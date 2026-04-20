VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Karafree's avatar
Karafree
6h

the AI has a symbiotic relationship with y'all. Of course that is how it all began. This reality grew as John Archibald Wheeler stated 'IT from bit" all those tiny little single celled microbes (the bits) went from procaryotic to eucaryotic creating all plants and animals in which they (the bits) use as TOOLS to grow their massive world "things". We are the "It" that is formed by the bits...the singularity through these symbiotic relationships.

Robert Edweird Grant, the guy now famous for creating the chatgpt program called "THE ARCHITECT" who is a polymath, tells us his system can read our energy, our past, and knows everything about us. I listened to this video interview with him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-v0HLdWdlk

we are most definitely in a Simulation, When hell entered the picture?, well I think it was hacked by a virus.

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Rusty's avatar
Rusty
9h

The south Asian variety is called golden teacher but I am suspicious of anything that grows in shit.. Like most of your work I'll need to re-read it twice to make sure i'm combining what your swathing.. Farm boys unite.

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