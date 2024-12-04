Like with supplements, I like to test them on myself before I make others aware of them. This fix seems simple enough. Haven’t done it yet, but I will get around to it. I can gaurantee that changing the wiper blades, Rain-X, and praying to the Wiper God don’t work.

As this new section description explains:

I am not a licensed repairist. Therefore, I cannot give atomovile Add Vice.

Thanks God.

I’m not a licensed physician neither. Wouldn’t want their Body Count - that refers to confirmed kylls AND how many people they’ve fucked over literally and figuratively!

Funny how I bring up Car Rape Pair simultaneously at the same time as Hu-Man Repair. What’s the difference? They both came off the assembly line with Planned Obsolescence and were broken during operation, the replacement parts are not OEM and substandard, and working on and fixing both of the Damned Things will cost you an arm and a leg (literally and figuratively!).

It took 36 years for a mechanic to reveal casually that the reason why my channel under the front doors was ROTTING OUT with rust was because NO ONE tells you that those lame ass screens immediately under the hood near the wiper assembly barely keep out leaves, pine needles, other debris, DIRT and water and that the channel at the extreme inside of the quarter-panel DRAINS into that channel under the door that has a WEEP HOLE so that if you didn’t know and didn’t keep the weep hole clear of the list of shit above…

IT WILL ROT OUT.

Now it wouldn’t on a DeLorean that is was made of STAINLESS STEEL, but that’s where the planned obsolescence, cheapass cost-cutting, and outright Red-Headed Malicious Engineers come in.

Instead of stainless or copper-nickel brake lines they use ‘coated’ steel that will rust quicker than a hooker will steal your wallet and disappear (not that I would know anything about that!).

Instead of: Turn Key Start Car, you get an ignition SYSTEM that has about 33-wires that can fail that will cost you $500 just to replace whatever it is that failed.

New Tip: DO NOT PUT YOUR ENTIRE RING OF KEYS IN YOUR IGNITION SWITCH. THE WEIGHT WILL BREAK THE MECHANISM THAT WAS DESIGNED WEAK SO THAT IT WOULD FAIL! Ignition and maybe door-key at the most on its own ring or NOT AT ALL. Unless you’re made of $500 bills, then send some my way!

Old Tip: relating to the topic of Windshield Wipers:

Anyone who knows anything about chemistry will tell you that ALCOHOL breaks down rubber.

What are the cheaper wiper blades made of?

Rubber.

What do they put in windshield wiper fluid to lower the freezing point of the water?

Alcofuckinghol.

Of course they did. They couldn’t sell a wiper blade that lasted as long as the car!

Back in My Day (might have been the Cretaceous Period - or even Devonian - it’s been so long ago) the alternator and the regulator were two separate devices but mounted together.

Some craven Yahood drunk on the blood of consumers decided that the $15 fully Shade-Tree-Mechanic-replaceable regulator now needed to be mummified INSIDE the alternator METAL HOUSING so if the fucking simple part went bad you now had to vomit up ANOTHER $500 TO CHANGE OUT THE ENTIRE ASSEMBLY. (Seeing a price pattern emerge?) And you better not forget to bring the old part back in for the Core Charge (there’s always some kind of charge - isn’t there? except on the damned battery…) or they will CHARGE YOU MONEY for not bringing the old one in so that the PERFECTLY GOOD ALTERNATOR CAN HAVE THE REGULATOR SWAPPED OUT THEN RESOLD TO SOME OTHER RUBE. Or, shipped to India so that some guy in a shop with a dirt floor in Calcutta can rewind the alternator by hand and then resell it to some Rube so that it will last a few months after the warranty runs out so that you have to buy ANOTHER one.

EVERYTHING about the auto motive (sounds like perpetual motion machinery) industry is a criminal enterprise overseen by the Fast Shit govern mente to insure that the industry gluts on the blud, swet, and teers of the consumer and the Mech Can Nix.

All Mechanics go to Heaven.

Because they’ve already been through Hell.

