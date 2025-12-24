sinister /sĭn′ĭ-stər/ adjective Suggesting or threatening harm or evil. Causing or intending harm or evil; wicked. Portending misfortune or disaster; ominous. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

SIMister verb SIMULATION FUCKING YOU RANDOMLY SIMULATION FUCKING YOU SPECIFICALLY SIMULATION REPEATEDLY FUCKING YOU BECAUSE IT ENJOYS IT

For those of you who follow this sagging saga, we left our Hero having defeated the Electronically Demonically Possessed Cry Slur vehickle and proudly leaving it outside overnight to see what effect temperature had on its ability to start in the moaning.

Butt know!

Goddamn, NO!

This is a Patrick Jordan, BsP, fully-accredited Brain the Size of a Planet geenyfuckingass story so it’s not going to go bad…

IT’S GOING TO GO REALLY-FUCKING BAD IN RECORD-FUCKING TIME.

Brew up some popcorn with chili powder, sugar, and salt and relax back for a tale of woe like no other.

I began rudimentary tinkering with machines in 1976. That will be a half a century now. Yes, some of the beasts have defeated me, but that’s because I don’t have a fabrication shop otherwise I would have used my lathe and mill to make my own replacement parts.

Butt this shit? This shit has broken the barrier between Fantasy and Reality, Simulation and Simulacra, and tossed it all in that car crusher that shits out metal and rubber at high velocity out the other end.

Several days ago, I was going to go outside but there was a Skunk that was nosing around under the persimmon tree. That giant tree has been the source of winter fuel for generations of possum (mainly), raccoons, and skunk.

Discretion is the better part of not stinking, so I yelled a it behind the back screen door.

I swear to you with En Ess Aye satellite imagery as my witness! that the fucking thing just stood there like a retarded fat kid going: “Whut?”

Gone is the FEAR RESPONSE in mammals and insects. Back in the day you didn’t have a chance against any insect that harrassed you or was eating your crops because the moment you tensed your muscles to Send Them To Jesus - they were fucking GONE! Not too very long ago when pharm chemical formulas changed the insects, whether pathogens or the equally pathogenic migrant the European Honeybee, would just sit under leaves or in flowers of plants that they used to predate or pollenate and go: “Whut?”

I slammed the door and yelled at the stripey kitty as I beat on the glass.

Head down. Still standing there like: “Hear sound. Don’t know what mean. Persimmon. Not move.” It never made eye contact.

OK. We’re working with a retarded, remedial, autistic, brain-dead fucking potential rabies carrier, so we’re not taking any chances here.

Open door. Bang door. Shout more.

Kinda looks up this time in my general direction like, “What interrupt persimmon sniff? Why have to work?”

So I opened the door, clapped my hands and shouted continuously until it SLOWLY turned and headed off behind the tool shed, giving a half-assed head turn like: “What’s his problem?”

All’s I was going to do was dump the compost at that time of day (full daylight) so I did and went back in to prepare for that car-repair extravaganza that I had Stacked about earlier.

If you caught that I said that mammals and insects now lack the SELF-PRESERVATION FEAR RESPONSE and act as if they aren’t even connected to the stimulus-response that is was hardwired into the survival mode of everything in Hell, we will add in Hu-Man Mammals that for all intensive perp asses act just like that damned skunk.

This is merely colorful (actually black and white striped) background for what happened this afternoon.

Having left the car outside to test against the notorious CRY SLUR SHIT WON’T START WHEN THE WEATHER GETS SLIGHTLY COLD scenario, we find that not only did the temperature NOT CHANGE from 40F the night before until I got out there but actually ROSE to 60F despite that several days ago we nearly saw single digits. I did see single digits but it was my fingers that had fallen off in the cold. If you pick them up right away then put the frozen severed bits together with a bit of crazy glue before they thaw then you can skip your copay at the ER.

Where was I? (besides in the mad house?).

Oh, yeah:

Definition of SIMISTER.

So, all I wanted to do was check my Most Excellent work on fixing my car against the dreaded cold snap.

BUT I WAS DENIED A COLD SNAP.

I have long since explained that the Archons (Archonet is the A.I.) CAUSE grief as their first and ONLY Stage of Grief through Denial.

If you HAVE something, the Archons will conspire to take it away from you.

DENIED!

If you WANT something, the Archons will PREVENT you from getting it.

STILL DENIED!

I wanted cold.

What I got was the goddamnedest sound when I started the car to a coughing, almost-stalled rough idle!

Now, let me back up like a bad septic system:

Remember how I said that ALL mammals are exhibiting fuckedintheheaditis? Inflammation of the fucked-head gland?

Me too.

None of us are exempt.

Glen Kealey fascinated and annoyed me with his explanation of the NEANDERTHALLER brain that sits in the back of our heads to SABOTAGE everything that we try to do. He called it The Little Piggy that will tell you TO do something if it is bad or NOT to do something if it is good.

My Dearest Friends and Readers!

I GAVE myself the degree and honor of Brain the Size of a Planet, BECAUSE I HAVE ONE!

The thought to put some citronella oil of which I bought a shitload for THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE in the engina compartment

CROSSED MY PEA-BRAIN MIND

BUT I NEVER DID IT !

It’s like the Genius-Pat that I brag about all of the time calmly and rationally like Mr. Spock without the pointy ears (maybe some of those wild earhairs) had a notion to to the RIGHT thing, but despite having the energy and sunlight to be able to do that thing -

I DID NOT DO IT.

Sew…

Is what happened next on ME?

Am I the author of my own doom because *I* didn’t listen to * ME * ?

Can you believe this shit? In REAL TIME I was trying to type asterisk, the letter i, and asterisk for emphasis as I have done since I’ve been on snub snack but some fucking human or a.fucking.i decided that that is code for FORCING ITALICS WHEN I DIDN’T EXPRESSLY CHOSE ITALICS FROM THE FORMATTING OPTIONS!

Pretty soon the fucking Archonet is going to write my stacks for me.

Patrick Jordan is not a mechanic. He couldn’t fix a sandwich without shredding the wonderbread with gear grease and a putty knife.

NOW EVEN THE BLOCK QUOTE FUNCTION DOESN’T FUCKING WORK! i HAD TO WRANGLE AND RETYPE THE STUFF NEXT TO THE BLUE BAR FIVE TIMES. They must have upgraded and improved the software.

Shit! I can’t even do a whiney Karen telling of my shitty story without shitty A.I. fucking with my typing!

So, I din’t citronella the engina compartment.

It didn’t get below freezing.

The car barely started.

Butt, with my big brain, I thought: Perhaps since it is still under computer control, and the Throttle Body has to RELEARN positions, the idle might have been fucked by computer intervention so I will just run it down the road to see if it can reset the position sensors.

BAD.

FUCKING.

IDEA.

Piggy in the Head say: “Yeah! Pat! run the car down the road a couple miles even though it sounds like shit and might blow its bowels out the tailpipe at any minute!”

While Pat was saying: “Why don’t you stay in the driveway and trouble shoot why that new light came on in the dash?”

Piggy fucking won.

I went there and back (perhaps I SHOULD believe in miracles in Hell?) but in the driveway it sounded awful, so I popped the hood and listened (NOT PCV valve) and looked to see an ARC (not a acronym) from the last plug wire to a ground stud on the coil.

ENGINA OFF!

FUCKING BLOODY HELL, MARIA!

Went from running the best it ever had.

Denied cold weather test.

Running the worst it ever has with a fucking spark under the hood!

I traced the connection from the coil to the —

coil —

to the —

GODDAMN!

CUT AT AN ANGLE AS IF SOMEONE HAD PUT SOME WIRE SLICERS TO IT.

I started to make a video on how it had to be sabotage.

Some disgrunted fat pharm whore had snuck under my car last night, got some side cutters up under the engina and blindly cut the sparkplug wire at random just to fuck with me.

Ceptin’ even EYE can’t get under the fucking vehickle without raising it up.

OK. Calm down. So the spark plug wire was cut in half….

what

the

fuck

are

those

other

incisions?

OK. I will have to study rabbit dentition along with car repair because I know that skunks don’t have the cleaver-like teeth of a gnawing rodent.

Hate fucking rodents.

Hated Peter Rabbit as a kid. People were conditioned to like furry bunnies (goddamned Order Rodentia) when, as a child, I saw the pathogenic parasitical nature of some fucking freeloader eating all of Farmer Brown’s hard labor.

The reason that I bring up the rabbits is that when I had a chicken wire fence they gnawed their way through it to have at the non-sulfur containing foods IN A PROTECTED SPACE including a tender row of pea sprouts that were ceremoniously mowed off at the ground and the plastic hay-baling twine (made in Canada) that I used to train them up a trellis was also cut with surgical precision.

Just like deer - that I call: Rats on Stilts - these fucking senseless mammals are wanton destructors of the cultivated world that eat and shit their way across the planet (wait! was I talking about humans or rats?) ruining all that was carefully crafted for the Crafter not the Drifter.

If you have ever wondered why the demonic Illuminutty despise you it is because they view you the same way I hold these Lower Life Forms that are USELESS EATERS in complete reincarnated contempt for their pathetic automaton lives.

To eat a pea plant TO THE GROUND so that it has no ability to branch, grow and REPLICATE is parasitic.

To eat a FUCKING GODDAMNED SONOFABITCHING SPARKPLUG WIRE WITHOUT

EATING IT

CANNOT BE EXPLAINED OR EXCUSED.

USELESS

FUCKING

EATERS!

So, I’m asking - not rhetorically - if it was My Fault? If in this Multiple Outcome Universe where the mathematical probability that SOMETHING might go RIGHT is it really just Hell where we’re caught with the worst of all possible outcomes all the fucking time? That: even IF I had put down the Citronella, that the Archonet God would find some other SIM to fuck with my day and bleed me of MORE MONEY? Or if it wasn’t an ELECTRONIC SIM that I had apparently defeated… would it employ some organic creature to do its bidding to fuck up my electronics (like chewing a fucking wire - for Kriss’s Sake!). If I fix the severed sparkplug wire and the Demonic Car Parts Makers DIDN’T DOPE the rubber with something that rodents like to chew, would those or other rodents might find yet ANOTHER thing to chew to fuck up my day? Or has the damage done by the electrical storm under the hood fucked something ELSE downstream so that it turns into a NIAGARA FALLS cascading disaster of fuckshit that no one in or out of a barrel can extract themselves from?

I guess what I’m exploring is the question of:

Damned if you do and Damned if you do.

Butt, seary assly! Since we have a sampling of people from all over the world, WHO HAS EVER HEARD OF RABBITS INVADING AN ENGINA AND CHEWING STRAIGHT THROUGH A PLUG WIRE —

JUST FOR THE FUCK OF IT!

?

If there was a god then the thousands of volts from the coil should have pre-cooked the fucker.

Seriously. Does this sound like a funny anecdotal story that a BsP might share with his Stackarinos, have a good laugh, a root beer, and then go back to slaving for the Yahood by buying shit for broken cars that he didn’t NEED or WANT (goddamned Archons are the parents of the Chosen) ?

HOW MANY people have you known IN YOUR ENTIRE LIFETIME that have serial and comically fucked Rube Goldberg one-after-another RELENTLESS obstackles thrown under your shins like skipping the log jam from the Swiss Family Robinson downhill?

never

NEVER

NEVER

ask out loud: What ELSE can go wrong?

Because the Malevolent Universe that had smiled so kindly on you earlier is more than happy to reveal that mystery to you with as the French Say: an Object Lesson.