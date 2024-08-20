I’m only good for about seven minutes of Rebel News.

In cowhoret proceedings there is this thing: You’re Out of Order!

The Order of serving notice is: FIRST you have to provide Notice.

Since none was provided then the action is void on the face and any judge should have already made a summary judgment in favor of the moustachless ones.

Butt ewe know that they will drag this thing out and milk it for all it is worth, and unless you get a good Yahoody blood-sucker no one will require penalties for the action itself and it’s impact on doing business.

Not seen during the Plandemic/Goldy Lock Down were any suits for interruption of Trade which is a Federal Offense. Of course the Feds were in on the entire scam so I wouldn’t expect it, but if you took Their rules at face value then a lot of heads (high and low) should have been on the chopping block.

Just another entry in Demon Patrol where even those you thought were off-grid and outside the system have been for some time descended upon by the Hive Swarm that seeks to remove everything that is Not Them.

At some point I will have to take the time to write up how to deal with Hive insects.

