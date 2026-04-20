Yesterday I posted a comment in Tesstamona’s stack No One Is Coming To Save You:

To keep it all in perspective Stamets is a See Eye Aye asset. Therefore his entire body of work is to promote a covert agenda. When I read his book promoting cordyceps (The Last of Us is a documentary) where he admitted that ‘They’ didn’t know that cyclosporin the anti-organ-rejection drug that is made from fungal mycelia actually had the perfect form (mushroom form) in the genus of cordyceps, then I knew that these spell-casting potions have been pushed on the ignorant (lack of knowledge is correctable) public while they knew EXACTLY what they were doing. If you eat a poisonous mushroom that result has always been called “Intoxication” in medicine. There are mycophages (viruses) that infect fungi that force them to put off toxins. In a world that now worships the terrain theory that berates setting the body out of balance with incidental environmental or self-inflicted toxins it makes no sense whatsoever to consume a poisonous mushroom (textbook definition of a silly sigh bent) in order to ‘get better’. Beware modern hippies that work for The Company.

To my estimation it was totally ‘random’ that I was watching Deadbeat, season 2 episode 10, The Unholy Trinity where this clip from 2015 echoed what I had just posted EXACTLY. Thing of it is: I never knew this TV series existed until a week ago.

Given the fact that there is blatant emphasis on hassidic culture in most episodes, Hollyweird is run by the Magi, then a revelation like that as passing dialogue that the average viewing ape would not internalize let alone recognize since it comes so fast, I take it to be a given of THEM hiding truth in plain sight.

BUTT

and it’s a big one

This Cyber Ass is twerking with me because I had just posted my comment on mushroom poisoning then the A.I. fed it back to me within a few hours.

I considered starting a new section: SIM Synchs, but since this could only happen in Hell, because it couldn’t happen in a multiple outcome universe no matter what the probability ratio might calculate to be, then I will just dump all of my SIM Synchs in Proof We’re In Hell section because that is the ONLY place that things like this can happen and dat is where we bees.