquisition and make kindling of all of the Witches, Sorcerers and Magi fucking up the entire SIM.

Artwork by Fran Zetta as found as the end text of the book

of the poem by Sandwich Lady: Poisons & Profits.

My point has been and ever will be: the ONLY way that situations can come out with this much precision is if EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE GAME WAS RIGGED.

Perhaps a nice T-shirt campaign

PULL THE PLUG !

and singing koom buy Yah around the campfire might make things better?