From our buddy Camille:

Sovereign Military Order of Malta = SMOM = SJ = Society of Jesus = Yezuwitz.

When you consider that Shem Corp, Inc. has to major divisions of Yudaism through Jacob = Yakob = Is Ra EL, and another through Judah = Yuda ending up a christianity, then the Holy Roman Catholic (means: Universal) Church having its fishy fingers in everything on the plane-it is just another shew of the octopus to drop.

Camille seemed really upset about the PharmWhore talking about Nature and The Creator. This is what I wrote to her in an email, since my account with Ewe Toob is on hold.

Regarding the Indiagogo nonsense, it goes to what Clint Richardson and I preached for years. They invoked “Our Creator”. WHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF: "OUR" ?

WHAT IS THE DEFINITION OF: "CREATOR" ? That's where the spell casting begins and that is where it ends once it has been DEFINED.

