This video was uploaded 12 years ago.

The Fukushima disaster occurred on March 11, 2011, following a massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan.

Think of this as a precursor (I love to curse: pre and post) for the Stack that I’ve been promising for over a year. You need to get comfortable with the notion that people who live by Nature know when someone has bumped the Great Projector In The Sky.

Right after Fukashima, both the Inuit and I noticed something seriously fucked up about sunrise and sunset and even Morning Lark said that the seasons were not changing at their normal times. She noticed, “They’re about a month late.”

