When you have the Brain the Size of a Planet it’s hard to get around without a wheelbarrow and the damn thing never shuts down.

Sew, even when you are doing dishes…

Raise your hand if you LOVE doing dishes! OK, y’all come over to MY house!

… there are the invasive thoughts of:

It is said that Treponema the genus of syphilis is easily seen under a LIGHT microscope but the genus Borellia of Lyme can only be seen under DARK FIELD or stained with Ultraviolet fluorescing chemicals.

Given that Borellia is a gentically monsterified obliterator GMO, then perhaps Evil Itself engineered this electromagnetic spectrum stealth technology for the express purpose of hiding it from plain view but also…

?

According to Bearden if you blast most ‘normal’ microbes with UV radiation it ‘kills’ them except for the curious fact that if you put them in the dark for a specified periiod of time, Lil’ Fuckers come back from the ‘dead’.

Increasingly I’ve been seeing reversals in the Lies that we’ve been told about everything. First it was that E. coli doesn’t ‘die’ from being cooked. It merely goes int hibernation for when the conditions are right for it to stretch its buggy little arms and start kicking ass again.

The only things that I could attribute that to was:

Either the motherfuckers lied to us about heat ‘killing’ buggers

Motherfuckers never waited long enough to see that AFTER they stopped moving they kinda rolled around and went: What the fuck was that? and then went back to bidnez as usual

Darh Puh dun put some mycoplasm or extremeophile genes for heat resistance in the E. coli which was and remains the most GMOed fucking bugger on the planet.

Sow…

What if?

What if the Boys that steal your tox doll ears to do Evil knew all the way back in 1944 when a MILITARY man ‘invented’ coppertone suncreen that blocked UVB THE WAVELENGTH THAT ALLOWS VITAMIN D TO FORM NOT THE UVC RANGE THAT PROMOTES CELL DAMAGE AND CANCER were trying to PROTECT THE GODDAMNED LYME PET THAT WAS ALREADY BEING DEVELOPED AS A BUY OH WE UPON?

If you read my books then you would know that sunscreen was always a scam.

What fascinates me is that either myself and my work have no commercial draw because I'm not Family so I have to hawk things like a sideshow hustler, and/or the sales that I do get are filtered and parsed out by Family over which I would have limited control.





And now… back to our sLYMIE show:

The non-rhetorical question to get input from my Re-Durrs is if spirochetes were engineered to be invisible to UV so that they couldn’t be seen or if it somehow protects them from UV damage?

The non-rhett butler question to get input from my Below-Stackers is if sunscreen was a multigenerational ploy to not only prevent UV from damaging pet bugs that live UNDER OUR SKIN

but to also PURPOSELY BLOCK the formation of Vitamin D which is an immune system support molecule.

I have often requested my Scribes to get us a concise picture of how Spirochetes turn Vitamin D into an ANTI-IMMUNE compound, but no clear answer has ever been given. [this is not a point of information - but a re-request to find out the Mechanism of Action. I’m too old for this shit. I used to put in 21-24 hour days trying to help people with an average of 17 hours per day just doing the shit I do, but there is a mechanical limit to what can be accomplished when the mechanism and the attitude wear out. I can’t follow all of the threads in Continuum myself.]

One thing that arose while investigating the role of vitamin D during stealth infection was that Vitamin A is required to set the mousetrap on the Vitamin D receptor VDR. The seed for that insight was that there is now a current cult that says that Vitamin A is toxic. Of fucking course it isn’t! Whatever THEY DID to us MAKES it toxic. This would include the damage of handling proteins, bile, or fucking up Vitamin A receptors or genes that either convert or put Vitamin A where it needs to go so that it builds up un-used or unmodified thus becoming a toxin as do all unconverted/unused chemicals in the body. So, I see the interplay of these two fat-soluble vitamins as part of PLANNED DAMAGE to let their pet proliferate and us decomposicate from the inside out.

Yes, this is high science. But you don’t need to understand what you are reading, that’s why I’m the throughput point to sniff the socks to see which ones stepped in the poo and which can still be worn for the rest of the week. This connection between UV radiation, microbes, and host defense via Vitamin D cannot be ignored. Keeping in mind that what comes out of a bottle is NOT vitamin D, but the precursors (if at all present or possible to be formed) in the body ACTIVATED BY SUNLIGHT are the only and true Vitamin D, so the most advanced thinkers out there have to keep in mind that artificial supplementation and host-created molecules may be totally and maybe purposely mis-represented in the literature.

Thanking you in advance for anything you can sling my way on these brief musings whilst I was washing three days of dishes for an hour. If you have insights and interpretations of what you send then by all means include them in the under-mission (submission).

Cheerios.

